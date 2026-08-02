The Coleslaw Addition You Only Need A Few Spoonfuls Of For A Tangy Kick
Coleslaw is more versatile than most people assume. Shredded cabbage is virtually the only coleslaw constant — albeit typically with a tangy dressing, like vinegar, mayonnaise, or sour cream. Still, some add-ins and seasonings work better than others. If you decide to add, say, jellybeans to your slaw, then I can only hope that you enjoy the results.
If you're going to get experimental, stay with tried-and-true favorites before branching out. Many basic slaw recipes feature mayonnaise-heavy dressings and few add-ins other than carrots and classic cabbage. On the other hand, if you only stick to the basics, you'll miss out. Next time you make coleslaw, add a few spoonfuls of pickle relish.
Pickle relish and coleslaw are a classic Southern combo. Most recipes call for sweet relish, but if you already find mayo-heavy coleslaw cloying, opt instead for a bright, acidic dill to balance out the fat. If you don't have relish on hand, you can make your own approximation by running pickles through a food processor or dicing them by hand.
The relish-and-coleslaw combo makes sense. Some slaws are already pickled, and most contain some sort of acid, even if it's just a subtle mayonnaise tang. To amp up the pickly flavor — and extend the shelf life of your slaw — try lightly brining the cabbage overnight in a mixture of water, vinegar, sugar, and salt.
What else can you add to coleslaw?
Since coleslaw is a cross-cultural phenomenon, there is a near-endless variety of ingredients you can add to the classic dish. Look across space and time for inspiration. The ancient Romans ate a dish made of cabbage, vinegar, eggs, and seasonings; when Dutch settlers brought coleslaw to New England during the 17th century, it included melted butter.
Sweet relish isn't the only way to add a hint of sweetness to your slaw: You can experiment with fruit, too. Classic Caribbean slaws include pineapple, mango, and coconut. The 1997 edition of "The Joy of Cooking includes a recipe for a mayonnaise-free sweet-and-sour slaw that combines classic cabbage with tart apples. There's also a recipe for a kimchi-inspired slaw made with rice vinegar, ginger, and red pepper flakes. If you find mayonnaise cloying, you can always try a Carolina-style coleslaw, which features a vinegar base sans mayo.
Of course, relish has its own variations other than the standard sweet and dill. Double down on the Southern influences by adding chowchow, a pickled condiment that already straddles the line between coleslaw and relish. Search for relish that contains hot peppers to add a hint of heat. Just keep the rest of your meal in mind: Since coleslaw is served as a side, make sure it pairs well with the other dishes you're serving.