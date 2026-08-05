The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Taco Restaurant In Every State

By Julie Blume Benedict
Three tacos on double corn tortillas filled with shredded meat and topped with cilantro, chopped onions, and sliced radishes and garnished with two lime wedges on a gray plate set on a dark wood surface; on the left, a cutting board with cilantro, corn tortillas, and a whole lime; on bottom right corner, a brown porcelain ramekin of red salsa and another ramekin of green salsa Atsushi Hirao/Shutterstock

The typical hole-in-the-wall restaurant is an unassuming spot that happens to serve unexpectedly good food. Many of the best taco joints happen to fit this definition. We like it to have a cozy feel, like being at someone's house — we love it when it is family-owned, and the staff knows the customers. It's a place where locals go with friends and hang out for a while, where you see business suits and sweatpants, and everyone gets treated the same. The no-frills, welcoming vibe should make you instantly relax and want to eat tacos.

Ideally, the taco ingredients should be made with intention — the chef puts a little extra TLC in the tortillas, fillings, sauces, and toppings that make the finished product rise above the rest. Extra points if everything (or almost everything) on the menu is made from scratch.

Although the term "hole-in-the-wall" may have had negative connotations back in the Wild West, today we use it as a term of endearment for the little restaurants that could. Try any of these top hole-in-the-wall taco spots in each of the U.S. states, and you'll enjoy good bites and a good time.

Alabama: Antojitos Izcalli

Three carne asada tacos in corn tortillas on a white plate on a taupe tile surface Chad S./Yelp

Antojitos Izcalli has been named one of 10 must-try hole-in-the-wall eateries in Alabama, while Yelp declared it the best taco spot in the state. Prices are reasonable, and it seats only about 30, so expect it to be packed for dinner. Local publications have praised the family-owned taqueria's menu — which includes both traditional and American-style tacos — while diners give the lengua tacos, in particular, high marks.

facebook.com/p/Antojitos-Izcalli-100054956424217

(205) 331-4226

623 Hargrove E Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Alaska: Oscar's Taco Grande

The exterior of a single-story building with gray siding and a red door B Yo/Google

Oscar's began as a former school bus converted into a taco truck, but it has since graduated to a brick-and-mortar. It is ranked No. 1 on Ever After in the Woods' list of holes-in-the-wall locals say are worth the trip, maybe because Oscar himself is always back there making perfectly seasoned tacos alongside his son. He's also been known to lend a hand to those who are down on their luck, which is tops in our book.

1232 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Arizona: Ta'Carbon

Four tacos in a styrofoam container with pico de gallo and salsa Lane H./Yelp

There is no shortage of good taquerias in Phoenix, but Ta'Carbon rises above. Named one of the best restaurants in the country by USA Today in 2025, Ta'Carbon's ambiance is just about nonexistent — apart from the aroma of mesquite-kissed Certified Angus Beef — but the genius is in the simplicity: You order the meat, then head to the salsa bar to dress it how you like. According to one Google reviewer, "This is the Holy Grail of tacos."

tacarbon.com

Multiple locations

Arkansas: Tacos Godoy

Three soft tacos and four stainless-steel ramekins of condiments on a white plate Tacos Godoy/Yelp

From the beginning, Tacos Godoy owner Alejandro Gutierrez wanted to serve authentic Mexican guisados using his mother's recipes. It all started with a celebrated food truck, but today Gutierrez – who began his career as a kid selling tacos on the streets of Mexico City – has a very popular brick-and-mortar. Customers rave about the Taco Tuesday deal, authentic food (especially the quesabirrias), and the attentive service.

tacosgodoylr.com

(501) 367-8631

14710 Cantrell Rd A1, Little Rock, AR 72223

California: Birrieria Familia Castro

Three steak tacos with cliantro and onion on the left side of a brown plate decorated with a dot pattern with a plastic ramekin of consumme on the left side and three lime wedges on the forefront of the plate Eric H./Yelp

Nestled in a North Hollywood strip mall, this humble, family-owned gem earned top place in Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots list in 2025. Co-owner Anthony Castro told Los Angeles Magazine that his goal is for guests to feel like "you're sitting at your grandmother's table." Its legions of fans agree — Birrieria Familia Castro gets consistent top marks for its food, service, and mom-and-pop vibe.

