4 Tips For Ordering An Even Better In-N-Out Burger

Everyone knows In-N-Out has an extremely simple menu that includes the classic cheeseburger, hamburger, Double-Double, french fries, and shakes. And of course, at this point, its secret menu is no longer a secret; with notable items like the Animal Style burger, Animal Style Fries, and Protein Style burger having their own cult following living forever on the internet. So, the various secret burger styles are always an option, but did you know that you can customize your In-N-Out burger order whatever way you like?

We're not talking about just adding extra pickles, but actually upgrading your order from top to bottom to make a burger that's fit to satisfy whatever you're craving. And because the California-based burger brand has a simple menu, it's actually quite easy and the practice is even encouraged. From modifying your burger patty to swapping out the buns, here are four tips for ordering an even better In-N-Out burger the next time you visit.