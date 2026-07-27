This Week's Crumbl Menu Comes With A Spicy Surprise No One Asked For: 'Worst Lineup EVER'
The "Flamin' Hot" (2023) movie may have been a mixed bag, but any negative reviews it received didn't impact the popularity of its subject. Flamin' Hot Cheetos remain a popular snack and sufficiently versatile to use in recipes. (TikTok suggests mixing the snack with pickles, while we prefer crushing them into dust for coating meatballs.) For the most part, Cheetos recipes seem to stay in the savory lane, but the July 26 through August 1 Crumbl lineup challenges that thinking with its new flamin' lime crunch cookie.
The cookie base consists of sugar cookie dough with lime flavoring, but from there, things take an interesting twist. Per the description on Crumbl's website, the dough is coated in crushed "spicy cheesy crisp mixture" (the lack of branding suggests they may be generic or there's an issue with acknowledging Cheetos' presence) and topped with a streusel made with the same cheesy snacks. In between the layers of spicy cheese, the cookie has a cream cheese frosting (Crumbl is awfully fond of this ingredient). Finally, it's garnished with two more cheesy sticks and a wedge of lime.
The reaction from customers may not be everything the cookie chain wanted, unless this cookie is intended as edible rage bait. On Instagram, reactions ranged from the polite "no thank you to the flamin hot ... " to more graphic comments like "the flamin hot cookie sounds like a fun time on the toilet ..." One person even expressed incredulity, writing, "I thought the hot Cheeto one was a prank someone had fake leaked!" A few people did indicate willingness to try it, though, so it should be fun to read the reviews as they roll in.
Crumbl isn't pioneering Cheetos-flavored desserts
Joining the flamin' lime crunch cookie in this week's Crumbl flavors are some other snack-themed treats. For example, the chain dropped a berry limeaid cookie featuring Nerds candies, a Snickers peanut butter cookie, and one containing Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme. An Instagrammer declared it the "worst lineup EVER."
Although Crumbl is certainly pushing the bar with its Cheetos-inspired cookie, it's not the only one to exist. Aside from internet recipes, the chip brand itself has published a recipe for Cheetos-infused triple chocolate chunk cookies. It's not just home cooks that have adapted cheesy snacks for dessert purposes, however. Several high-profile companies were all over the combo several years before Crumbl caught on.
In 2021, Marble Slab Creamery came out with a limited-edition Cheetos Flamin' Hot ice cream and shake. Two years later, Cheetos celebrated its 75th anniversary with a brand collab no one saw coming: the Cheetos x Milk Bar birthday cake. Celebrity baker Christina Tosi admitted to a fondness for dunking Cheetos in vanilla frosting, so it wasn't much of a stretch for her to come up with a funfetti cake with Cheetos, priced at $62. At under five bucks, the flamin' lime crunch cookie is a much better bargain for anyone wondering how sweet 'n' cheesy (sweesy?) plays out as a flavor pairing.