birrieriafamiliacastro.twupro.com

(818) 800-5098

6102 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Colorado: Tacos Aya Yay

Two tacos on corn tortillas on a piece of white waxed paper Jason Matsumoto/Google

What this little strip-mall eatery lacks in frills, it makes up for in its food. "This place is incredible, low key and strictly about their business: business being making the best tacos in the state," said one Yelp reviewer. Local publications agree that it's a standout. No wonder Yelp ranked it the top taco spot in Colorado in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

facebook.com/TacosAyaYay

(303) 665-1336

1206 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026

Connecticut: Tacos 203

Someone holding a white paper plate with two al pastor tacos on flour tortillas tacos.203/Instagram

Tucked inside South Norwalk station, Tacos 203 is a pared-down version of Norwalk's dressier Taco Guy, but it's not any less fabulous. Fans of the OG restaurant are impressed by the flavors on offer at Tacos 203 — which offers the likes of al pastor, cactus, and birria tacos – while Connecticut Insider described it as "among the best I've found anywhere."

tacos203.com

24C Monroe St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Delaware: El Pique

Two tacos in double corn tortillas in a styrofoam container lined with wax paper Lindsay D./Yelp

El Pique has been a taco mainstay in Delaware since 2003. One Yelp reviewer declared that El Pique serves up "by far the best tacos on the East Coast" — especially the birria and al pastor. Meanwhile, The Infatuation put the unassuming Wilmington spot on their list of the best restaurants in the city, and Redditors concur: A fan who rated it 10/10 said the quesabirra even puts Los Angeles' red tacos to shame.

el-pique.com

Multiple locations

Florida: Taqueria El Asador

Four tacos on double corn tortillas in a black plastic wax-paper lined oblong basket John M./Yelp

Ranked one of the country's best taco joints in America by Business Insider in 2017, Pensacola's Taqueria El Asador has retained its place in taco royalty: It was one of Yelp's top 100 in 2022 and 2025. Foodies have heaped praise upon the restaurant, where the big draw is the mesquite grill: "The smoked meats make it exceptional," said one Yelp reviewer.

elasadorpensacola.com

(850) 696-3232

7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514

Georgia: Taqueria El San Luis

Three tacos on corn tortillas in in a black plastic wax-paper lined rectangular basket Danielle N./Yelp

Described as one of the best cheap eats in Savannah, and ranked No. 7 on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in 2025, this counter-service taqueria offers seven proteins and makes everything from scratch, including the salsas (and everybody knows that restaurant salsa is always better than what you make at home). No frills here; just phenomenal food.

facebook.com/manager.elsanluis

(912) 495-5415

7094 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406

Hawaii: Shaka Tacoz

Six wood barstools lined up on a counter on a wooden deck that overlooks the Pacific Ocean at dusk David L./Yelp

This is a Hawaiian-style hole-in-the-wall, which means that while the setup may be unassuming, the food is fab and there's a fabulous view. The ono tacos are the star here, with diners claiming that they possess a perfect balance of flavors. Unsurprisingly, Shaka Tacoz was named Hawaii's best taco spot by Yelp in 2024.

shakatacoz.com

Multiple locations

Idaho: Aguila Con El Taco

An oval-shaped white plate with refried beans at the top left and Spanish rice and a lime wedge A O./Yelp

In business since 1994, Aguila Con El Taco is one of the only brick-and-mortars on 107.9 Lite FM's list of the best spots to grab tacos in Idaho. The service and portion sizes earn high marks – one guest even said he ate three carnitas and was so impressed that he ordered two more. If you can't get to Idaho to do the same, you can whip up three-ingredient carnitas for your tacos at home.

(208) 679-1840

123 W 5th N, Burley, ID 83318

Illinois: El Tragón Taqueria

Two tacos in double corn tortillas on a yellow plate lined with red and white checkerboard wax paper Tiratat P./Yelp

El Tragón Taqueria has been hailed as a go-to spot in the Windy City since it first opened, and in 2024, Yelp deemed it the best taco spot in all of Illinois. The space is tiny and tucked into a gas-station plaza, but don't let that deter you. Reviewers say the ingredients are fresh, the food is authentic, and the friendly service is spot on.

eltragontaqueria.com

(312) 374-1458

1234 N Halsted St Unit C Mobil, Chicago, IL 60642

Indiana: Tlaolli

Three tacos on double corn tortillas on a white oval plate set on a blue wooden table Alex K./Yelp

