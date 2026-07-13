Gordon Ramsay's Perfectly Caramelized Apples Use A Special 3-Spice Mix
Gordon Ramsay is well known for his temper and bombastic attitude, but he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for subtler skills, like his talent for seasoning. In an old episode of his cooking show "The F Word," the star chef demonstrated his technique for caramelized apples and pears, and revealed a surprising twist on a classic spice blend in the process. "We're going to season this caramel with black pepper, star anise, and cloves," Ramsay explained as he prepared the dish. "That gives a really nice spice flavor when you're caramelizing the apples and pears."
Star anise and cloves, sure — those are standard dessert spices! But black pepper? I was surprised. But once I started thinking about it, it made sense since black pepper is a warming spice just like star anise and cloves. So, I did a little research: While it isn't exactly common, Ramsay isn't the first to use black pepper in a sweet dish. Pepper-seasoned gingersnaps called piparkokur are a popular treat in Iceland, and black pepper pairs surprisingly well with ice cream. You can also try upgrading pumpkin pie with black pepper or use it to add a spicy, fruity note to chocolate desserts.
How does Gordon Ramsay make caramelized apples?
Gordon Ramsay made the caramelized apples by starting the caramel first, then adding the spices (plus a cinnamon stick) to the pan along with the apples and pears once the sugar started to caramelize. He also added a dash of Calvados, a French apple brandy, and apple juice. "It sort of liquifies the caramel and just takes the heaviness out of it," he said.
Even if you're not a fan of caramelized apples, you can still use Ramsay's seasoning blend to add an extra hint of warmth to other sweet treats. You can mix and match the blend with rich flavors and other warming spices like ginger, cardamom, and nutmeg. There's nothing metaphorical about the term "warming spices." They literally produce a warming effect in your body, just as mint makes your body feel a cold sensation and hot peppers spark the sensation of pain. Some warming spices, like cloves, can even help save your taste buds by balancing out chili-pepper heat.
A mix of warming spices — like Ramsay's black pepper, star anise, and clove combo — works well in cold-weather treats like caramel apples and pumpkin pies, but don't let traditional savory-sweet dichotomies hold you back. You can add cinnamon or star anise to chilis and stews, or add black pepper to pastries and pies. Gordon Ramsay would approve.