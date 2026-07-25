11 Times M&M's Made Small Changes, And Everyone Totally Freaked Out

Customers have happily devoured M&M's throughout history, while also forming distinct (sometimes heated) opinions about the candy. And these individual ideas? They are strong. Maybe they have to do with a flavor being changed or a color being tweaked. Heaven forbid an M&M's mascot was replaced. Even a slight change in the recipe has been cause of lowkey uproar among avid fans. Nowhere does this reveal itself more than online, when seemingly small brand happenings are met with swift (and viral) chatter, transforming cyberspace into an open forum where everyone feels free to present their opinion about M&M's most recent actions (ranging from benign to mildly annoying, to what-the-heck-were-they-thinking territory).

Granted, this may seem dramatic to some, but when a brand like M&M's has been around for decades (kids being raised on their chocolatey, crunchy goodness only to become parents, then grandparents passing that candy adoration down each generation), even the most seemingly tiny adjustment can really throw people off (and feel strangely personal). And those feelings? Aired, unrestrained!

Of course, not every M&M's brand controversy is equal. Some snafus simply sparked playful online tiffs and mini tantrums. But others? Those changes unleashed a flood of pretty heavy backlash, revealing just how seriously people really do take their chocolate candies. Here are 11 times M&M's made a relatively small change that somehow turned into a surprisingly big deal.