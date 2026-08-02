The Coleslaw Addition You Only Need A Few Spoonfuls Of For A Tangy Kick

Coleslaw is more versatile than most people assume. Shredded cabbage is virtually the only coleslaw constant — albeit typically with a tangy dressing, like vinegar, mayonnaise, or sour cream. Still, some add-ins and seasonings work better than others. If you decide to add, say, jellybeans to your slaw, then I can only hope that you enjoy the results.

If you're going to get experimental, stay with tried-and-true favorites before branching out. Many basic slaw recipes feature mayonnaise-heavy dressings and few add-ins other than carrots and classic cabbage. On the other hand, if you only stick to the basics, you'll miss out. Next time you make coleslaw, add a few spoonfuls of pickle relish.

Pickle relish and coleslaw are a classic Southern combo. Most recipes call for sweet relish, but if you already find mayo-heavy coleslaw cloying, opt instead for a bright, acidic dill to balance out the fat. If you don't have relish on hand, you can make your own approximation by running pickles through a food processor or dicing them by hand.

The relish-and-coleslaw combo makes sense. Some slaws are already pickled, and most contain some sort of acid, even if it's just a subtle mayonnaise tang. To amp up the pickly flavor — and extend the shelf life of your slaw — try lightly brining the cabbage overnight in a mixture of water, vinegar, sugar, and salt.