Spanish-Inspired Potato Salad Requires Just A Few Extra Ingredients (And 10x More Exciting)

Potato salad is a dish that changes with the mood, the occasion, and what's in your fridge. Different cultures have their own versions, too. Potato salad in America can often be a bland side dish, but it's a flavorful, fun tapa in Spain. Spanish-style potato salad is a stand-out side dish on it's own, but can also be used as a topping or dip for crusty bread, crackers, or breadsticks. Seafood is what takes Spanish-inspired potato salad to the next level, usually in the form of tuna. It also often includes pimento olives, roasted peppers, and green peas.

There are two varieties of Spanish-style potato salad, one served chilled and the other warm. Ensaladilla rusa (Russian salad) is your classic chilled potato salad made with mayonnaise, boiled eggs, potatoes, canned tuna, olive oil, olives, and pickles. Chop everything up and combine it like you would if you were making an American-style potato salad. Meanwhile, papas aliñás doesn't contain any mayonnaise at all. It's served warm dressed with a tangy mixture of sherry vinegar, fresh herbs, and olive oil. They key is to coat the boiled potatoes when they're still warm so they soak up all the flavor from the dressing. Add tuna, vegetables, and boiled eggs to complete the dish.