14 Olive Garden Customer Habits That Make Employees Roll Their Eyes

Eating at a restaurant is supposed to trigger an unspoken social contract. The staff does their best to deliver a fantastic meal, and diners respect their efforts with polite behavior and appropriate tips. Olive Garden employees venting online claim that some customers refuse to hold up their end of the deal. They hog the table for hours, and make incessant demands without ever being satisfied, or they let their kids run wild and create a mess. While none of these annoyances are usually enough to ruin a shift on their own, dealing with them over and over again is tiring.

Here are 14 habits Olive Garden staff say drive them up the wall, based on firsthand stories and discussions shared online. Some are obvious breaches of restaurant etiquette, while others are surprisingly common mistakes made by well-meaning diners. We created this deep dive because knowing all the behavior that grinds employees' gears can save you from becoming break-room gossip.