The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Taco Restaurant In Every State
The typical hole-in-the-wall restaurant is an unassuming spot that happens to serve unexpectedly good food. Many of the best taco joints happen to fit this definition. We like it to have a cozy feel, like being at someone's house — we love it when it is family-owned, and the staff knows the customers. It's a place where locals go with friends and hang out for a while, where you see business suits and sweatpants, and everyone gets treated the same. The no-frills, welcoming vibe should make you instantly relax and want to eat tacos.
Ideally, the taco ingredients should be made with intention — the chef puts a little extra TLC in the tortillas, fillings, sauces, and toppings that make the finished product rise above the rest. Extra points if everything (or almost everything) on the menu is made from scratch.
Although the term "hole-in-the-wall" may have had negative connotations back in the Wild West, today we use it as a term of endearment for the little restaurants that could. Try any of these top hole-in-the-wall taco spots in each of the U.S. states, and you'll enjoy good bites and a good time.
Alabama: Antojitos Izcalli
Antojitos Izcalli has been named one of 10 must-try hole-in-the-wall eateries in Alabama, while Yelp declared it the best taco spot in the state. Prices are reasonable, and it seats only about 30, so expect it to be packed for dinner. Local publications have praised the family-owned taqueria's menu — which includes both traditional and American-style tacos — while diners give the lengua tacos, in particular, high marks.
facebook.com/p/Antojitos-Izcalli-100054956424217
(205) 331-4226
623 Hargrove E Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Alaska: Oscar's Taco Grande
Oscar's began as a former school bus converted into a taco truck, but it has since graduated to a brick-and-mortar. It is ranked No. 1 on Ever After in the Woods' list of holes-in-the-wall locals say are worth the trip, maybe because Oscar himself is always back there making perfectly seasoned tacos alongside his son. He's also been known to lend a hand to those who are down on their luck, which is tops in our book.
1232 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Ta'Carbon
There is no shortage of good taquerias in Phoenix, but Ta'Carbon rises above. Named one of the best restaurants in the country by USA Today in 2025, Ta'Carbon's ambiance is just about nonexistent — apart from the aroma of mesquite-kissed Certified Angus Beef — but the genius is in the simplicity: You order the meat, then head to the salsa bar to dress it how you like. According to one Google reviewer, "This is the Holy Grail of tacos."
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Tacos Godoy
From the beginning, Tacos Godoy owner Alejandro Gutierrez wanted to serve authentic Mexican guisados using his mother's recipes. It all started with a celebrated food truck, but today Gutierrez – who began his career as a kid selling tacos on the streets of Mexico City – has a very popular brick-and-mortar. Customers rave about the Taco Tuesday deal, authentic food (especially the quesabirrias), and the attentive service.
(501) 367-8631
14710 Cantrell Rd A1, Little Rock, AR 72223
California: Birrieria Familia Castro
Nestled in a North Hollywood strip mall, this humble, family-owned gem earned top place in Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots list in 2025. Co-owner Anthony Castro told Los Angeles Magazine that his goal is for guests to feel like "you're sitting at your grandmother's table." Its legions of fans agree — Birrieria Familia Castro gets consistent top marks for its food, service, and mom-and-pop vibe.
birrieriafamiliacastro.twupro.com
(818) 800-5098
6102 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91606
Colorado: Tacos Aya Yay
What this little strip-mall eatery lacks in frills, it makes up for in its food. "This place is incredible, low key and strictly about their business: business being making the best tacos in the state," said one Yelp reviewer. Local publications agree that it's a standout. No wonder Yelp ranked it the top taco spot in Colorado in 2022, 2024, and 2025.
(303) 665-1336
1206 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026
Connecticut: Tacos 203
Tucked inside South Norwalk station, Tacos 203 is a pared-down version of Norwalk's dressier Taco Guy, but it's not any less fabulous. Fans of the OG restaurant are impressed by the flavors on offer at Tacos 203 — which offers the likes of al pastor, cactus, and birria tacos – while Connecticut Insider described it as "among the best I've found anywhere."
