The One Way To Get A Crispy Casing On Steamed Hot Dogs
Hot dogs are versatile, delicious, and as easy to make as a meat can possibly be, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't put some thought into how you make them. While this topic often comes up regarding the ideal level of doneness for hot dogs, it also applies to how you cook them. Steaming hot dogs is a great choice for myriad reasons, but we'd argue that steaming them and then transferring them to a grill or grill pan is the real way to make the best hot dogs possible.
We discussed the topic with Isaac Bernal Carbajo, the executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations. Chef Carbajo explained that, while both grilling and steaming hot dogs have their merits, doing both together is one of the smartest moves you can make. "I think finishing steamed hot dogs on a very hot grill is one of the best techniques. By the time they come out of the steamer, they're already fully heated through," Carbajo said. "The grill isn't there to cook them, it's simply there to add color, smoky flavor, and a crisp exterior." It's important to remember not to leave the hot dogs on the grill for too long, however, as this could lead to nothing but burnt wieners. "One or two minutes over high heat is usually all they need."
Why you should steam hot dogs in the first place
Now, this two-part cooking method may lead you to question why you should steam hot dogs in the first place instead of going directly to the grill. Well, it ultimately comes down to steam's ability to cook the hot dogs without impacting their natural taste, texture, or moisture. "Steaming is a great way to cook hot dogs because it heats them evenly and helps them stay juicy," Carbajo explained. Steaming is also a great way to keep hot dogs from bursting and splitting open, which is a major annoyance we try to avoid.
As for the shortcomings of grilling hot dogs: Because hot dogs are more prone to drying out on the grill (especially if cooked on high, direct heat) that crispiness you get on the outside of the dog can sometimes cost you a lot of flavor. Plus, hot dogs are more likely to cook unevenly on the grill than in a steamer, so steaming hot dogs is considered a more consistent method overall. For these reasons, even baseball stadiums like Fenway Park in Boston opt to serve hot dogs after they're cooked both in a steamer and then on the grill to get the perfect combination of consistency and crispiness.