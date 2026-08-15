This KFC Kids Meal Actually Makes The Perfect Adult Work Lunch
Once the clock hits noon and your stomach is rumbling, you know it's time to eat. However, cooking every day can be stressful, going out is expensive, and meal prep can still be tricky even with ingredient shortcuts. So, what is an alternative food option that's quick and tasty while also being affordable? Consider getting KFC's 2 Pc. Tenders Kids Meal for your next adult work lunch.
Consisting of two breaded chicken tenders and your choice of a side and drink, this KFC kids meal is customizable for different palates and still filling for adults. The Secret Recipe Fries are the common side of choice, but customers can choose from several of KFC's iconic sides (we rank them here), like coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, or mac and cheese. Meanwhile, drink options range from milk to Capri Sun and from Pepsi to Signature Lemonade. You can also choose from a range of dipping sauces, including KFC Sauce, buffalo ranch, honey BBQ, sweet 'n sour, classic ranch, and honey mustard. Not bad for $5.89.
Feast your eyes on these KFC meals
For those who'd like something a little different from chicken tenders, rest assured that KFC has other affordable options for that perfect adult work lunch. There's the 5 Pc. Nugget Kids Meal featuring five hand breaded chicken nuggets and your choice of side and drink for the same price as the tenders. There's also the Famous Bowl combo for $7.89, which includes a medium-sized drink and a small bowl of KFC's mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet corn, and chicken nuggets all topped with cheese. Customers can also partake in the 3 Pc. Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Combo for $12.29. While it is a little pricier, it's worth it for that sweet and spicy combination.
KFC also recently debuted the Value Feast Lineup with $7, $9, and $11 Box Feasts. Minus the $11 Box Feast (which features the KFC Chicken Sandwich), these big-box meals bring back the KFC Snacker, a discontinued fast food sandwich that features the Original Recipe chicken tender with pickles, mayo, and a brioche bun. This updated KFC snacker (one for $7 or two for $9) is paired with five chicken nuggets, Secret Recipe Fries, and a medium drink. So, go forth in exploring the deliciously crispy world of KFC any day of the week.