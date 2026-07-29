An Iconic Bakery's Cake Was Spotted At Costco For $5 — For 'That Price, I'd Take My Chances'

Some semiquincentennial celebrations may last all year, but America's big birthday bash on the Fourth of July is several weeks behind us. This means that some of the snacks that got a patriotic makeover for the occasion may now be marked down for clearance; among them is a rather elaborate dessert that's been spotted at Costco. This item, which goes by the name of The Ultimate American Birthday Cake, was produced by Carlo's Bakery of "Cake Boss" fame. It originally sold for $21.69, but Costco now has it reduced to just $4.97.

Under five bucks seems like a pretty good deal, since this Costco-sized cake weighing 5 pounds is actually three desserts in one. It consists of three layers: apple crumb pie, blueberry cheesecake, and strawberry cake. (Too bad the bakery didn't use cherry cake, since the cake would have been ABC as well as red, white, and blue.) The cake also features both white and blueberry buttercream frosting and a bunch of red and white sprinkles to make it look festive.

The catch is, the cake seems to have come out in late May, so unless Costco restocked it, the item might now be about two months old. Even so, it's been kept in the freezer case, so it's not like it could have gone bad or anything. One Redditor remarked that for "that price, I'd take my chances," while someone else responded, "Even if I only liked one of the layers, it's a deal."