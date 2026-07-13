Gordon Ramsay's Perfectly Caramelized Apples Use A Special 3-Spice Mix

Gordon Ramsay is well known for his temper and bombastic attitude, but he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for subtler skills, like his talent for seasoning. In an old episode of his cooking show "The F Word," the star chef demonstrated his technique for caramelized apples and pears, and revealed a surprising twist on a classic spice blend in the process. "We're going to season this caramel with black pepper, star anise, and cloves," Ramsay explained as he prepared the dish. "That gives a really nice spice flavor when you're caramelizing the apples and pears."

Star anise and cloves, sure — those are standard dessert spices! But black pepper? I was surprised. But once I started thinking about it, it made sense since black pepper is a warming spice just like star anise and cloves. So, I did a little research: While it isn't exactly common, Ramsay isn't the first to use black pepper in a sweet dish. Pepper-seasoned gingersnaps called piparkokur are a popular treat in Iceland, and black pepper pairs surprisingly well with ice cream. You can also try upgrading pumpkin pie with black pepper or use it to add a spicy, fruity note to chocolate desserts.