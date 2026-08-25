The British Frozen Dessert That Totally Dominated The '90s
Despite the glow of nostalgia that surrounds our recollections of the 1990s, it was not a decade free from strife. Francis Fukuyama may have famously proclaimed "the end of history" as the Cold War drew to a close, but history kept marching right along, for better or worse. Still, it's hard not to look back at the decade's relative stability with longing from our current standpoint — especially since the '90s were the decade when you could get Viennetta whenever you pleased.
What is Viennetta? Well, it's a frozen dessert first sold in Britain in 1982, and it's sort of a layered ice cream cake surrounded by chocolate. It looks quite upscale and intricate when you see it laid out on a plate, with its elegant ruffles of ice cream and its dusting of chocolate powder, but really it's only a slightly elevated version of the kind of dessert you'd buy in a cardboard box from Carvel (whose iconic Fudgie the Whale got a new makeover for its Publix debut). Which is not to say that it isn't tasty, or that its posturing as the Sophisticate's Frozen Dessert isn't weirdly endearing. In fact, those two qualities were what made it such a hit when it came to the United States in the 1990s.
Viennetta was sold as an upscale dessert in the 1990s
Viennetta was first sold in the United States around 1985, and it gradually gained popularity as the 1980s rolled into the 1990s. Key to the dessert's appeal was its marketing as a mature, decadent treat, the kind that might be enjoyed by yuppies and all-American families alike. Many people looking back at Viennetta recall viewing it as the height of luxury when they were younger, even though it could be bought from the freezer aisle at their local supermarket.
But Viennetta couldn't last forever, at least not in the United States — it never stopped being sold in the United Kingdom. It was discontinued in the mid-'90s as its initial hype wore off, and it stayed away for a good long while. In 2021, however, Viennetta was brought back by Good Humor, allowing millennials to finally buy the luxurious treat they recalled from their childhoods with their own money. Whatever money we have that isn't being spent on student loans, anyway. Ha ha ha ha ha — it's good to laugh. And if Viennetta's particular brand of affordable luxury appeals to you, check out these unexpectedly fancy items at Aldi.