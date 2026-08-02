Refreshing Watermelon 'Ice Cream' Only Needs One Extra Ingredient To Make

When summer is in full swing, we all look for seasonal treats that are as easy as they are refreshing. That probably explains the viral success of a simple two-ingredient watermelon "ice cream" "recipe" that's been sweeping TikTok and Instagram. The fruit-forward take on sherbet works because it's genuinely simple and, unlike other recent viral kitchen ideas (I'm looking at you, blue Gatorade hotdog), it actually tastes pretty good.

Crucially, in this recipe, two ingredients really means just two. All you need is half a watermelon, and some form of milk, cream, or milk alternative. Tools-wise, the recipe requires an ice cream scoop or serving spoon, a knife, and a freezer. To make the "ice cream" (more of a sherbet, if we're being technical — the differences are subtle), start by cutting your melon in half and scooping out a bowl shape. Make sure to leave plenty of fruit when you do this, as this is the main ingredient in your frozen treat. Then, just pop the melon in the freezer, covering the flesh with plastic wrap to avoid freezer burn. Wait for the half to freeze completely. This should take about 24 hours — I said this was a simple recipe, not a quick one!

Once the watermelon is frozen, add your dairy. Just pour the milk, cream, or non-dairy milk alternative into that bowl you made. Use your ice cream scoop or serving spoon to scrape the watermelon flesh and stir it into the dairy. This is essentially hand churning, and in three or four minutes, it will create your almost-ice cream. This is best done bit by bit to avoid splashing.