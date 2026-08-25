The British Frozen Dessert That Totally Dominated The '90s

Despite the glow of nostalgia that surrounds our recollections of the 1990s, it was not a decade free from strife. Francis Fukuyama may have famously proclaimed "the end of history" as the Cold War drew to a close, but history kept marching right along, for better or worse. Still, it's hard not to look back at the decade's relative stability with longing from our current standpoint — especially since the '90s were the decade when you could get Viennetta whenever you pleased.

What is Viennetta? Well, it's a frozen dessert first sold in Britain in 1982, and it's sort of a layered ice cream cake surrounded by chocolate. It looks quite upscale and intricate when you see it laid out on a plate, with its elegant ruffles of ice cream and its dusting of chocolate powder, but really it's only a slightly elevated version of the kind of dessert you'd buy in a cardboard box from Carvel (whose iconic Fudgie the Whale got a new makeover for its Publix debut). Which is not to say that it isn't tasty, or that its posturing as the Sophisticate's Frozen Dessert isn't weirdly endearing. In fact, those two qualities were what made it such a hit when it came to the United States in the 1990s.