Tlaolli was featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2024, and it earned a spot on Yelp's list of Top 100 Taco Spots in 2025. A vegan-friendly menu of this caliber is a rarity, but welcome: reviewers love the jackfruit and hibiscus tacos. "Hands down the best Mexican food my family has ever had," said one Yelp reviewer, who also liked the great service and cozy vibes.

tlaolli.org

(317) 410-9507

2830 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Iowa: Flame The Taqueria

Three tacos on corn tortillas on an oval-shaped aqua plate Jaci S./Yelp

Flame's owner, Arturo Mora, learned to cook from his abuela in Mexico. His space is cozy — it seats only about 20. The birria tacos are a big draw here, with customers claiming that the au jus is incredible. Catch Des Moines put it on their list of top tacos in Des Moines, while Yelp went even further in 2024: best in Iowa.

flametaqueriadsm.com

(515) 723-8934

5765 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131

Kansas: GG's Barbacoa Cafe

Three shredded beef tacos in double corn tortillas on a white plate topped with chopped white onion K H./Yelp

In a city that boasts a Taco Trail, there's going to be tough competition. KCK locals consistently rate GG's at the top. It is family-owned, and the food is packed with authentic flavors. Kansas City Magazine even named it one of the best restaurants in the city. Bonus: It's also open for breakfast.

ggsbarbacoacafekc.com

(913) 562-8264

1032 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101

Kentucky: Cravings Byanca

Small walk-up or drive-thru food stand with green metal roof, beige siding and brown and brick trim in a shopping plaza parking lot; a few picnic tables are set up on its left and there are two vehicles waiting in the drive-thru area Jess A./Yelp

It's a walk-up hut and the "hang" is umbrella-shaded picnic tables, but hear us out: This family-owned hut has been a favorite haunt since 2015 and was named 2024's best taco spot in Kentucky by Yelp for a reason. Customers say it's a hidden gem serving authentic, elevated tacos with a welcoming atmosphere that feels like you're right at home. Locals love it.

cravingsbyanca1.wixsite.com/cravingsbyanca

(502) 905-8530

6004 Pleasant Colony Ct, Crestwood, KY 40014

Louisiana: Parish Tacos

Two al pastor tacos on flour tortillas on a rectangle-shaped metal tray lined with wax paper; topped with pickled onions, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, and pork rind crumbs Robby M./Yelp

It might be located in a strip mall, but don't drive on by. This spot seamlessly fuses Louisiana's native flavors into its Mexican fare — the Gulf shrimp tacos are a must. It's won over a lot of locals in its time. Best of St. Tammany gave its tacos a gold medal; one Yelp reviewer called Parish a "quaint little place with some high end food and vibes."

parishtacos.com

(985) 206-9011

4700 LA-22 Ste 17, Mandeville, LA 70471

Maine: El Pocho's Mexican Grill

Three tacos on corn tortillas set on a yellow taco stand on top of a black-and-white checkerboard-lined tray; each is filled with meat and topped with onions, cilantro, and cotija cheese derek t./Yelp

El Pocho's is so good, one Google reviewer drives up to two hours to eat there, saying it's the "best Mexican food in Maine, hands down!" Its original location was attached to a gas station; the new space is an upgrade, but the food is still stellar. Locals highly recommend it, and a Yelp reviewer described a perfect hole-in-the-wall meal: "Excellent food. Delicious tacos and a yummy margarita too! Reasonable prices. Friendly waiter too!"

facebook.com/Elpochosgrill

(207) 333-3226

97 Lisbon St, Lewiston, ME 04240

Maryland: Bmore Taqueria

Three el pastor tacos in corn tortillas arranged on a white rectangular-shaped plate set on a black and white granite counter; each taco is topped with chopped onions, cilantro, and julienned radish Tko A./Yelp

Bmore owner Valentino Sandoval has a fine-dining past, so you'll see a few elevated dishes here, but there are the old-school basics, too — customers love the al pastor. One regular, who eats there once a week, loves the happy hour special: a taco and a beer for under $10. No wonder Baltimore Magazine says it's one of the best.

bmoretaqueriamd.com

(443) 873-8973

1733 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231

Massachusetts: Yo!Boca!Taco!

