The Alleged Unsold Food Issue At Buc-Ee's Is Honestly Pretty Upsetting
Nothing breaks up a long, grueling drive along the interstate like a stop at a Buc-ee's. The large chain of travel centers has become everyone's favorite rest stop for its more than 100 gas pumps, clean restrooms, legendary brisket, ever-popular Beaver Nuggets, chicken-themed home décor, and Bucky the Beaver toys. But according to Reddit, there's a darker side to the beloved Buc-ee's.
A Redditor claiming to be the partner of a former Buc-ee's employee accused the company of being shockingly wasteful, going so far as to say that a single location was dumping 500 to 700 pounds of edible — typically prepared — food daily. They wrote, "For instance, if they make a ton of banana pudding, and if it turns even a little brown, they throw all of the batches out. Another example is they sell kolaches for breakfast until 11 a.m. Anything left just goes into the trash."
Other alleged employees made similar claims online. Supposedly, it's not just the food; some even say that out-of-season, unsold Buc-ee's merchandise gets trashed as well — even outright destroyed, so as to avoid any dumpster divers trying to retrieve and keep it.
Can anything be done to reduce waste at Buc-ee's?
Food waste is disturbing, but is Buc-ee's really to blame? Rehoming unused food with hungry folks is often easier said than done. There are strict regulations and guidelines for donating food, so a lot of extra, uneaten food has to — by law — just be chucked. For example, donated food must be properly labeled and handled, not show any indicators of spoilage (as in the brown bananas above), and hot foods must remain above 135 degrees Fahrenheit, while cold foods must stay below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. It greatly reduces which foods — and how much — can be donated.
A Redditor suggested another possible solution: If Buc-ee's simply produced less food to start with, it inevitably means less food left over. "If they are wasting that much food, then they are making WAY too much," they wrote. But then again, Buc-ee's is busy. As many as 20,000 people per day stop by some locations to fuel up both themselves and their car. And figuring out exactly how much food to make for that sort of crowd, while limiting waste, is a pretty tricky equation.
On the other hand, if the accusation that Buc-ee's throws out its merchandise is a true one, it's hard to turn a blind eye to that. Countless thrift stores, second-hand shops, shelters, and donation centers would welcome a good stash of Buc-ee's attire and other products. At the end of the day, we just hope that the renowned beaver chain gives a dam.