24C Monroe St, Norwalk, CT 06854
Delaware: El Pique
El Pique has been a taco mainstay in Delaware since 2003. One Yelp reviewer declared that El Pique serves up "by far the best tacos on the East Coast" — especially the birria and al pastor. Meanwhile, The Infatuation put the unassuming Wilmington spot on their list of the best restaurants in the city, and Redditors concur: A fan who rated it 10/10 said the quesabirra even puts Los Angeles' red tacos to shame.
Multiple locations
Florida: Taqueria El Asador
Ranked one of the country's best taco joints in America by Business Insider in 2017, Pensacola's Taqueria El Asador has retained its place in taco royalty: It was one of Yelp's top 100 in 2022 and 2025. Foodies have heaped praise upon the restaurant, where the big draw is the mesquite grill: "The smoked meats make it exceptional," said one Yelp reviewer.
(850) 696-3232
7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514
Georgia: Taqueria El San Luis
Described as one of the best cheap eats in Savannah, and ranked No. 7 on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in 2025, this counter-service taqueria offers seven proteins and makes everything from scratch, including the salsas (and everybody knows that restaurant salsa is always better than what you make at home). No frills here; just phenomenal food.
facebook.com/manager.elsanluis
(912) 495-5415
7094 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406
Hawaii: Shaka Tacoz
This is a Hawaiian-style hole-in-the-wall, which means that while the setup may be unassuming, the food is fab and there's a fabulous view. The ono tacos are the star here, with diners claiming that they possess a perfect balance of flavors. Unsurprisingly, Shaka Tacoz was named Hawaii's best taco spot by Yelp in 2024.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Aguila Con El Taco
In business since 1994, Aguila Con El Taco is one of the only brick-and-mortars on 107.9 Lite FM's list of the best spots to grab tacos in Idaho. The service and portion sizes earn high marks – one guest even said he ate three carnitas and was so impressed that he ordered two more. If you can't get to Idaho to do the same, you can whip up three-ingredient carnitas for your tacos at home.
(208) 679-1840
123 W 5th N, Burley, ID 83318
Illinois: El Tragón Taqueria
El Tragón Taqueria has been hailed as a go-to spot in the Windy City since it first opened, and in 2024, Yelp deemed it the best taco spot in all of Illinois. The space is tiny and tucked into a gas-station plaza, but don't let that deter you. Reviewers say the ingredients are fresh, the food is authentic, and the friendly service is spot on.
(312) 374-1458
1234 N Halsted St Unit C Mobil, Chicago, IL 60642
Indiana: Tlaolli
Tlaolli was featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2024, and it earned a spot on Yelp's list of Top 100 Taco Spots in 2025. A vegan-friendly menu of this caliber is a rarity, but welcome: reviewers love the jackfruit and hibiscus tacos. "Hands down the best Mexican food my family has ever had," said one Yelp reviewer, who also liked the great service and cozy vibes.
(317) 410-9507
2830 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Iowa: Flame The Taqueria
Flame's owner, Arturo Mora, learned to cook from his abuela in Mexico. His space is cozy — it seats only about 20. The birria tacos are a big draw here, with customers claiming that the au jus is incredible. Catch Des Moines put it on their list of top tacos in Des Moines, while Yelp went even further in 2024: best in Iowa.
(515) 723-8934
5765 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131
Kansas: GG's Barbacoa Cafe
In a city that boasts a Taco Trail, there's going to be tough competition. KCK locals consistently rate GG's at the top. It is family-owned, and the food is packed with authentic flavors. Kansas City Magazine even named it one of the best restaurants in the city. Bonus: It's also open for breakfast.
