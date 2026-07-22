The Unusual Fried Meat That Got Its Start In The Old West

The dish is known by many names. Rocky Mountain oysters. Bull fries. Cowboy caviar. Huevos de toro, if you want to get a little bilingual with it. Really, it's just a way to avoid saying what it actually is, because chances are it would put off most people fixing to eat it. In short: It's bull testicles. It may sound unsavory, but Rocky Mountain oysters originated as a food eaten by cowboys in the Old West, and remains something of a tradition to this day.

Back in the Old West, when cowboys handled massive herds of cattle, one of the less pleasant tasks involved castrating young bulls to keep them docile and to prevent the herd from expanding to an unmanageable extent. (Cowboys may be idealized figures these days, but it was a dirty, often grueling job.) That meant cowboys would be left with what can only be described as "too many bull testicles." So what could they do? Well, they were edible, and a rich source of protein to boot. That made it useful for fortifying cowboys' strength with a quick and easy munchie. (That's right, cowboys were proteinmaxxing through bull offal; you, on the other hand, can buy these 14 protein-rich foods from your local grocery store.)