This KFC Kids Meal Actually Makes The Perfect Adult Work Lunch

Once the clock hits noon and your stomach is rumbling, you know it's time to eat. However, cooking every day can be stressful, going out is expensive, and meal prep can still be tricky even with ingredient shortcuts. So, what is an alternative food option that's quick and tasty while also being affordable? Consider getting KFC's 2 Pc. Tenders Kids Meal for your next adult work lunch.

Consisting of two breaded chicken tenders and your choice of a side and drink, this KFC kids meal is customizable for different palates and still filling for adults. The Secret Recipe Fries are the common side of choice, but customers can choose from several of KFC's iconic sides (we rank them here), like coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, or mac and cheese. Meanwhile, drink options range from milk to Capri Sun and from Pepsi to Signature Lemonade. You can also choose from a range of dipping sauces, including KFC Sauce, buffalo ranch, honey BBQ, sweet 'n sour, classic ranch, and honey mustard. Not bad for $5.89.