(913) 562-8264
1032 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Kentucky: Cravings Byanca
It's a walk-up hut and the "hang" is umbrella-shaded picnic tables, but hear us out: This family-owned hut has been a favorite haunt since 2015 and was named 2024's best taco spot in Kentucky by Yelp for a reason. Customers say it's a hidden gem serving authentic, elevated tacos with a welcoming atmosphere that feels like you're right at home. Locals love it.
cravingsbyanca1.wixsite.com/cravingsbyanca
(502) 905-8530
6004 Pleasant Colony Ct, Crestwood, KY 40014
Louisiana: Parish Tacos
It might be located in a strip mall, but don't drive on by. This spot seamlessly fuses Louisiana's native flavors into its Mexican fare — the Gulf shrimp tacos are a must. It's won over a lot of locals in its time. Best of St. Tammany gave its tacos a gold medal; one Yelp reviewer called Parish a "quaint little place with some high end food and vibes."
(985) 206-9011
4700 LA-22 Ste 17, Mandeville, LA 70471
Maine: El Pocho's Mexican Grill
El Pocho's is so good, one Google reviewer drives up to two hours to eat there, saying it's the "best Mexican food in Maine, hands down!" Its original location was attached to a gas station; the new space is an upgrade, but the food is still stellar. Locals highly recommend it, and a Yelp reviewer described a perfect hole-in-the-wall meal: "Excellent food. Delicious tacos and a yummy margarita too! Reasonable prices. Friendly waiter too!"
(207) 333-3226
97 Lisbon St, Lewiston, ME 04240
Maryland: Bmore Taqueria
Bmore owner Valentino Sandoval has a fine-dining past, so you'll see a few elevated dishes here, but there are the old-school basics, too — customers love the al pastor. One regular, who eats there once a week, loves the happy hour special: a taco and a beer for under $10. No wonder Baltimore Magazine says it's one of the best.
(443) 873-8973
1733 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Yo!Boca!Taco!
Boston TV station WCVB said that Yo!Boca!Taco! serves up "some of the best tacos around," and you can fill up the tank while there, too. According to reviewers, they're the best tacos you'll find at a gas station — or, indeed, anywhere — and made with fresh ingredients. Bonus: It's decorated with hand-drawn artwork.
(508) 276-1631
28 Boston Post Rd, Wayland, MA 01778
Michigan: Taqueria El Rey
This Motor City taco joint has impressed fussy West Coast diners, so it's no wonder this longtime institution — established in 1996 — usually has lines out the door. It's made Visit Detroit's list of "treasure trove" tacos, and Taqueria El Rey consistently gets high marks for service and cleanliness, too. "Authentic cultural vibes, quick and friendly service, food was absolutely delicious," said one Google reviewer.
(313)-357-3094
3400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216
Minnesota: Andale Taqueria Y Mercado
When Guy Fieri stopped in at Andale Taqueria Y Mercado to try the al pastor tacos, he said there was no way he was in Minnesota, and ranked it as one of his top five Mexican restaurants in the U.S. Customers are equally positive about the food — plus they claim the service and value are also top-notch at this no-frills spot. As one Google reviewer summarized, "By far, the absolute best Mexican food I've ever had the pleasure of eating."
(612) 259-8868
7700 Nicollet Ave, Richfield, MN 55423
Mississippi: Green Ghost Tacos
It's a family affair at Green Ghost Tacos, where two brothers have been cooking alongside their mom since 2015. According to one YouTube critic, "This place is an absolute knockout." Redditors say the ownership is old-school friendly in the best way, and other happy diners rave about the fresh veggie and juicy shrimp tacos. It's "a great place to eat and hang out," said one Yelp reviewer.
(601) 398-3484
565 Taylor St, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: La Tejana Taqueria
A regular on St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Top 100 list, La Tejana Taqueria has stood the test of time. Reviewers heap praise upon the taco joint, with one fan — who loves the carne asada, service, and prices — claiming La Tejana is the best in the state. The chorizo tacos are a particular menu standout. It might be a hole-in-the-wall in a strip mall, but don't sleep on it.
(314) 291-8500
3149 N. Lindbergh, Bridgeton, MO 63074
Montana: La Casita
When you think "gas station food," it's probably potato chips or a hot dog that's been on the rollers for days, weeks, or months, but La Casita delivers a surprise. Three generations of Camarillo family members work at the restaurant, where you'll find homemade tortillas, scratch sauces, and slow-braised meats on the menu. Some even claim that its authentic bites are better than those they've eaten in Mexico.
