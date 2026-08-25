This Ingredient Difference Between Coke And Pepsi Behind Why You Hate One And Love The Other

For some of us, the answer to "Coke or Pepsi" is simply "whatever you've got." Certainly we may prefer one to the other (this writer will reach for an ice-cold Coca-Cola before Pepsi, all things being equal), but if we order a Coke at a restaurant and the waitress asks if Pepsi is okay, we'll go right along with it. Others, however, are powerfully repulsed by one side of the Cola Wars or another — and there's a difference in the two sodas' ingredients that might explain why.

For one thing, Coca-Cola contains a bit more sodium than its blue counterpart, with 75 milligrams compared to Pepsi's 55 mg. For another thing, Pepsi includes a couple of ingredients that Coke doesn't. In addition to high fructose corn syrup (which may or may not be worse than sugar, but which both Coke and Pepsi use), Pepsi has extra sugar, as well as citric acid. The upshot is that Pepsi is sweeter and less complex in flavor than Coke, in a way that may strike some as unpleasantly cloying. There are also other factors that may affect the drinking experience, including caffeine (of which Pepsi has a slightly higher amount), but if you're hearing someone complain that Pepsi is too sweet, or that Coca-Cola is too acidic, those ingredient differences are a big reason why.