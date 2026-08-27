Almost 30,000 Pounds Of Beef Were Recalled — Here Are The States Impacted

Here we go again: In a world beset by food recalls and parasite-laden lettuce, the latest bump in the road is a recent recall on beef shipped from Argentina. The beef, which was exported to Florida and Texas, was sold back in May of this year in those two states. It could still be in consumers' possession since it has sell-by or freeze-by dates between September 15 and September 20, 2026.

Corte Argentino, the company that imported the beef, initiated the recall on August 7, according to an announcement from the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Although no one has yet reported any sickness or other negative effects caused by this beef, it was discovered that the meat had not been properly inspected, so Corte Argentino needed to beef up its precautionary measures. Because of the uncertainty of whether any potential health threats are present in these products, due to the insufficient inspection of the meat, this latest scare qualifies as a Class I recall. This type of recall is considered the most severe and potentially dangerous.

An estimated 29,638 pounds of beef products are being recalled. The affected meat, all raw, came packaged in carboard boxes in varying quantities and included boneless beef products such as top sirloin butt, beef knuckle, and eye round, a cut of meat from the rump area or back legs of the animal.