Two soft tacos on the left side of a foil-lined rectangular styrofoam to-go-box filled with meat, chopped onions, and cilantro; three clear plastic ramekins are on the right — one contains red sauce, one sour cream, and the third salsa verde yobocataco/Facebook

Boston TV station WCVB said that Yo!Boca!Taco! serves up "some of the best tacos around," and you can fill up the tank while there, too. According to reviewers, they're the best tacos you'll find at a gas station — or, indeed, anywhere — and made with fresh ingredients. Bonus: It's decorated with hand-drawn artwork.

yobocataco.com

(508) 276-1631

28 Boston Post Rd, Wayland, MA 01778

Michigan: Taqueria El Rey

Four tacos in corn tortillas on a round white plate; each taco is filled with meat, chopped onions, and cilantro; two squeezed lime wedges are situated at the top Joe C./Yelp

This Motor City taco joint has impressed fussy West Coast diners, so it's no wonder this longtime institution — established in 1996 — usually has lines out the door. It's made Visit Detroit's list of "treasure trove" tacos, and Taqueria El Rey consistently gets high marks for service and cleanliness, too. "Authentic cultural vibes, quick and friendly service, food was absolutely delicious," said one Google reviewer.

taqueriaelreydetroit.com

(313)-357-3094

3400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216

Minnesota: Andale Taqueria Y Mercado

Three soft tacos in corn tortillas lined up on a red plate; each is filled with meat, chopped white onions, and cilantro. Two lime wedges sit at the bottom of the plate Tiffany T./Yelp

When Guy Fieri stopped in at Andale Taqueria Y Mercado to try the al pastor tacos, he said there was no way he was in Minnesota, and ranked it as one of his top five Mexican restaurants in the U.S. Customers are equally positive about the food — plus they claim the service and value are also top-notch at this no-frills spot. As one Google reviewer summarized, "By far, the absolute best Mexican food I've ever had the pleasure of eating."

andaletaqueriaymercado.com

(612) 259-8868

7700 Nicollet Ave, Richfield, MN 55423

Mississippi: Green Ghost Tacos

Close-up of three tacos in flour tortillas lined up on a plate: The left is filled with meat, chopped onions, and cilantrol; the other two are filled with meat, chopped onions, pineapple chunks and cilantro Mike H./Yelp

It's a family affair at Green Ghost Tacos, where two brothers have been cooking alongside their mom since 2015. According to one YouTube critic, "This place is an absolute knockout." Redditors say the ownership is old-school friendly in the best way, and other happy diners rave about the fresh veggie and juicy shrimp tacos. It's "a great place to eat and hang out," said one Yelp reviewer.

greenghosttacosjackson.com

(601) 398-3484

565 Taylor St, Jackson, MS 39216

Missouri: La Tejana Taqueria

Four tacos on corn tortillas lined up on a piece of crumpled aluminum foil; the three tacos on the left are filled with meat, chopped white onions, and cilantro; the one on the right is filled with onions, green peppers, and avocado; clear plastic ramekins of red sauce, green sauce, and lime wedges sit below the tacos Eric S./Yelp

A regular on St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Top 100 list, La Tejana Taqueria has stood the test of time. Reviewers heap praise upon the taco joint, with one fan — who loves the carne asada, service, and prices — claiming La Tejana is the best in the state. The chorizo tacos are a particular menu standout. It might be a hole-in-the-wall in a strip mall, but don't sleep on it. 

facebook.com/LaTejanaTaqueria

(314) 291-8500

3149 N. Lindbergh, Bridgeton, MO 63074

Montana: La Casita

A colorful, handwritten chalk menu board with sections for breakfast, lunch, drinks, and appetizers; a shelf sits below the board that is lined with Mexican and American soda and drink bottles Lindy Smith/Google

When you think "gas station food," it's probably potato chips or a hot dog that's been on the rollers for days, weeks, or months, but La Casita delivers a surprise. Three generations of Camarillo family members work at the restaurant, where you'll find homemade tortillas, scratch sauces, and slow-braised meats on the menu. Some even claim that its authentic bites are better than those they've eaten in Mexico.

instagram.com/lacasitamt

(406) 752-4004

1011 W Idaho St, Ste 200, Kalispell, MT 59901

Nebraska: Tixteco Mexican Restaurant

Two tacos in corn tortillas on a round white plate stuffed with meat, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, and chopped tomatoes Lianna N./Yelp

