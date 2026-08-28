For An Even More Flavorful Italian Sub, Add This Deli Meat Into The Mix
There's nothing wrong with a typical Italian sub. In fact, the basic version can be magical. Shredded iceberg lettuce and provolone cheese balance out layers of thinly-sliced ham, capicola, Genoa salami, and pepperoni. It's the kind of sandwich that makes you look forward to lunchtime. It's also fully customizable with the addition of other cold cuts, extra cheese, and dressings. One of the the Italian sandwich meats you need on your next sub is a delicious and fragrant Italian salami called finocchiona, which will add a unique note to the sandwich that makes it even better.
Finocchio is the Italian word for fennel, and that's the primary taste you'll get from this traditional Tuscan salami. Modern versions typically contain black pepper, but it's not as spicy as some other cured meats. Instead, the fennel gives this salami notes of licorice alongside earthy elements to create something that's both savory and herby. Just add a layer of it to the rest of the cold cuts on your Italian sub to transform it into something quite different. Finocchiona will amplify the salty deli ham and bring out the fennel notes present in most pepperoni. It will also balance out the sharpness of the provolone cheese to create an even more cohesive flavor profile.
Herby salami adds an unforgettable flavor element to all kinds of Italian subs
Modifying an Italian sub is part of the lore of this sandwich, and finocchiona is one of the Italian-inspired toppings that make sandwiches 10 times better. It's made with coarsely ground pork, which makes it soft and crumbly; a texture that pleasantly offsets thinner deli meats, like creamy prosciutto and buttery-soft mortadella. If you love a spicy sub, finocchiona will cut through all the heat and zest that come with soppressata, capicola, pepperoncini, and the spicy giardiniera you find on Chicago-style Italian subs. In fact, it's flavor profile is mild enough that you might want to add more of a kick. Consider tossing on veggies with a bite, like arugula or sliced radishes.
While you're at it, make your sub sandwiches instantly better by choosing a sturdy bread, fresh veggies, and a few extra cheeses. Provolone is essential in any Italian-inspired hoagie, but it's just the starting point when you're building with finocchiona. For an extra layer of spice add some pepper Jack, add mozzarella or fresh goat cheese for a creamy contrast, or double down on the earthy undertones with nutty cheeses like Asiago or fontina. Regardless of how you build it, be sure you dust the whole sandwich with parmesan before you consider it done to add a nutty texture and some contrast.