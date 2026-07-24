4 Restaurant Chains With Pork Chops And Apples On The Menu

There's a whole generation of people who, whenever pork chops are on the table, find themselves compulsively saying "pork chops and applesauce" in their best Humphrey Bogart voice. If you grew up watching "The Brady Bunch" on TV, that's kind of ingrained. For those of you who fit that mold, you surely recall the episode when Peter, trying to create an identity for himself, began speaking like Bogart, including when discussing what was for dinner that night — which happened to be pork chops and applesauce.

Pork chops can be found alongside not just applesauce, but apples of all sorts (fried apples, apple slices, stewed apples). It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario: Were pork chops and apples already an amazing combo, which is why the Bradys were eating them? Or did a random dinner choice launch a cult-classic union that today graces kitchen tables and restaurant menus everywhere? Either way, pork chops and apples go together like bread and butter, peanut butter and jelly, and Greg and Marcia.

Here is a list of four chain restaurants where you can find this culinary duo on the menu. These pork chops and apples are so good you'll be sure to bogart the whole meal. Here's looking at you, kid.