The food at Tixteco Mexican Restaurant earns glowing reviews from customers: "It's like if you went to your grandma's house and had dinner," reported one Yelp fan. Redditors even claim that the price and quality are the best in Omaha. Much of this quality comes down to the homemade tortillas and indulgent meat, with the carne asada often receiving the most praise.

facebook.com/TixtecoMexicanRestaurant

(402) 315-9766

2203 S 16th St, Omaha, NE 68108

Nevada: Aroma Latin American Cocina

A single pork belly taco on a corn tortilla iwth pickled onions, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo Dave O./Yelp

Aroma's chef, Steve Kestler, was a 2024 James Beard Award finalist, and that same year, Yelp ranked it the No. 1 taco spot in Nevada. You might expect it to be fancy, but at this modest spot, the focus is on flavor. A Google reviewer said the "hidden gem" is "our favorite restaurant of all time," after having tacos with "perfectly crispy pork belly, and beef birria." What's birria? Here's everything you need to know.

aromacocinalv.com

(702) 683-4135

3355 Spring Mountain Rd Unit 35, Las Vegas, NV 89102

New Hampshire: Taco Time Cocina & Cantina Mexicana

Three quesaberria tacos on the left side of a white rectangular plate; there's torn lettuce, chopped red onions, and tomoatoes in the center, a dollop of sour cream, and rice and beans on the right Chris S./Yelp

When local TV station WMUR 9 conducted a survey asking who dishes up the best tacos in New Hampshire, Taco Time took first place. The birria tacos here are hugely popular on Reddit, and the pork belly, carnitas, and salsa verde also get high praise. It's a hole-in-the-wall spot, but reviewers love the vibe: "It's my new 'happy place' to eat and enjoy [with] my friends," shared one Yelp fan.

tacotimenh.com

(603) 554-1424

11 Wilton Rd, Milford, NH 03055

New Jersey: Central Taqueria

Two tacos on corn tortillas on a round yellow plate; the right one has meat, chopped onions, cilantro, and chopped pineapple; the right one has meat and pickled red onions; a lime wedge at the top of the plate Josh B./Yelp

According to one Yelp reviewer, Central Taqueria has "the best authentic Mexican food! These are the best tacos I had in the country by far." Started in 2023 by a group of taco fans hailing from Mexico City, the small, unassuming spot has already received nods from local press and from the Reddit-verse, for good reason: It's focused on authentic recipes, making homemade tortillas and salsas onsite daily.

centraltaqueria.com

(973)-206-1414

61 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960

New Mexico: El Callejón Taqueria & Grill

Three tacos on a round white plate; all three are filled with meat, the right is topped with chopped onions and cilantro, the middle with a green sauce, the left with chopped onions and cilantro; there's a lime wedge and julienne radish and carrots on the far right, and ramekins of red, green, and mole sauce line the top Ervintha D./Yelp

El Callejón Taqueria & Grill was named one of the best taco spots in the entire country in 2018, and the unassuming restaurant hasn't slowed down since, with local press declaring it a favorite taco spot in the Santa Fe area. According to one Yelp reviewer, "The tacos are to DIE for! The best I've had in a very very long time." Local service industry folks also highly recommend it — it's a great place to belly up to the bar and hang with friends.

elcallejonsantafe.com

(505) 983-8378

208 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

New York: Wayne & Sons

A meat-filled hard shell taco in brown cardboard boat lined with red checkerboard paper; taco is covered with salsa and chopped tomatoes Tony M./Yelp

When the New York Times recommends a taco spot, we're all ears. Wayne & Sons' tacos are served crunchy-style according to a family recipe that locals love. And the vibe? Co-founder Oscar Hernandez told BK Mag, "We're going to talk with you, we're going to ask your name. It's a place we want [you] to hang out." Customers have noticed, claiming that the small Williamsburg eatery feels just like home.

wayneandsonsnyc.com

(347) 335-0611

57 S 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

North Carolina: El Camino Real Mexican Grill

Three birria tacos tucked into the corner of a styrofoam to-go container with a ramekin of red sauce on the right, consumme in the center, and green sauce on the right; tacos garnished with a lime wedge Will R./Yelp

