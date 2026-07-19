Your Next Veggie Dish Only Needs A Pinch Of This Powder For A Huge Kick Of Flavor
We all need a secret weapon in the pantry, something that amps up certain types of flavors to transform an ordinary dish into an irresistible one. We spoke to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, the executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations. Carbajo tells us he reaches for an ingredient from Japan to boost umami flavors in the background of vegetable dishes in order to make their overall flavor much more appealing — and you may not be all that familiar with it.
Carbajo says, "I've always believed that some of the best ingredients in a kitchen are the ones most people have never heard of. They don't steal the spotlight, but they quietly make every dish better. Tekka powder is one of those ingredients." If you need a quick intro, tekka powder is made of various ingredients, including lotus root, ginger, and sesame paste complimented with everyone's favorite umami booster, miso. You can find tekka powder at specialty shops online, where it comes in jars or bags. It has a powerful flavor, which means a little bit goes quite a long way.
How to use tekka powder in vegetarian dishes
Carbajo explains that tekka powder adds a roasted, nutty, and savory flavor to dishes without hijacking the entire thing. He says, "I use it to finish roasted vegetables, seasonal stir-fries, rice dishes, vegetable soups, tofu, mushrooms, or even sprinkled over avocado. I usually add it right at the end so it keeps its aroma — much like a finishing salt or spice blend."
The reason why Carbajo likes using it so much is that it adds that umami flavor without having to lean on an animal-based product like meat or cheese, making it suitable for vegetarians. But he does prefer using it with a light hand. "Tekka powder isn't there to become the main flavor. Its job is to support the dish. When it's used well, most people won't notice it's there. They'll simply notice that everything tastes better." As many of you home cooks know, umami flavors oftentimes need some time and coaxing when it comes to cooking with vegetables. Luckily, tekka powder can help you get there now that you know when and how to use it.