Add Cheese To This Culver's Order And You'll Forget Arby's Ever Existed

Culver's and Arby's are both restaurants that offer quick, hearty eats in a fast casual environment. However, they cater to different cravings. You go to Culver's when you want a Butterburger and frozen custard. Arby's is best for roast beef sandwiches and curly fries — that is, until now. Thanks to the magic of modifications, you can get a sandwich from Culver's that tastes like Arby's signature Classic Beef 'n Cheddar. Just order a Beef Pot Roast sandwich next time you're in the Culver's drive-thru and add cheddar cheese.

Arby's Classic Beef 'n Cheddar and Culver's Beef Pot Roast sandwiches are both made with thick stacks of roast beef on a bun, but Arby's also adds cheese sauce to its sandwich, so a slice of cheddar on Culver's Beef Pot Roast mirrors that topping. The major difference you'll notice between the sandwiches is how the roast beef is sliced. Culver's uses slow-braised, hand-shredded chuck roast, while Arby's version uses thin-sliced round roast. Should you prefer the former to the latter, you can easily even things out with a good amount of cheddar and something off Culver's Frozen Custard menu — perhaps the Culver's Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie that was a bold addition to the custard lineup in the summer of 2026.