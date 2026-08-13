8 Trader Joe's Snacks Perfect For A Pool Party To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip
You don't need to put a whole lot of effort into a pool party. The party is the pool, and your pool-less pals will be happy just to be invited. If you want to keep things ultra-low-maintenance, no one can fault you for providing the body of water and asking your guests to take care of the rest, potluck-style. But if you want to earn a reputation as an extra-generous host — or if you're the one invited to a potluck pool party — take a trip to Trader Joe's.
Snacks, drinks, and frozen treats are Trader Joe's strong suit. The items err on the inexpensive side, too: Everything on this list costs under $5, though prices may vary based on location. If you're lucky enough to live in a state where Trader Joe's sells liquor, use the trip as a chance to stock up on tequila and rum, too. Add an extra bottle of sunscreen, pack a cooler with ice, and bam, you've got a low-effort, low-priced pool party. Just add water!
Mango Mochi
If you've never tried Trader Joe's mochi ice cream, you're missing out. Each of the ice cream treats is encased in a chewy rice flour mochi wrapper, which keeps them contained even if they start to go soft. To borrow a tagline from one classic candy: They melt in your mouth, not in your less-than-perfectly-insulated cooler. Try the summery, limited-edition mango flavor, or mix it up with blood orange, strawberry, or ube.
All flavors of TJ's Mochi cost $4.99 for a pack of six.
Organic Jalapeño Limeade
If you've been looking for ways to up your mixed drink game, Trader Joe's makes the perfect shortcut to a spicy margarita. The chain's Jalapeño Limeade is sweet, sour, and subtly spicy. Bring it to your preferred heat level with a chili powder rim, or leave it as-is for a milder drink. Plus, unlike standard, syrupy-sweet margarita mixes, non-drinkers can enjoy it on its own. Trader Joe's still has you covered if you want to play it safe, though. Pick up a bottle of TJ's Organic Margarita Mix if you're concerned your guests can't handle the heat.
Trader Joe's sells 32-ounce bottles of Organic Jalapeño Limeade for $2.79 each.
Organic Corn Chip Dippers
I'm a bit of a priss about corn chips. No big, crunchy chips, please — they don't fit into jars of dip, and they hurt my delicate gums! Trader Joe's Organic Corn Chip Dippers are my gold standard. They're small and slim, but the curved shape means they can accommodate just as much dip as a bigger chip. They have a lighter, crisper texture than your standard corn chip, too. Grab a bag of the original chips or try the elote-inspired flavor if you want a little spice.
A 9.75-ounce bag of Trader Joe's Organic Corn Chip Dippers will cost you $2.79.
Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
I buy a bag of Chili and Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips nearly every time I visit TJ's, and I'm not alone. Trader Joe's customers crowned this snack as their overall favorite in the Customer Choice Awards for multiple years in a row. Add a bowl of these knock-off Takis to your snack table for a surefire hit, or crush them up to give your jalapeño limeade margarita a crunchy twist on the classic salt rim.
Pick up a 9-ounce bag of Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Cowboy Caviar Salsa
Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar Salsa is gluten-free, fat-free, and vegan, but don't define this dip by what it lacks. The combination of corn and black beans makes the salsa feel a little more substantial than your standard, tomato-based dip — perfect fuel for a long day of sun and swimming — and the hint of lime gives it a subtle, summery tang.
One 13-ounce jar of TJ's Cowboy Caviar Salsa costs $3.49.
Tropical Smoothie Blend
What's a pool party without blended drinks? Chucking chunks of frozen fruit in a blender isn't exactly hard, but Trader Joe's Tropical Smoothie Blend makes it extra easy. The mix combines chunks of frozen mango, pineapple, and banana with cubes of agave syrup, coconut cream, and mango and passionfruit purees. One bag is enough for about three smoothies. Grab a few extra if you're serving a crowd, or mix and match with other fruit from the frozen aisle. Trader Joe's recommends combining the smoothie blend with water or milk to thin out the consistency, but you can easily add an adult twist with a shot of vodka, mezcal, or rum.
TJ's Tropical Smoothie Blend will cost you $3.99 per 16-ounce bag.
Vegan Tzatziki Dip
If mangos and margaritas aren't your vibe, give your snack table a Mediterranean upgrade with Trader Joe's Vegan Tzatziki Dip. The dip is a miracle of food science: It will accommodate dairy-free guests, but even hardcore dairy fans will down it with gusto. Don't just take my word for it. In a post on the r/traderjoes subreddit, one Redditor raved, "Vegan Tzatsiki Dip is better than regular tzatziki." In the comments, even a self-described "non-vegan Greek" agreed: "The vegan tzatziki is superior."
Grab an 8-ounce container of Vegan Tzatziki Dip from Trader Joe's for $4.29.
Lemon Pesto Sauce
Nobody can fault a pool party host for keeping it simple with pre-made snacks. You're already generous enough to provide the pool! If you do want to go all-out with a full-fledged meal, grab a few jars of this light, cheesy Lemon Pesto Sauce. Serve it with a cute noodle shape like the Organic Radiatore Pasta, one of our favorite Trader Joe's pasta night finds you need to grab on your next shopping trip. Garnish the dish simply with a few sprigs of basil for an ultra-easy, summery solution.
Buy a 6.7-ounce jar of TJ's Lemon Pesto Sauce for $3.49.