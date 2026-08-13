8 Trader Joe's Snacks Perfect For A Pool Party To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip

You don't need to put a whole lot of effort into a pool party. The party is the pool, and your pool-less pals will be happy just to be invited. If you want to keep things ultra-low-maintenance, no one can fault you for providing the body of water and asking your guests to take care of the rest, potluck-style. But if you want to earn a reputation as an extra-generous host — or if you're the one invited to a potluck pool party — take a trip to Trader Joe's.

Snacks, drinks, and frozen treats are Trader Joe's strong suit. The items err on the inexpensive side, too: Everything on this list costs under $5, though prices may vary based on location. If you're lucky enough to live in a state where Trader Joe's sells liquor, use the trip as a chance to stock up on tequila and rum, too. Add an extra bottle of sunscreen, pack a cooler with ice, and bam, you've got a low-effort, low-priced pool party. Just add water!