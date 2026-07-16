Forget Cupcake Liners, This Whimsical Swap Turns Cake Into 'Ice Cream'

Next time you bake a batch of cupcakes, consider switching it up by swapping the liners for ice cream cones. Not only does this make for a super cute dessert kiddos will love, but it's also a source of nostalgia for many adults. In fact, parents have been baking these clever no-melt "ice cream" cones for decades.

These whimsical, ice cream-themed cupcakes are perfect for summer birthdays, pool parties, barbecues, and picnics. To have your cupcake and eat the wrapper too, all you need is your go-to cake recipe or favorite box mix, ice cream cones, and the toppings of your choosing. The best cones for this treat are the classic soft serve cake cones with flat bases that fit right into a cupcake pan.

This clever way to use ice cream cones doesn't require the cupcake's baking process to change. Once your cake batter is ready, fill the cones using an ice cream scoop, making sure to leave some room at the top so that they don't overflow. Then, bake as directed by the recipe, and once the cupcakes have cooled completely, you can decorate to your heart's content. Pro-tip: You don't need to make the cake batter from scratch to impress your guests. There are easy ways to upgrade boxed cake mix to achieve bakery-quality cupcakes.