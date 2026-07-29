Dunkin' Heard Our Cries: The Fan-Favorite Deal We Missed Is Coming Back

I can't judge anyone for buying a bucket-sized caffeinated beverage. As one Redditor wrote, "I have definitely had days where I need a 48oz bucket of coffee." But are the Beverage Buckets worth the price?

If health is a concern, the answer is a resounding no. These fast food coffees have a ridiculous amount of sugar. The Caramel Coco Iced Coffee Bucket and the Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher Bucket contain 79 and 110 grams of added sugars, respectively. The FDA recommends limiting added sugar to 50 grams per day, while the American Heart Association recommends a more conservative limit of 36 grams for men and 25 grams for women. Admittedly, you can order your bucket of iced coffee sugar-free — but where's the fun in that?

The sky-high sugar content isn't the only potential health problem posed by the buckets, though. Dunkin' doesn't disclose the caffeine content of its buckets, but a 48-ounce bucket of iced coffee likely contains over 550 milligrams of caffeine. A large serving of Panera's deadly, now-defunct Charged Lemonade contained 390 milligrams of caffeine and the FDA recommends a daily limit of 400 milligrams for healthy adults.

At roughly $0.27 per ounce, the buckets also cost more than a regular iced coffee. Still, you might be able to get your money back — and then some. Buckets from Dunkin's last launch have sold for as much as $50 on eBay.