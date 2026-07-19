Your Next Veggie Dish Only Needs A Pinch Of This Powder For A Huge Kick Of Flavor

We all need a secret weapon in the pantry, something that amps up certain types of flavors to transform an ordinary dish into an irresistible one. We spoke to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, the executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations. Carbajo tells us he reaches for an ingredient from Japan to boost umami flavors in the background of vegetable dishes in order to make their overall flavor much more appealing — and you may not be all that familiar with it.

Carbajo says, "I've always believed that some of the best ingredients in a kitchen are the ones most people have never heard of. They don't steal the spotlight, but they quietly make every dish better. Tekka powder is one of those ingredients." If you need a quick intro, tekka powder is made of various ingredients, including lotus root, ginger, and sesame paste complimented with everyone's favorite umami booster, miso. You can find tekka powder at specialty shops online, where it comes in jars or bags. It has a powerful flavor, which means a little bit goes quite a long way.