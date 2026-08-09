The Biggest Difference Between Costco And Sam's Club Food Courts That No One Talks About

What are the other differences between these iconic food courts? It comes down mostly to location and menu choices.

Costco and Sam's Club food courts have both good and bad elements to where they're located. For one, the Costco food court is in a separate area off to the side — with an outdoor patio, if you're in a state with warmer climates — and far away from the entrance. Though it does guarantee some privacy, it's actually a strategy that encourages shoppers to spend more as they're walking around on an empty stomach. Meanwhile, the Sam's Club food court is close to the entrance — and luckily in a roped-off section — but located in the middle of foot traffic. While there's not a lot of privacy, shoppers do get ease of access to the food court and don't have to wait in a long checkout line before getting to order their food.

As for food differences, Costco is known for its $1.50 hot dog, which has not increased in price due to inflation. They also sell the iconic Chicken Bake, a cheesy, calzone-like item, as well as an exceptional pepperoni pizza that ranked second on our list of best Costco food court items. For those who want to feel slightly healthier, Costco's food court also offers a Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich and a Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad. Meanwhile, the Sam's Club food court offers snacks like the Pizza Pretzel, which topped with cheese and pepperoni with marinara sauce to dip on the side, and some fantastic frozen yogurt treats. In addition, Sam's Club food court is known for rotating in limited-time specials like the Member's Mark Americana Sundae in honor of American's 250th birthday to jazz up the food court experience a bit.