11 Walmart Brand Cream Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

Cream cheese is one of those products that is so closely tied to the ways it is eaten, that it becomes easy to take it for granted. If I'm not making a cheesecake or having a bagel, then I basically forget about this silky and rich spreadable cheese. So before diving in, let's start by taking a look at what cream cheese is.

In the late 1800s, a man named William A. Lawrence from Chesterfield, New York, sought to make a soft unripened cheese in the style of French Neufchâtel, don't worry we will be trying Great Value's Neufchâtel as part of this list. As part of his process, he decided to add cream to the normally lower-fat base, and in doing so ended up with a product he would nickname "cream cheese." Lawrence eventually partnered with a dairy producer who later dubbed it Philadelphia Cream Cheese, despite having no real connection to the city at all.

Now, over 100 years later, this product has become a staple partner to bagels everywhere. With so many brands, flavors, and styles, it was time to tackle the challenge of tasting and ranking them. Here we'll be starting with a selection of options from Walmart's Great Value and Bettergoods store brands, even including a dairy-free option and the classic Neufchâtel cheese to see how it stands up against classic American cream cheese.