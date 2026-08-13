The Bakery Red Flag That Can Land You In The ER

Going to the bakery and witnessing so many exquisite confections on display is a joy, and that's just the beginning of the bakery experience. Once one of those toothsome delights catches your eye, you can ask to have it boxed up and take it home for your personal enjoyment. The question is, should you? According to Brian Labus, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV School of Public Health, there could be something unpleasant hiding in plain sight in your dessert.

Many baked goods contain dairy products, like eggs and cream. Whipped cream has "cream" right in the name, and while Labus says there isn't an inherent safety risk with whipped cream toppings, there can be a danger if it's been stored improperly. "The real concern is that products that should be refrigerated actually are," Labus explains. "Real whipped cream must be refrigerated, but you can hold it at room temperature for a couple hours before we start to have concerns about bacterial growth."

It's worth asking an employee how long one of the whipped cream-topped Costco bakery items (which can be hit or miss) has been sitting out if you want to err on the side of caution. If they don't know and can't find out, that lack of knowledge is a bakery red flag in itself. However, Labus adds that not all confections featuring cream-based ingredients should be cause for concern. "Think of the number of products that are filled with 'cream' that you can find on the shelves at a grocery store," Labus added, implying that some cream-based ingredients are in fact shelf stable.