(406) 752-4004
1011 W Idaho St, Ste 200, Kalispell, MT 59901
Nebraska: Tixteco Mexican Restaurant
The food at Tixteco Mexican Restaurant earns glowing reviews from customers: "It's like if you went to your grandma's house and had dinner," reported one Yelp fan. Redditors even claim that the price and quality are the best in Omaha. Much of this quality comes down to the homemade tortillas and indulgent meat, with the carne asada often receiving the most praise.
facebook.com/TixtecoMexicanRestaurant
(402) 315-9766
2203 S 16th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Aroma Latin American Cocina
Aroma's chef, Steve Kestler, was a 2024 James Beard Award finalist, and that same year, Yelp ranked it the No. 1 taco spot in Nevada. You might expect it to be fancy, but at this modest spot, the focus is on flavor. A Google reviewer said the "hidden gem" is "our favorite restaurant of all time," after having tacos with "perfectly crispy pork belly, and beef birria." What's birria? Here's everything you need to know.
(702) 683-4135
3355 Spring Mountain Rd Unit 35, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire: Taco Time Cocina & Cantina Mexicana
When local TV station WMUR 9 conducted a survey asking who dishes up the best tacos in New Hampshire, Taco Time took first place. The birria tacos here are hugely popular on Reddit, and the pork belly, carnitas, and salsa verde also get high praise. It's a hole-in-the-wall spot, but reviewers love the vibe: "It's my new 'happy place' to eat and enjoy [with] my friends," shared one Yelp fan.
(603) 554-1424
11 Wilton Rd, Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: Central Taqueria
According to one Yelp reviewer, Central Taqueria has "the best authentic Mexican food! These are the best tacos I had in the country by far." Started in 2023 by a group of taco fans hailing from Mexico City, the small, unassuming spot has already received nods from local press and from the Reddit-verse, for good reason: It's focused on authentic recipes, making homemade tortillas and salsas onsite daily.
(973)-206-1414
61 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960
New Mexico: El Callejón Taqueria & Grill
El Callejón Taqueria & Grill was named one of the best taco spots in the entire country in 2018, and the unassuming restaurant hasn't slowed down since, with local press declaring it a favorite taco spot in the Santa Fe area. According to one Yelp reviewer, "The tacos are to DIE for! The best I've had in a very very long time." Local service industry folks also highly recommend it — it's a great place to belly up to the bar and hang with friends.
(505) 983-8378
208 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Wayne & Sons
When the New York Times recommends a taco spot, we're all ears. Wayne & Sons' tacos are served crunchy-style according to a family recipe that locals love. And the vibe? Co-founder Oscar Hernandez told BK Mag, "We're going to talk with you, we're going to ask your name. It's a place we want [you] to hang out." Customers have noticed, claiming that the small Williamsburg eatery feels just like home.
(347) 335-0611
57 S 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
North Carolina: El Camino Real Mexican Grill
A Yelp reviewer summed up what we love about El Camino Real: "Perfect hole-in-the-wall authentic Mexican place." According to one customer who travels the country for work, it ranks in the top five places they've ever eaten. The quesabirria gets a lot of love; one Google diner said it is "perfectly cooked with a crunchy outside yet a soft inside." Yum. Here's how to bring that same street vendor flavor party to your kitchen.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Tacos Trompo
Yelp ranked Tacos Trompo the best taco spot in North Dakota in 2024, but it is not just the best in the state. Some claim it is the ultimate eatery for soft corn shell chicken tacos. Mexico native and co-owner Fernando Hernandez formed the menu at this no-frills strip-mall stop as a tribute to the cooking he ate as a child. One fan on Google also thinks Trompo's carnitas, birria, and al pastor tacos are tops, writing, "The best tacos with great flavors!"
