There's nothing wrong with a typical Italian sub. In fact, the basic version can be magical. Shredded iceberg lettuce and provolone cheese balance out layers of thinly-sliced ham, capicola, Genoa salami, and pepperoni. It's the kind of sandwich that makes you look forward to lunchtime. It's also fully customizable with the addition of other cold cuts, extra cheese, and dressings. One of the the Italian sandwich meats you need on your next sub is a delicious and fragrant Italian salami called finocchiona, which will add a unique note to the sandwich that makes it even better.

Finocchio is the Italian word for fennel, and that's the primary taste you'll get from this traditional Tuscan salami. Modern versions typically contain black pepper, but it's not as spicy as some other cured meats. Instead, the fennel gives this salami notes of licorice alongside earthy elements to create something that's both savory and herby. Just add a layer of it to the rest of the cold cuts on your Italian sub to transform it into something quite different. Finocchiona will amplify the salty deli ham and bring out the fennel notes present in most pepperoni. It will also balance out the sharpness of the provolone cheese to create an even more cohesive flavor profile.