Why Hot New Costco Finds You See Online Are Always Missing From Your Local Warehouse

There's always something new to lust after at Costco, from seasonal specialties, like returning fall treats for pumpkin lovers in the bakery, to must-have small kitchen appliances. But if you get your news online, you might find that the hot new item you saw in a TikToker's shopping cart is missing from your local Costco.

There are a few reasons this happens. First, the warehouse chain regularly sells items with limited availability, and anything viral is likely to sell out fast. But there's also a structural reason stock varies between stores: Costco's business is designed regionally, so a shopper in Orlando has access to products that might never be stocked in San Antonio or Ann Arbor.

Within the United States, there are eight Costco regions. California has three: Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Above these is the Northwest region. Texas gets a region of its own; then there are the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions. In each of these areas, Costco's buying teams have relationships with local suppliers and small businesses. This allows buyers in each of the regions to adjust a percentage of products on the shelves to the local needs.

Close vendor ties built through this local collaboration strategy also strengthen Costco's supply chain and help the company advance other goals, like energy and emissions efficiency alongside suppliers. While it might be annoying to miss out on a must-have item you saw online, the trade-off is essential to Costco's success.