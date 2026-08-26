Add Cheese To This Culver's Order And You'll Forget Arby's Ever Existed
Culver's and Arby's are both restaurants that offer quick, hearty eats in a fast casual environment. However, they cater to different cravings. You go to Culver's when you want a Butterburger and frozen custard. Arby's is best for roast beef sandwiches and curly fries — that is, until now. Thanks to the magic of modifications, you can get a sandwich from Culver's that tastes like Arby's signature Classic Beef 'n Cheddar. Just order a Beef Pot Roast sandwich next time you're in the Culver's drive-thru and add cheddar cheese.
Arby's Classic Beef 'n Cheddar and Culver's Beef Pot Roast sandwiches are both made with thick stacks of roast beef on a bun, but Arby's also adds cheese sauce to its sandwich, so a slice of cheddar on Culver's Beef Pot Roast mirrors that topping. The major difference you'll notice between the sandwiches is how the roast beef is sliced. Culver's uses slow-braised, hand-shredded chuck roast, while Arby's version uses thin-sliced round roast. Should you prefer the former to the latter, you can easily even things out with a good amount of cheddar and something off Culver's Frozen Custard menu — perhaps the Culver's Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie that was a bold addition to the custard lineup in the summer of 2026.
Ways to make this Culver's sandwich taste even more like Arby's
Cheese isn't the only way to upgrade Culver's Beef Pot Roast sandwich. Arby's Classic Beef 'n Cheddar Sandwich comes on a toasted onion roll, so you can upgrade Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich's bun to toasted brioche for more texture and add grilled onions for more flavor. The Arby's sandwich also comes with a layer of tangy Red Ranch sauce — it's not really a traditional ranch because it's tomato-based, so it tastes more like Catalina or French dressing. Copycat recipes for this sauce mix ketchup with apple cider or red wine vinegar and a few seasonings. The closest sauce at Culver's you'll likely find to Arby's Red Ranch is a DIY combination of ketchup and Ken's Raspberry Vinaigrette.
If you want to skip the make-your-own Red Ranch, you can still make a Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich taste like it came from Arby's by mixing Culver's creamy horseradish sauce and mayonnaise for a homemade version of Arby's Horsey Sauce. Also, Culver's doesn't have any curly fries (and here's the murky history of the curly fry) on the menu like Arby's, but it does have something that'll satisfy the craving for something salty and fried. Pair your mock Arby's roast beef sandwich with an order of cheese curds for a perfectly dippable fried side — and here's the magic words at Culver's to get 10X more flavorful cheese curds.