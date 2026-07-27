The Alleged Unsold Food Issue At Buc-Ee's Is Honestly Pretty Upsetting

Nothing breaks up a long, grueling drive along the interstate like a stop at a Buc-ee's. The large chain of travel centers has become everyone's favorite rest stop for its more than 100 gas pumps, clean restrooms, legendary brisket, ever-popular Beaver Nuggets, chicken-themed home décor, and Bucky the Beaver toys. But according to Reddit, there's a darker side to the beloved Buc-ee's.

A Redditor claiming to be the partner of a former Buc-ee's employee accused the company of being shockingly wasteful, going so far as to say that a single location was dumping 500 to 700 pounds of edible — typically prepared — food daily. They wrote, "For instance, if they make a ton of banana pudding, and if it turns even a little brown, they throw all of the batches out. Another example is they sell kolaches for breakfast until 11 a.m. Anything left just goes into the trash."

Other alleged employees made similar claims online. Supposedly, it's not just the food; some even say that out-of-season, unsold Buc-ee's merchandise gets trashed as well — even outright destroyed, so as to avoid any dumpster divers trying to retrieve and keep it.