This New $22 Costco Deli Kit Is Getting Some Mixed Reactions — 'You Have To Cook It Urself?!'

Costco is known for selling relatively inexpensive, ready-to-eat meals, and some of its biggest hits include the easy-to-assemble chicken taco kits and the recently-returned Greek pasta salad. One item that's unlikely to make the list of best new Costco deli items of 2026, however, is the $22 Honey Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry, despite the enthusiastic efforts of one Costco influencer determined to promote it.

The item consists of breaded chicken nuggets, a couple sauce packets, some precooked noodles, and a vegetable assortment that includes broccoli florets, sliced carrots, and snap peas. The Costco Hot Finds account enthuses, "Kid friendly and SO much food!! My son loved it!" But commenters didn't seem in a hurry to run out and buy it. In fact, many wouldn't even shuffle slowly to the deli counter if this was all Costco had on offer.

One issue is that the vegetables aren't cooked, which means this meal is hardly ready to eat. The influencer shows themselves pouring oil (not included) into a pan and frying up the ingredients, but this requires both time and effort (sugar snap peas need about four minutes to cook, while broccoli and carrots can take up to seven). This prompted one incredulous commenter to remark, "$22 dollars and you have to cook it urself?! Madness!" Not everyone was sold on the item's overall quality, either. Another person objected, "As a Chinese person, seeing all the noodles completely broken up before they were even poured out breaks me." A third commenter said, "I got some and it taste like a $1.25 frozen dollar tree meal. Absolutely disguisting [sic]."