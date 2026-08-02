Refreshing Watermelon 'Ice Cream' Only Needs One Extra Ingredient To Make
When summer is in full swing, we all look for seasonal treats that are as easy as they are refreshing. That probably explains the viral success of a simple two-ingredient watermelon "ice cream" "recipe" that's been sweeping TikTok and Instagram. The fruit-forward take on sherbet works because it's genuinely simple and, unlike other recent viral kitchen ideas (I'm looking at you, blue Gatorade hotdog), it actually tastes pretty good.
Crucially, in this recipe, two ingredients really means just two. All you need is half a watermelon, and some form of milk, cream, or milk alternative. Tools-wise, the recipe requires an ice cream scoop or serving spoon, a knife, and a freezer. To make the "ice cream" (more of a sherbet, if we're being technical — the differences are subtle), start by cutting your melon in half and scooping out a bowl shape. Make sure to leave plenty of fruit when you do this, as this is the main ingredient in your frozen treat. Then, just pop the melon in the freezer, covering the flesh with plastic wrap to avoid freezer burn. Wait for the half to freeze completely. This should take about 24 hours — I said this was a simple recipe, not a quick one!
Once the watermelon is frozen, add your dairy. Just pour the milk, cream, or non-dairy milk alternative into that bowl you made. Use your ice cream scoop or serving spoon to scrape the watermelon flesh and stir it into the dairy. This is essentially hand churning, and in three or four minutes, it will create your almost-ice cream. This is best done bit by bit to avoid splashing.
Tweaks and serving suggestions to make this melon ice cream your own
As it is, this frozen watermelon take on ice cream is refreshing, fruity, and pretty sweet, especially if you know the tricks for finding a ripe watermelon. If it needs a lift, you could add a sweetener like honey, agave, or maple syrup at the same time as the dairy. While you do need to use an entire half of your melon to get that crucial bowl effect for mixing, pick a smaller or perhaps a mini watermelon if you're only serving one or two people.
This frozen fruit trick doesn't end here, though. Once you know it, you can go beyond the basics. Intrepid food influencers have experimented with honey dew melons and cantaloupes for a deeper flavor profile. Some people swear by coconut milk instead of dairy to maximize tropical flavors (add a squeeze of lime, too), while others suggest swapping cream for a protein shake to bump the macros on your summer snack. If you're big on avoiding waste, or need your melon fix faster than you can freeze halved fruit, you can use the flesh you scoop to make a milkshake while you're waiting for your easy sherbet fix.
Finally, summer party lovers are upgrading their frozen melons into cocktails. Add rum alongside coconut cream and lime juice to make a boozy slushy from a watermelon or a honeydew, or experiment with your spirit of choice until you find your new favorite frozen summer drink. This recipe really is so simple and low effort you can keep trying out ideas until fall!