A Yelp reviewer summed up what we love about El Camino Real: "Perfect hole-in-the-wall authentic Mexican place." According to one customer who travels the country for work, it ranks in the top five places they've ever eaten. The quesabirria gets a lot of love; one Google diner said it is "perfectly cooked with a crunchy outside yet a soft inside." Yum. Here's how to bring that same street vendor flavor party to your kitchen.

elcaminoreal01.com

Multiple locations

North Dakota: Tacos Trompo

Three tacos in corn tortillas on a round white plate; each is filled with meat, white cheese, and cilantro; a plastic ramekin of red sauce is at top left, lime wedges in center, and a plastic ramekin of consumme is at the right Chris Knoblock/Google

Yelp ranked Tacos Trompo the best taco spot in North Dakota in 2024, but it is not just the best in the state. Some claim it is the ultimate eatery for soft corn shell chicken tacos. Mexico native and co-owner Fernando Hernandez formed the menu at this no-frills strip-mall stop as a tribute to the cooking he ate as a child. One fan on Google also thinks Trompo's carnitas, birria, and al pastor tacos are tops, writing, "The best tacos with great flavors!"

visittacostrompo.com

(701) 282-2473

4265 45th St, Ste #113, Fargo, ND 58104

Ohio: Los Guachos Taqueria

Three tacos on flour tortillas on an oval white plate; each is filled with meat and topped with chopped onions, cilantro, and shaved cheese; with a sliced cucumber/radish garnish Jacqueline Y./Yelp

Readers of Columbus Underground have voted Los Guachos Taqueria the No. 1 taco spot for four years in a row. The strip-mall joint consistently impresses casual foodies and professionals — a former chef gave it a rave Google review: "The al pastor was exceptional — deep flavor, perfectly cooked, and the kind of food that makes you start planning your next visit." Even those heralding from the taco hotspot that is Los Angeles have praised Los Guachos' al pastor as the best around.

losguachostaqueria.com

Multiple locations

Oklahoma: La Cocina De Doña Nena

Two tacos on corn tortillas set in a red checkerboard-lined basket, each filled with sliced avocado atop a chopped mix of cabbage, onions, and cilantro; garnished with a lime wedge Danielle Q./Yelp

La Cocina De Doña Nena is a firm favorite in Oklahoma City. According to one Yelp reviewer, La Cocina De Doña Nena ticks all the boxes for a top taco spot: "I would rate the asada tacos as some of the best I've had!" The little spot has been in business since 1989, serving up killer traditional tacos. They might be presented in a checkerboard paper-lined basket, but "[As] soon as I picked up the first taco, I could feel the quality," a Google fan shared. 

lacocinaddn.com

(405) 605-2600

3710 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Oregon: Taco Riendo

A number of catos on corn tortillas atop a square piece of yellow butcher paper atop a red cafeteria tray Leon U./Yelp

Taco Riendo is an authentic hole-in-the-wall with no shortage of fans. One Google reviewer said, "Hands down a secret gem!! Their food is great and prices are good. Staff [are] friendly!" Another diner confirmed the street tacos were the best they've had since leaving California. Bonus: Locals say the owner is a cool guy.

mytacoriendo.com

Multiple locations

Pennsylvania: Comālli Taqueria

Three soft-shell tacos arranged on an oblong blue plate set on a purple background; left taco is filled with meat, crumbled white cheese, and sliced bananas; middle taco is filled with a mango-corn-black bean salsa topped with red cabbage and a creamy green sauce; right taco is filled with meat, chopped onion, and cilantro Ally P./Yelp

Ranked the best taco spot in the Keystone State by Yelp in 2024, Comālli Taqueria is a true West Reading favorite that uses fresh, local ingredients whenever possible. The El Brulee taco — pulled chicken, mole, queso fresco, and banana — is as creative as it is beloved, with a "unique and ... surprisingly great flavor," according to one Yelp reviewer. The space might be small, but it's clean and cozy and feels like you're in Mexico.

comallitacos.com

(484) 869-2824

619 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611

Rhode Island: Casa Azul Taqueria

Two soft-shell tacos, filled with pulled chicken, chopped onions, and cilantro on a white paper-lined rectangular metal tray; one taco is flat at the center and the other is folded facing upper right; a lime wedge sits lower left Claudia Z./Yelp

