Bacon Vs Pork Sausage: The Breakfast Meat That Packs The Most Protein

Bacon vs. sausage isn't as divisive as, say, Coke vs. Pepsi, or even cat vs. dog. But there are still two definite opposing factions on the subject, and usually with strong leanings one way or the other. Whether it's for taste, consistency, or variety of uses (for instance, they make some hard-to-believe but amazing bacon-flavored candies, but how much chocolate-covered sausage is there out there?), most people have a clear preference when it comes to what they want to eat with their pancakes or eggs.

But what about from a nutritional standpoint? Neither bacon nor sausage are what anyone would likely call healthy, but they do have some redeeming qualities, such as being good sources of protein. If the two meats squared off in a protein arena, bacon would be the clear-cut champion. For every 3 ounces of bacon you eat, you'll gain 29 grams of protein. With the same-sized serving of sausage, however, you'll only get 13 grams. That means that bacon has more than double the protein of its casing-covered breakfast competitor.

However, not all of bacon's stats are superlatives. It also beats out sausage in sodium content, with 1,032 milligrams per 2-ounce serving to sausage's 420. As for calories, bacon also wins by an oink, barely squealing by at 258 calories over sausage's 210 calories. (Note that calorie content depends on how thickly cut your bacon is and how you cook it and for how long, since that extra-crispy bacon we all strive for often cooks out some of the fat and grease.) However, both of these breakfast sides have around 19 grams of fat per serving.