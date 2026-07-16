Why Ina Garten's Garlic Bread Has Way More Flavor Than Yours

Celebrity chef Ina Garten is known for adding her own skilled twist to classic dishes (she sometimes tests recipes up to 25 times before they go into one of her cookbooks), and that's part of why one of her recipes for garlic bread is a little different than most. It includes some of the key basics, like plenty of parmesan and lots of butter. But she's not shy on the garlic: Garten goes heavy and uses an entire head of it. Rather than apply the punchy allium to the baguette raw, she cooks the peeled cloves gently in melted butter until they're softened. This step allows the garlic to taste a little sweeter rather than overwhelmingly sharp.

Garten also adds a touch of lemon zest — which cuts through the richness of the butter — mashing the citrus peel into the cooked garlic along with the grated cheese. Notably, Garten omits dry herbs and instead uses fresh parsley and a touch of dry spice in the form of red pepper flakes and ground black pepper.

It isn't just the layers of bright, sweet, nutty, and rich flavors that make this garlic bread so good. Garten also goes the extra mile and scores the crusty baguette prior to toasting it, which lets the flavored butter seep all the way through into the nooks and crannies. She also finishes it with a sprinkle of fleur de sel, or French sea salt, which gives it a savory pop at the end.