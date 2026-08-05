The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Taco Restaurant In Every State

The typical hole-in-the-wall restaurant is an unassuming spot that happens to serve unexpectedly good food. Many of the best taco joints happen to fit this definition. We like it to have a cozy feel, like being at someone's house — we love it when it is family-owned, and the staff knows the customers. It's a place where locals go with friends and hang out for a while, where you see business suits and sweatpants, and everyone gets treated the same. The no-frills, welcoming vibe should make you instantly relax and want to eat tacos.

Ideally, the taco ingredients should be made with intention — the chef puts a little extra TLC in the tortillas, fillings, sauces, and toppings that make the finished product rise above the rest. Extra points if everything (or almost everything) on the menu is made from scratch.

Although the term "hole-in-the-wall" may have had negative connotations back in the Wild West, today we use it as a term of endearment for the little restaurants that could. Try any of these top hole-in-the-wall taco spots in each of the U.S. states, and you'll enjoy good bites and a good time.