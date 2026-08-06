10 Aldi Grilling Supplies Worth Getting The Grill Fired Up For
A backyard barbecue is a casual event, but it still requires a lot of supplies. You have to have more than just a working grill to pull off a great cookout. It's a project that takes time, tools, and preparation; but the reward is charred, juicy, and worth the work — especially when you get your grilling supplies from Aldi.
The budget-friendly grocery store is basically a one-stop-shop for grilling gear. It has bulk meat boxes dedicated to grilling, many of the tools you need, and the meat section is stacked with all kinds of proteins. There are under-$10 chicken skewers made for summer grilling and Aldi hot dogs made with just three ingredients as well as a whole array of private label seasonings and sauces that are copycats of popular brands like McCormick and Sweet Baby Ray's. Plus, it has gadgets which can help you set up an organized grilling station that will inspire you to cook outside a little more often.
Stonemill Seasonings
Stonemill is Aldi's private label brand for basic seasonings and there are dozens of blends on rotation, many of them with a "grill seasoning" label. Customers compare the brand to McCormick Grill Mates seasonings and say they put Stonemill on the list when they're restocking their pantry for the season.
Purchase a 5.5-ounce shaker of Stonemill Roasted Garlic and Herb Grill Seasoning at Aldi for $2.45.
Burman's BBQ Sauces
Barbecue sauce snobs can find something to love in Aldi's in-house brand of Burman's barbecue sauces. Some customers have drawn comparisons between this brand and Sweet Baby Ray's, and there's just as much variety. These sauces can flavor everything from hot honey wings to steak to the most tender pork ribs you've ever had. Shopper favorites include the Texas, Memphis, and Carolina styles.
Buy a 19-ounce bottle of Burman's BBQ Sauce at Aldi for $3.85.
The Aldi Grill Master Collection
The New York strip steaks alone make Aldi's Grill Master Collection worth the price tag, according to customers. The 7.37-pound box has all the meat you need to keep your grill fired up. It includes four individual packages of vacuum-sealed USDA Choice boneless New York strips, two bacon-wrapped top sirloins, eight beef burgers, two boneless pork chops, and two boneless skinless chicken breasts.
Buy The Grill Master Collection from Aldi for $64.99.
The Range Master Caddy
The Range Master Bar-B-Q Caddy is one of the more versatile grilling supplies at Aldi. It keeps your basic grill tools organized in one place and also makes them easy to transport. It's big enough to fit all the standard cleaning supplies, grilling accessories, and seasonings without taking up too much room. They're so handy that some shoppers buy more than one at a time and keep them for years. "I own 2," writes one customer, "one for daily use and the other for camping trips. Works great."
Buy the Range Master Bar-B-Q Caddy at Aldi for $9.99.
Fremont Fish Market Spinach Feta Salmon Burgers
A couple of seafood patties are a great addition to your grilling menu and the Fremont Fish Market salmon burgers are a flavorful option that comes in a two-pack which fits easily in the freezer for just the right night. These burgers have a robust flavor with a touch of tangy zest that comes from the cheese and they make a nice alternative to the red meat, pork, and chicken usually found on the grill.
Buy a pair of Fremont Fish Market Spinach Feta Salmon Burgers (8 ounces total) at Aldi for $4.49.
Reggano Ranch and Bacon Pasta Salad Kit
The Reggano Ranch and Bacon Pasta Salad Kit takes all the work out of making a side dish for grill night. The kit comes with pasta, imitation bacon chips, and a blend of dried vegetables as well as plenty of seasoning. You can make it on the stovetop by boiling the pasta and water together until they're tender then mixing the seasoning packet with some vegetable oil before tossing it all together for an easy side dish.
Buy the Reggano Ranch and Bacon Pasta Salad Kit for $1.95 at Aldi.
Tuscan Garden Thousand Island Dressing
If you're grilling up hamburgers, why not impress your dinner guests with a copycat Big Mac? Tuscan Garden Thousand Island Dressing is a near-perfect match to McDonald's iconic Big Mac sauce, plus it doubles as a salad dressing. It's tangy, rich, and pairs well with sliced onions and relish. Add shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese to your burger to really copy the Big Mac flavor.
Buy Tuscan Garden Thousand Island Dressing at Aldi for $2.19.
Simply Nature Avocado Cooking Spray
You should keep a high smoke point cooking spray in your grill caddy to prevent food from sticking. Simply Nature Avocado Cooking Spray from Aldi has a smoke point of 500 degrees Fahrenheit and doubles as a light oil dressing for salads. Customers buy it on repeat and love that it's a healthier oil than others on the shelves. "I've used this for a few years and think it's great," writes one reviewer. "Only complaint is that it's used up way too soon. Need to keep extras in the pantry."
Buy Simply Nature Avocado Cooking Spray at Aldi for $3.69.
Specially Selected Brioche Buns
Specially Selected Brioche Buns have the reputation of being "the best buns ever." They toast up nicely and are sturdy enough to hold a burger straight from the grill without getting soggy. Reviews highlight their smooth texture and buttery notes. The buns also freeze well so you can stock up and always have them ready to satisfy the craving for a grilled hamburger.
Buy a 6-count package of Specially Selected Brioche Buns at Aldi for $3.99.
The Crofton Mini Ceramic Grill Pan
The Crofton Mini Ceramic Grill Pan lets you bring your grill inside when you don't want to fire up the one in the backyard. It's great for putting grill marks on everything from grilled cheese to ribeye steaks. The mini version comes in a few different colors and is a good fit for single serving cooking and one-pan meals.
Buy the Crofton Mini Ceramic Grill Pan for $5.99 at Aldi.