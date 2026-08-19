Order A Better Chipotle Bowl With These Five Tricks
With Chipotle becoming more expensive because of inflation, it's important to get more bang for your buck at this fast-casual restaurant. At this point, it's no secret that getting a burrito bowl is definitely the best value when it comes to ordering at Chipotle (though the Chipotle Quesadilla is good as well), but did you know there are ways to upgrade said burrito bowl?
The first and simplest way is to order inside instead of on the app. While the mobile app is admittedly convenient, ordering inside makes it easier to truly customize your bowl as you're seeing what goes inside it. Also, having that human-to-human interaction always helps, especially when it comes to asking for extra portions beyond what the employees normally give you. From doubling up on bases to getting that secret dressing, here are five more tricks to get a better Chipotle bowl the next time you order.
Double up on bases
The first thing a Chipotle employee will ask when you order your Chipotle bowl is what kind of base you want. To get your money's worth, request extra white or brown cilantro-lime rice at the very beginning. While the rice recipe itself is very simple, as it's made with freshly chopped cilantro, key lime juice, oil, salt, and rice, it's absolutely delicious. Zesty and flavorful, the cilantro-lime rice is great for soaking up all the intense flavor that comes from whatever protein you choose and all the toppings that you add alongside it.
Customers are also asked if they'd like black or pinto beans with their order. Luckily, customers can ask for both black and pinto beans in their burrito bowl at no extra charge. Of course, customers can definitely ask for an extra portion of those as well. Black beans, in particular, are an amazing source of protein and fiber, serving as a low-cost and nutritious option for meals and can be used in a multitude of recipes, including black bean soup.
Split proteins
The star of the burrito bowl is protein, and Chipotle has a wide variety for customers to choose from. Permanent protein options include Chicken, Steak, Barbacoa, and Carnitas, with surprisingly solid vegetarian selections like the Sofritas (tofu braised in spices, chiles, and tomatoes) or the Veggie entrée (which includes fajita veggies, beans, and rice) that comes with free guacamole. Sometimes the fast-casual brand will swap in limited-time meat options like the Chipotle Honey Chicken, the Garlic Guajillo Steak, or the Smoked Brisket to change it up.
To get that extra meaty boost in your burrito bowl, ask for half-and-half protein, as it often yields a larger overall portion. While it sounds strange, it actually makes sense as you're getting two separate scoops that may be larger than the normal portions. Feel free to choose whichever two proteins you'd like, but a common choice is Chicken and Steak.
Ask for free extras
Arguably the most fun part of customizing your burrito bowl is loading up on all those free toppings. If you want some cooked veggies, grab some of the fajita veggies, which consist of sautéed bell peppers and onions. Then, load up on all the salsas and sauces. Most people would just choose one salsa, but take advantage of the fact you can choose all of them! Definitely get the fresh tomato salsa and the roasted chili-corn salsa — and if you can handle spice, dive into the tomatillo-green chili salsa and the tomatillo-red chili salsa.
And finally, make sure to get extra scoops of the sour cream and shredded cheese as they add a nice creamy texture and taste to this hefty burrito bowl. Don't forget to load up on that romaine lettuce as well. Fun tip: make sure to request wet ingredients like sour cream and salsa in separate side cups (whether you're dining in or taking it to-go) so the bowl doesn't get soggy. Stack up your burrito bowl so high that it's hard to close it with that foil lid.
Request the secret dressing
All salad orders come with Chipotle's signature Honey Vinaigrette, and even though the brand has released its official recipe for the dressing online, it still has a huge cult following. Blending red wine vinegar, honey, canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, salt, water, neutral oil, ground black pepper, and dried oregano all together, this sweet yet slightly spicy dressing cuts through leafy greens with aplomb, giving the salad a huge burst of flavor. Customers are obsessed with this dressing and can't get enough of it, choosing to drizzle it over other Chipotle dishes as well, like the Fajita Quesadilla.
But what many people don't know is that you can ask for a side of the honey vinaigrette, even if you aren't getting a salad. So, how can you pair this godly dressing with the burrito bowl? Well, you can drizzle it over the top, letting the tanginess mix perfectly with the cheese, protein, beans, and rice. If you have some chips on the side, you can dip them into the dressing, soaking up the sweet flavor. Be creative with the dressing!
Get a side tortilla
Okay, we all mourned the fact that Chipotle is now charging for the tortilla on the side, but luckily, it's only 50 cents, so it's still an excellent deal. While admittedly this isn't a trick for upgrading the burrito bowl itself (or even a free hack in general), it's a good way to get another meal out of your burrito bowl. If you optimized your Chipotle bowl and loaded it up with extra toppings and bases, you'll find that you have a lot of leftovers. Customers can create additional burritos and tacos from that one extra tortilla alone.
What else can you do with that side tortilla? Well, for one, it's perfect for fans who love eating the tortillas by themselves (yes, that does exist). One Redditor even mentioned that they like scooping up the contents of their burrito bowl with the tortilla to make a mini chip situation with it. Another fun trick is to turn your extra tortilla into its own quesadilla with the extra Monterey Jack cheese you got from loading up the bowl earlier.