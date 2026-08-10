5 New Dunkin' Menu Items That Totally Bombed In 2026 (So Far)

Dunkin' seems to have decided that 2026 is the year for an extra shot of creativity. The coffee chain has maintained a revolving door of specialty menus all year long, dropping a new list of themed drinks and snacks almost every month. It launched protein milk in January, a Valentine's Day 2026 Drinks Menu for February, and two different specialty lineups for spring — and that was just the beginning. July 2026 puts us right in the middle of a "King Kylie" collaboration with Kylie Jenner featuring three candy-pink limited-time drinks and specialty snacks. Not every new menu item Dunkin' has released has been a stunning success, though.

Dunkin' is actually the bakery ranked dead last according to customers, and somehow still one of the most well-known in the United States. Menu innovation helps it stay relevant, but with all those new releases Dunkin' has racked up quite a few failures over the years. Premade frozen pies triggered a $1.7 million corporate loss in the 1970s while the Angus Steak Breakfast Sandwich (which sounded like a good idea in 2012) was discontinued in 2018 after customers were unhappy that Dunkin' used ground angus instead of sliced. We've already seen dozens of new, limited-edition drinks and snacks from Dunkin' in 2026 — here are the ones that have totally bombed with customers.