This Week's Crumbl Menu Comes With A Spicy Surprise No One Asked For: 'Worst Lineup EVER'

The "Flamin' Hot" (2023) movie may have been a mixed bag, but any negative reviews it received didn't impact the popularity of its subject. Flamin' Hot Cheetos remain a popular snack and sufficiently versatile to use in recipes. (TikTok suggests mixing the snack with pickles, while we prefer crushing them into dust for coating meatballs.) For the most part, Cheetos recipes seem to stay in the savory lane, but the July 26 through August 1 Crumbl lineup challenges that thinking with its new flamin' lime crunch cookie.

The cookie base consists of sugar cookie dough with lime flavoring, but from there, things take an interesting twist. Per the description on Crumbl's website, the dough is coated in crushed "spicy cheesy crisp mixture" (the lack of branding suggests they may be generic or there's an issue with acknowledging Cheetos' presence) and topped with a streusel made with the same cheesy snacks. In between the layers of spicy cheese, the cookie has a cream cheese frosting (Crumbl is awfully fond of this ingredient). Finally, it's garnished with two more cheesy sticks and a wedge of lime.

The reaction from customers may not be everything the cookie chain wanted, unless this cookie is intended as edible rage bait. On Instagram, reactions ranged from the polite "no thank you to the flamin hot ... " to more graphic comments like "the flamin hot cookie sounds like a fun time on the toilet ..." One person even expressed incredulity, writing, "I thought the hot Cheeto one was a prank someone had fake leaked!" A few people did indicate willingness to try it, though, so it should be fun to read the reviews as they roll in.