(701) 282-2473
4265 45th St, Ste #113, Fargo, ND 58104
Ohio: Los Guachos Taqueria
Readers of Columbus Underground have voted Los Guachos Taqueria the No. 1 taco spot for four years in a row. The strip-mall joint consistently impresses casual foodies and professionals — a former chef gave it a rave Google review: "The al pastor was exceptional — deep flavor, perfectly cooked, and the kind of food that makes you start planning your next visit." Even those heralding from the taco hotspot that is Los Angeles have praised Los Guachos' al pastor as the best around.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: La Cocina De Doña Nena
La Cocina De Doña Nena is a firm favorite in Oklahoma City. According to one Yelp reviewer, La Cocina De Doña Nena ticks all the boxes for a top taco spot: "I would rate the asada tacos as some of the best I've had!" The little spot has been in business since 1989, serving up killer traditional tacos. They might be presented in a checkerboard paper-lined basket, but "[As] soon as I picked up the first taco, I could feel the quality," a Google fan shared.
(405) 605-2600
3710 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
Oregon: Taco Riendo
Taco Riendo is an authentic hole-in-the-wall with no shortage of fans. One Google reviewer said, "Hands down a secret gem!! Their food is great and prices are good. Staff [are] friendly!" Another diner confirmed the street tacos were the best they've had since leaving California. Bonus: Locals say the owner is a cool guy.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Comālli Taqueria
Ranked the best taco spot in the Keystone State by Yelp in 2024, Comālli Taqueria is a true West Reading favorite that uses fresh, local ingredients whenever possible. The El Brulee taco — pulled chicken, mole, queso fresco, and banana — is as creative as it is beloved, with a "unique and ... surprisingly great flavor," according to one Yelp reviewer. The space might be small, but it's clean and cozy and feels like you're in Mexico.
(484) 869-2824
619 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611
Rhode Island: Casa Azul Taqueria
Opened in 2020, the husband-and-wife owners of Casa Azul Taqueria, who are both from Mexico City, use family recipes to celebrate the flavors of their homeland and art too — it's named after Frida Kahlo's Mexico City home and is decorated with murals painted by local artists. The tiny but cozy taqueria receives glowing reviews, with one Yelp customer raving, "I have been coming here for years. The best birria tacos ever!" It's no wonder Yelp named it the top taco spot in Rhode Island in 2024.
(401) 414-7799
840 Allens Ave Apt 2, Providence, RI 02905
South Carolina: Tacos Nayarit
Locals on Reddit rave about Tacos Nayarit. Named the top taco joint in South Carolina in 2024 by Yelp, the tortillas and sauces are all homemade, as they should be. The birria tacos are the A-listers here – so much so that they get their own page on the menu. They're so good, you won't even notice you're eating your taco off a paper plate.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Antigua Taco House
One Yelp fan said, "I have to say it was the best taco I've ever had in my life." Not bad for a taco spot located more than 1,000 miles north of the border. Antigua Taco House has been serving Mexican and Guatemalan fare since 2025. The unassuming space got the highest praise from one reviewer: It's a place they'd bring friends and family for a meal.
(605) 271-4361
702 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: Maciel's Tortas & Tacos
Californians take their tacos very seriously, but one was so impressed with Maciel's, they took to Yelp to rave, "I find it very difficult to find good authentic tasting Mexican food in the states outside of California. This place totally hit the spot!" Yelp ranked this little hole-in-the-wall Tennessee's No. 1 spot to nosh tacos in 2024, and a Google reviewer agrees, "Service, food, and atmosphere, 10 out [of] 10."
Multiple locations
Texas: Ana Liz Taqueria
In 2024, Ana Liz Pulido, owner of Mission's Ana Liz Taqueria, was named best chef in Texas by the James Beard Foundation. Texas Monthly called the taqueria "a pilgrimage-worthy spot," and one Yelp fan agrees, "Best tacos I've ever had. 10/10 recommend!" The praise has not gone to Pulido's head: At this strip-mall joint, the tacos are still presented on humble metal trays.
