This Beloved 38-Year-Old Italian Chain Has Closed 50 Locations In 2026

For 38 years now, Fazoli's has been one of America's go-to spots for quick-but-good fettucine Alfredo, baked ziti, and breadsticks that, for many fans, put Olive Garden's to shame. But now, sadly, this beloved fast-food Italian restaurant chain, like so many others we can't believe shut down in 2026, is struggling. Badly. Fazoli's locations are shuttering across the U.S., with 50 closures in 2026 alone.

When things were good, the number of Fazoli's locations topped out at 400 in at least 32 different states, cranking out rapid-fire pastas, pizzas, and family meals that still managed to taste good. But that number began dwindling in the 2000s, with approximately 200 restaurants closing in the wake of 9/11. The chain did see a slight upswing again when it introduced improvements such as real plates rather than plastic and healthier food items. It wasn't more than six years ago that Fazoli's was still doing enough business to necessitate serving 100 million breadsticks per year.

But in recent times, things have taken a turn for the worse, and in January of 2026, Fazoli's filed for bankruptcy. There were 192 remaining locations as of November of 2025, and now, it's down to 142. Only a single Fazoli's is open in six states, including California, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Virginia. Alabama, which lost its last location with this most recent round of closures, has been left with none.