Opened in 2020, the husband-and-wife owners of Casa Azul Taqueria, who are both from Mexico City, use family recipes to celebrate the flavors of their homeland and art too — it's named after Frida Kahlo's Mexico City home and is decorated with murals painted by local artists. The tiny but cozy taqueria receives glowing reviews, with one Yelp customer raving, "I have been coming here for years. The best birria tacos ever!" It's no wonder Yelp named it the top taco spot in Rhode Island in 2024.

casaazulri.com

(401) 414-7799

840 Allens Ave Apt 2, Providence, RI 02905

South Carolina: Tacos Nayarit

A cardboard boat of rice and beans on the left side of a red plastic tray with a red foil-lined basket with three tacos in it on the right; the corn tortillas are filled with cilantro and chopped onions covered in a brown sauce Natasha E./Yelp

Locals on Reddit rave about Tacos Nayarit. Named the top taco joint in South Carolina in 2024 by Yelp, the tortillas and sauces are all homemade, as they should be. The birria tacos are the A-listers here – so much so that they get their own page on the menu. They're so good, you won't even notice you're eating your taco off a paper plate.

tacosnayaritmenu.com

Multiple locations

South Dakota: Antigua Taco House

Three birria-style tacos on a plate lined with red-checkered paper; each is filled with meat, cheese, chopped onions and cilantro Nicholas Tyloch/Google

One Yelp fan said, "I have to say it was the best taco I've ever had in my life." Not bad for a taco spot located more than 1,000 miles north of the border. Antigua Taco House has been serving Mexican and Guatemalan fare since 2025. The unassuming space got the highest praise from one reviewer: It's a place they'd bring friends and family for a meal.

antiguatacohouse.com

(605) 271-4361

702 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Tennessee: Maciel's Tortas & Tacos

Three tacos in flour tortillas in a plastic red rectangular basket; taco on the right is filled with meat, chopped onions, and cilantro; the center and left tacos are filled with shrimp, chopped tomoatoes, an avocado slice, and cilantro C F./Yelp

Californians take their tacos very seriously, but one was so impressed with Maciel's, they took to Yelp to rave, "I find it very difficult to find good authentic tasting Mexican food in the states outside of California. This place totally hit the spot!" Yelp ranked this little hole-in-the-wall Tennessee's No. 1 spot to nosh tacos in 2024, and a Google reviewer agrees, "Service, food, and atmosphere, 10 out [of] 10."

macielstn.com

Multiple locations

Texas: Ana Liz Taqueria

Two soft acos set on a beige-paper-lined metal tray; the left taco is a blue corn tortilla filled with guacamole, meat, and hipped tomatoes, onions, and cilantro; taco on the right is a yellow corn tortilla filled with white cheese, meat, and chopped onions and cilantro Jared T./Yelp

In 2024, Ana Liz Pulido, owner of Mission's Ana Liz Taqueria, was named best chef in Texas by the James Beard Foundation. Texas Monthly called the taqueria "a pilgrimage-worthy spot," and one Yelp fan agrees, "Best tacos I've ever had. 10/10 recommend!" The praise has not gone to Pulido's head: At this strip-mall joint, the tacos are still presented on humble metal trays.

analiztaqueria.com

(956) 591-0655

215 N Conway Ave, Mission, TX 78572

Utah: Top Taco

Two tacos on corn tortillas on red checkerboard paper; the left is filled with meat and two clises of pineapple; the right is filled with meat; two lime wedges sit at the top Tena C./Yelp

The Salt & Seek reviewers gave Top Taco's al pastor top marks on Instagram, rating it the "best al pastor in all of Utah." A discerning Californian on Yelp agreed, "I can confidently tell you that these tacos are the best in Utah and some of the best I've ever had!" Bonus: Top Taco uses local produce and imports its spices from Mexico. No frills here — the tacos come out in paper-lined baskets — but the authenticity is 10/10.

toptacorestaurant.com

(385) 526-4040

1427 S 300 W Ste A, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Vermont: Taco Gordo

Two soft-shelled tacos in a wax-paper-lined oval-shaped red plastic basket; taco on the left is filled with meat, chopped onions, and cilantro; taco on the right is filled with cubed sweet potatoes, chopped onions, and cilantro Becca D./Yelp