(956) 591-0655
215 N Conway Ave, Mission, TX 78572
Utah: Top Taco
The Salt & Seek reviewers gave Top Taco's al pastor top marks on Instagram, rating it the "best al pastor in all of Utah." A discerning Californian on Yelp agreed, "I can confidently tell you that these tacos are the best in Utah and some of the best I've ever had!" Bonus: Top Taco uses local produce and imports its spices from Mexico. No frills here — the tacos come out in paper-lined baskets — but the authenticity is 10/10.
(385) 526-4040
1427 S 300 W Ste A, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: Taco Gordo
According to Guy Fieri, Taco Gordo is one of the five best Mexican restaurants in the country — when the taco spot was on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri declared its al pastor was the most authentic he's tasted outside of Mexico. Others enthusiastically agree, with one fan on Yelp writing, "Brisket taco was super juicy and tasty. Great, friendly service. Super cool, calm atmosphere." Another happy reviewer rated it a 10/10 spot to hang with friends.
(802) 540-0770
208 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: La Tingeria
This little hole-in-the-wall was named on The Washingtonian's annual list of top 100 restaurants in 2023 and 2024, and Yelp named it the state's top spot, too. It makes its tortillas by hand, and the food is 100% halal, so the al pastor is chicken instead of pork, but guests don't seem to mind. It's "literally [the] best Mexican food I've ever had," said one Yelp fan. Nothing fancy here — just fantastic food.
Multiple locations
Washington: Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen
In 2023, The Olympian formed a statewide taco bracket based on 1,300 reader votes. The winner? Dos Hermanos. Here, tortillas are made from scratch with corn masa daily, and the margs are fresh-squeezed: no mixes ever. Occupying a spot in a food market, this little family- and veteran-owned taqueria serves up exceptional, authentic flavor.
(360) 359-8131
222 Capitol Way N Ste 108, Olympia, WA 98501
West Virginia: Maria's Taqueria
Maria's Taqueria has been in business since 2009; owner Maria Allen focuses on using fresh ingredients and sourcing meat from area farms. In 2024, Yelp ranked it the best taco spot in Virginia. Reviews are unanimously glowing — one Yelp reviewer who loves the fish tacos sings its praises: "Holy cow. ... I haven't had a bad meal here." On top of the great food, guests say the service is friendly and the vibe is chill.
facebook.com/mariasshepherdstown
(304) 876-3333
108 E German St, Shepherdstown, WV 25443
Wisconsin: Lazo's Taco Shack
The birria tacos at Lazo's receive a lot of hype. Yelp named it the best taco spot in the Badger State in 2024, and one of its reviewers — who said they have eaten authentic Mexican food in Mexico and across the Southwest — highly recommends both the birria and al pastor options. But if you're jonesing for local flavor, try its bacon-wrapped hot dog taco. Bonus: The rustic joint is veteran- and family-owned.
(414)-988-6567
641 N James Lovell St, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Wyoming: Streetfood at the Stagecoach
We get that eating a perfect taco is satisfying, but one Google reviewer who loves Streetfood's quesabirra taco takes it further: "I can get emotional sometimes about how much I love this place." Streetfood's space is situated inside the longtime Jackson Hole haunt, the Stagecoach bar, making it a perfect place to stay a while. Yelp named Streetfood the state's No. 1 taco spot in 2024.
(307) 200-6633
5755 W Hwy 22, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
To compile this list, we looked at national rankings, such as Yelp's roundups of the best tacos in the U.S., in addition to local media contests and rankings. We studied hundreds of reviews on Yelp and Google; scoured Reddit threads; and consulted professional media outlets to distill diners' opinions of taco flavor, authenticity, the overall no-frills, hole-in-the-wall vibe, and whether they'd chill there with friends and family. Paper plates and plastic forks? No problem!
In addition to other green flags, like a good homemade tortilla, we looked for human connection — family-owned, heirloom recipes, friendly staff — as we feel that to make a perfect taco, love matters more than the flatware.