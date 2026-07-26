What You Need To Do If Your Blender Always Smells Like It's Burning

If you're a frequent user of a home blender, chances are you've faced an issue or two that has impeded your ability to operate this useful home appliance. There are many mistakes you can make with a blender which will impact your food, but a blender emitting a burnt odor is something you need to be aware of even if it has minimal impact on the actual taste of what you're blending. We spoke to Megan Scrivner, the culinary director at Chefman, who gave us insight into what you need to do if your blender has a burnt smell. Scrivner told us there are two primary reasons why this happens — overworking the motor and worn-down motor brushes.

As far as overloading the motor is concerned, this usually happens due to a lack of liquid, which causes the motor to work overtime to properly shred the thicker, denser ingredients. Alternatively, dealing with worn-down motor brushes is a much more internal, unavoidable issue. "Blenders rely on brushes riding against a spinning commutator to conduct electricity," Scrivener explained. "Over time these brushes can wear down, which would cause a burning smell." This is concerning as it likely means you'll need to replace the brushes on your blender's motor (if possible) or find a new blender altogether. "If the smell is caused by the density of the ingredients, adjusting the recipe should solve the problem," Scrivener added. "If the smell persists after adding sufficient liquid, it's time to start researching new blenders."