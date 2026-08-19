Order A Better Chipotle Bowl With These Five Tricks

With Chipotle becoming more expensive because of inflation, it's important to get more bang for your buck at this fast-casual restaurant. At this point, it's no secret that getting a burrito bowl is definitely the best value when it comes to ordering at Chipotle (though the Chipotle Quesadilla is good as well), but did you know there are ways to upgrade said burrito bowl?

The first and simplest way is to order inside instead of on the app. While the mobile app is admittedly convenient, ordering inside makes it easier to truly customize your bowl as you're seeing what goes inside it. Also, having that human-to-human interaction always helps, especially when it comes to asking for extra portions beyond what the employees normally give you. From doubling up on bases to getting that secret dressing, here are five more tricks to get a better Chipotle bowl the next time you order.