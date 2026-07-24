The Flavorful Trick That Makes Burger Buns 10x Better
Have you ever wondered how restaurants get a simple burger bun to taste so sensational? While bacon grease might be the secret ingredient behind a more flavorful burger, it isn't always what chefs use to enhance the bun. In fact, they typically avoid using residual grease or pan drippings of any sort. Executive chef Michael Hawk of Fontainebleau Miami Beach says, "In my opinion, it's one of the worst things you can do."
According to Hawk, pan drippings contain rendered fat, caramelized proteins, meat juices, and sometimes browned milk solids if butter was used during cooking. The bread absorbs these liquids, making it more difficult to develop a crisp toast. "That toasted surface helps create a barrier against moisture while adding flavor and texture," he explains.
Hawk's preferred method is a sauté pan over medium heat with whole unsalted butter. When the butter has melted, place the bun halves cut-side down in the pan and apply very gentle pressure to maximize surface contact. "You're not trying to flatten the bun — just ensuring even contact with the pan," he says. Hawk also recommends resisting the urge to rush the toasting process. You'll know the bun is ready when it develops a deep golden-brown color and gives off the aroma of toasted butter.
Alternatively, if you're looking for a simpler method, Hawk says the buns can be toasted directly on a clean flat-top, grill, or sauté pan without butter. While you won't get the same rich, buttery flavor, you'll still create a crisp, toasted crust that helps protect the bun from becoming soggy.
More ways to flavor burger buns beyond butter
Hawk strongly advises against soaking burger buns in pan drippings, but you don't have to stop at plain butter (or a dry pan) if you're looking to add more flavor. Compound butters flavored with garlic, herbs, or spices can add another layer of flavor to every bite while still helping the buns develop a crisp, golden-brown exterior. Simply melt the compound butter on your clean cooking surface over medium heat then place the buns cut-side down until they're evenly toasted.
To add an even richer, beefier flavor to your burger, lightly spread the cut sides of the buns with beef tallow before toasting them on a clean cooking surface. Unlike leftover burger residue, beef tallow is primarily saturated fat (similar to butter) and adds a savory steakhouse-like flavor without interfering with the bun's ability to toast. Keep in mind that the biggest mistake to avoid when cooking with beef tallow is cooking over excessively high heat, as beef tallow can develop a bitter flavor. Medium heat is generally sufficient to achieve a flavorful, crisp bun.
The type of bun you're using is also important. There's only so much you can do to elevate the flavor of a lackluster bun. Although Anthony Bourdain famously hated brioche buns, this is a go-to for many restaurants because of their built-in butteriness. Other flavorful options include potato buns for their pillowy texture and slight sweetness, sesame seed buns for their subtle crunch and nuttiness, and pretzel buns for their distinctive malty flavor and chewiness.