Taco Bell Failed In Mexico: Here's Why Chipotle Is Trying It Anyway

Chipotle is making its way south this month and opening a new location in Nuevo León, Monterrey, Mexico, in partnership with restaurant operator Alsea. Chipotle already has over 4,000 locations in operation, and while there are none currently in Mexico, the 2026 partnership with Alsea was created with the intention of opening multiple restaurants in Mexico.

In an r/Chipotle Reddit thread, some users find this latest endeavor to be a bold move on Chipotle's part. However, other commenters have full confidence that the chain will do well. One user wrote, "Lol people thinking this will fail. Monterrey is a heavy business area with tons of international businessmen. They are the audience, along with more affluent Monterrey businessmen looking for fresh, healthy food."

If Chipotle's time in Mexico goes anything like Taco Bell's, the location's operation will be brief. Taco Bell tried not once but twice to open restaurants in Mexico, and both times ended in failure. Taco Bell's first attempt was in 1992 in a Mexico City space shared with a KFC (at the time, both restaurants had the same parent company). The menu was changed in an effort to make the food more authentic to Mexico. The second attempt was a brick-and-mortar location that was opened in 2007 in the Monterrey area. Rather than pretending to be legit Mexican food, Taco Bell embraced being a United States-based restaurant but still failed due to low sales. Of course, whether you consider Chipotle a fast food restaurant or not, there are major differences between the two companies.