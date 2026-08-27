Almost 30,000 Pounds Of Beef Were Recalled — Here Are The States Impacted
Here we go again: In a world beset by food recalls and parasite-laden lettuce, the latest bump in the road is a recent recall on beef shipped from Argentina. The beef, which was exported to Florida and Texas, was sold back in May of this year in those two states. It could still be in consumers' possession since it has sell-by or freeze-by dates between September 15 and September 20, 2026.
Corte Argentino, the company that imported the beef, initiated the recall on August 7, according to an announcement from the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Although no one has yet reported any sickness or other negative effects caused by this beef, it was discovered that the meat had not been properly inspected, so Corte Argentino needed to beef up its precautionary measures. Because of the uncertainty of whether any potential health threats are present in these products, due to the insufficient inspection of the meat, this latest scare qualifies as a Class I recall. This type of recall is considered the most severe and potentially dangerous.
An estimated 29,638 pounds of beef products are being recalled. The affected meat, all raw, came packaged in carboard boxes in varying quantities and included boneless beef products such as top sirloin butt, beef knuckle, and eye round, a cut of meat from the rump area or back legs of the animal.
Argentinian beef isn't the only meat being recalled right now
Unfortunately, though not surprisingly in today's recall-troubled environment, this is not the only recent concern regarding meat. Earlier this month, Chicago-based City Foods, Inc., had to recall more than 3,000 pounds of prepared, ready-to-eat pastrami and corned beef out of a fear that the products might be infected with listeria. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause everything from fever, vomiting, and diarrhea, up to headache and convulsions.
Within the past few weeks, the FSIS also put out a health alert for a whole range of meat and poultry items that were made with jalapeños, since the peppers are suspected of being poisoned with salmonella bacteria. Multiple stores in several states could have stocked items affected by the recall, and a variety of products are included on the recall list. These items range from the Marketside Southwest-Style Salad with Chicken from Walmart to the Taylor Farms Chicken Enchilada at Kroger.
Then, just yesterday, on August 26, 2026, the Shanghai Ravioli Corporation out of Boston had to recall just shy of 25,000 pounds of frozen buffalo chicken items — specifically, certain boxes of Buffalo Chicken Rangoon and Benedetto's Buffalo Chicken Mozzarella Sticks. This recall was put into effect because, as with the Argentinian beef, the meat wasn't inspected and therefore not cleared for human consumption.
If you discover that you have any of these foods, FSIS says your best bet is to avoid any risks and just chuck them out. And keep an eye out for all the latest food recalls as they happen.