According to Guy Fieri, Taco Gordo is one of the five best Mexican restaurants in the country — when the taco spot was on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri declared its al pastor was the most authentic he's tasted outside of Mexico. Others enthusiastically agree, with one fan on Yelp writing, "Brisket taco was super juicy and tasty. Great, friendly service. Super cool, calm atmosphere." Another happy reviewer rated it a 10/10 spot to hang with friends.

tacogordovt.com

(802) 540-0770

208 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401

Virginia: La Tingeria

A close-up of three tacos on fried corn tortillas filled with meat, chopped onions, and cilantro, garnished with lime wedges Syed A./Yelp

This little hole-in-the-wall was named on The Washingtonian's annual list of top 100 restaurants in 2023 and 2024, and Yelp named it the state's top spot, too. It makes its tortillas by hand, and the food is 100% halal, so the al pastor is chicken instead of pork, but guests don't seem to mind. It's "literally [the] best Mexican food I've ever had," said one Yelp fan. Nothing fancy here — just fantastic food.

latingeria.com

Multiple locations

Washington: Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen

Close-up of two grilled fish tacos on corn tortillas with shredded cabbage Morgan Boyd/Google

In 2023, The Olympian formed a statewide taco bracket based on 1,300 reader votes. The winner? Dos Hermanos. Here, tortillas are made from scratch with corn masa daily, and the margs are fresh-squeezed: no mixes ever. Occupying a spot in a food market, this little family- and veteran-owned taqueria serves up exceptional, authentic flavor.

doshermanos.net

(360) 359-8131

222 Capitol Way N Ste 108, Olympia, WA 98501

West Virginia: Maria's Taqueria

Three fried fish tacos topped with a white cream sauce and julienned carrots, cabbage, and cilantro, arranged on a square white plate John D./Yelp

Maria's Taqueria has been in business since 2009; owner Maria Allen focuses on using fresh ingredients and sourcing meat from area farms. In 2024, Yelp ranked it the best taco spot in Virginia. Reviews are unanimously glowing — one Yelp reviewer who loves the fish tacos sings its praises: "Holy cow. ... I haven't had a bad meal here." On top of the great food, guests say the service is friendly and the vibe is chill.

facebook.com/mariasshepherdstown

(304) 876-3333

108 E German St, Shepherdstown, WV 25443

Wisconsin: Lazo's Taco Shack

A bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with tomatoes, lettuce, cotija cheese, and sour cream in a flour tortilla Brian Marsh/Google

The birria tacos at Lazo's receive a lot of hype. Yelp named it the best taco spot in the Badger State in 2024, and one of its reviewers — who said they have eaten authentic Mexican food in Mexico and across the Southwest — highly recommends both the birria and al pastor options. But if you're jonesing for local flavor, try its bacon-wrapped hot dog taco. Bonus: The rustic joint is veteran- and family-owned.

lazostacoshackmke.biz

(414)-988-6567

641 N James Lovell St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Wyoming: Streetfood at the Stagecoach

Three tacos in flour tortillas in a wax paper-lined red basket with two covered to-go ramekins of sauce in the foreground; the two left tacos are stuffed with meat and topped with cilantro; the right one is topped with shredded cabbage Todd Christenson/Google

We get that eating a perfect taco is satisfying, but one Google reviewer who loves Streetfood's quesabirra taco takes it further: "I can get emotional sometimes about how much I love this place." Streetfood's space is situated inside the longtime Jackson Hole haunt, the Stagecoach bar, making it a perfect place to stay a while. Yelp named Streetfood the state's No. 1 taco spot in 2024.

streetfoodjh.com

(307) 200-6633

5755 W Hwy 22, Wilson, WY 83014

Methodology

A hand holding a white paper plate with street tacos on it with a green ladle pouring verde sauce on top of them Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez/Getty Images

To compile this list, we looked at national rankings, such as Yelp's roundups of the best tacos in the U.S., in addition to local media contests and rankings. We studied hundreds of reviews on Yelp and Google; scoured Reddit threads; and consulted professional media outlets to distill diners' opinions of taco flavor, authenticity, the overall no-frills, hole-in-the-wall vibe, and whether they'd chill there with friends and family. Paper plates and plastic forks? No problem!

In addition to other green flags, like a good homemade tortilla, we looked for human connection — family-owned, heirloom recipes, friendly staff — as we feel that to make a perfect taco, love matters more than the flatware.

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