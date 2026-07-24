The Flavorful Trick That Makes Burger Buns 10x Better

Have you ever wondered how restaurants get a simple burger bun to taste so sensational? While bacon grease might be the secret ingredient behind a more flavorful burger, it isn't always what chefs use to enhance the bun. In fact, they typically avoid using residual grease or pan drippings of any sort. Executive chef Michael Hawk of Fontainebleau Miami Beach says, "In my opinion, it's one of the worst things you can do."

According to Hawk, pan drippings contain rendered fat, caramelized proteins, meat juices, and sometimes browned milk solids if butter was used during cooking. The bread absorbs these liquids, making it more difficult to develop a crisp toast. "That toasted surface helps create a barrier against moisture while adding flavor and texture," he explains.

Hawk's preferred method is a sauté pan over medium heat with whole unsalted butter. When the butter has melted, place the bun halves cut-side down in the pan and apply very gentle pressure to maximize surface contact. "You're not trying to flatten the bun — just ensuring even contact with the pan," he says. Hawk also recommends resisting the urge to rush the toasting process. You'll know the bun is ready when it develops a deep golden-brown color and gives off the aroma of toasted butter.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a simpler method, Hawk says the buns can be toasted directly on a clean flat-top, grill, or sauté pan without butter. While you won't get the same rich, buttery flavor, you'll still create a crisp, toasted crust that helps protect the bun from becoming soggy.