For The Fluffiest Morning Pancakes, Start Them The Night Before

Fork tender pancakes are an important part of an amazing breakfast. They're springy and satisfying, and nothing beats a bite dripping in maple syrup. It's tricky to make pancakes from scratch that reach their full potential, though. They often crater, burn, or turn out just plain flat. These overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes from recipe developer Kate Shungu will help you avoid these disappointments. Her version is formulated to be fluffy and tender, plus the overnight recipe cuts down on all the prep work that usually comes with a morning batch of pancakes.

The batter for these overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes is made with buttermilk, yeast, melted butter, flour, sugar, and salt. Whisk everything together and let it sit in the fridge for 8 to 24 hours. Once you've fired up the griddle, you'll add eggs and baking soda to the batter, give it a final stir, and start making hotcakes. The yeast does a lot of the heavy lifting here to create the fluffy structure we're looking for as it rises in the fridge thanks to a process called cold fermentation. It's a slower version of what you get when you proof bread dough on the countertop, and leads to extra flavor and a pleasant texture. The baking soda and buttermilk also work together to create bubbles in the batter, leading to featherlight flapjacks.