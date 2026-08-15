4 Tips For Ordering An Even Better In-N-Out Burger
Everyone knows In-N-Out has an extremely simple menu that includes the classic cheeseburger, hamburger, Double-Double, french fries, and shakes. And of course, at this point, its secret menu is no longer a secret; with notable items like the Animal Style burger, Animal Style Fries, and Protein Style burger having their own cult following living forever on the internet. So, the various secret burger styles are always an option, but did you know that you can customize your In-N-Out burger order whatever way you like?
We're not talking about just adding extra pickles, but actually upgrading your order from top to bottom to make a burger that's fit to satisfy whatever you're craving. And because the California-based burger brand has a simple menu, it's actually quite easy and the practice is even encouraged. From modifying your burger patty to swapping out the buns, here are four tips for ordering an even better In-N-Out burger the next time you visit.
Changing up the onions
The standard burger toppings at In-N-Out include the Spread, lettuce, and tomato; pretty standard stuff. But when ordering any kind of burger, employees will usually ask if you'd like to add onions. The default way is when a raw slice of onion is placed on top of the patty while it's cooking to let it steam, but you can also ask for chopped onion to be made similarly.
There are additional ways onion fans can customize their order. For customers who want a crisp, fresh option, ask for raw whole or raw chopped onion, where the onion is placed on the burger without being steamed. For those who prefer the taste of caramelized onions, ask for grilled onion or whole grilled onion so the cooks will place the onion directly on the grill for a bit before going on the patty. Onion connoisseurs can even ask for a combination of raw and grilled onions on their burger for that extra savory touch.
Modifying the beef patty
There are many ways to modify the patty at In-N-Out, but one of the most unique ways is to ask for a mustard grilled patty. A mustard grilled patty is a burger technique where yellow mustard is spread onto the raw side of a beef patty right before it's flipped so it gets a caramelized crust and soaks up the tangy flavor. It's most famous as the defining feature of In-N-Out's Animal Style burger (which has the mustard grilled patty, extra Spread, grilled onions, and pickles), but fans can request the mustard grilled patty by itself as part of a custom order.
Customers can also modify how well-done their beef patties are by ordering it well-done or extra well-done. There's also the option of ordering a Pup Patty which is made without salt, making it perfect for sharing with your dog or for anyone who has sodium limitations.
Customize the burger buns
An important part of any burger is the buns, which keep it all together in a handheld form. Bracketing the toppings and fillings of the burger, the buns are where the Spread and onions are placed and they serve as a base to the meat and cheese. So, it makes sense you can customize your buns in different ways, including whether they get a light toasting, no toasting, or extra toasting (for that crispy flair).
Customizers on a low-carb diet can also swap out bread buns for something a little fresher. A fan-favorite bun swap is the Protein Style burger, where the buns are replaced with lettuce, but many fans don't know there's also a tomato wrap option. The tomato wrap burger is where the burger fillings are sandwiched between four tomato slices (two on top and two on bottom). For those who are craving extra meat, consider ordering the Flying Dutchman, which is a burger made with two beef patties, two slices of melted cheese, and nothing else; though some people have customized this order with a grilled onion bun that adds a flavorful boost to the original Flying Dutchman.
Load up on extra toppings
As mentioned before, customers love customizing the onions on In-N-Out burgers, but you may not be aware you can add additional toppings so long as you ask nicely. You can customize the amount of Spread, lettuce, tomato, and onions with very light, light, normal, extra, or 2x options; but you can also ask them to add ketchup, mustard, or salt.
For those who want to spice up their burger, consider adding some chopped chiles (which are actually Cascabella peppers but make sure you don't say "peppers" as it might confuse employees into adding black pepper). Warning, many fans have mentioned how spicy the chiles are at In-N-Out so get ready for that extra kick. If you're not sure what to pair with the mustard-grilled patty, it used to come with pickles by default (it doesn't anymore) so feel free to add some for that sour twang which balances out the meaty bite.