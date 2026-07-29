Dunkin' Heard Our Cries: The Fan-Favorite Deal We Missed Is Coming Back
Earlier this summer Dunkin' released a limited-time, nationwide run of 48-ounce Beverage Buckets, but few fans were able to get their hands on one of the behemoths since stores were stocked with just 25 each. Luckily, the buckets are back once again for a limited time. Each bucket will sell for $12.99 — drink included — at select locations nationwide beginning August 7 until supplies run out. Customers can customize the bucket drinks so you can get your go-to order extra-extra-large to go.
Dunkin' is launching a new product along with the buckets: custom bucket holders for your car. "During an initial alpha market test earlier this year, guests made one thing clear: they wanted a simpler way to take their Beverage Buckets on the go," explains the press release. Now, Dunkin' is selling bright pink bucket holders described as "a custom accessory designed to hold a Beverage Bucket while fitting securely into a standard car cup holder." The holders will be available exclusively to rewards members with Boosted Status starting July 29.
Should you buy a Dunkin' Beverage Bucket?
I can't judge anyone for buying a bucket-sized caffeinated beverage. As one Redditor wrote, "I have definitely had days where I need a 48oz bucket of coffee." But are the Beverage Buckets worth the price?
If health is a concern, the answer is a resounding no. These fast food coffees have a ridiculous amount of sugar. The Caramel Coco Iced Coffee Bucket and the Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher Bucket contain 79 and 110 grams of added sugars, respectively. The FDA recommends limiting added sugar to 50 grams per day, while the American Heart Association recommends a more conservative limit of 36 grams for men and 25 grams for women. Admittedly, you can order your bucket of iced coffee sugar-free — but where's the fun in that?
The sky-high sugar content isn't the only potential health problem posed by the buckets, though. Dunkin' doesn't disclose the caffeine content of its buckets, but a 48-ounce bucket of iced coffee likely contains over 550 milligrams of caffeine. A large serving of Panera's deadly, now-defunct Charged Lemonade contained 390 milligrams of caffeine and the FDA recommends a daily limit of 400 milligrams for healthy adults.
At roughly $0.27 per ounce, the buckets also cost more than a regular iced coffee. Still, you might be able to get your money back — and then some. Buckets from Dunkin's last launch have sold for as much as $50 on eBay.