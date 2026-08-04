Hot dogs are versatile, delicious, and as easy to make as a meat can possibly be, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't put some thought into how you make them. While this topic often comes up regarding the ideal level of doneness for hot dogs, it also applies to how you cook them. Steaming hot dogs is a great choice for myriad reasons, but we'd argue that steaming them and then transferring them to a grill or grill pan is the real way to make the best hot dogs possible.

We discussed the topic with Isaac Bernal Carbajo, the executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations. Chef Carbajo explained that, while both grilling and steaming hot dogs have their merits, doing both together is one of the smartest moves you can make. "I think finishing steamed hot dogs on a very hot grill is one of the best techniques. By the time they come out of the steamer, they're already fully heated through," Carbajo said. "The grill isn't there to cook them, it's simply there to add color, smoky flavor, and a crisp exterior." It's important to remember not to leave the hot dogs on the grill for too long, however, as this could lead to nothing but burnt wieners. "One or two minutes over high heat is usually all they need."