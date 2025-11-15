Dish Too Spicy? Adding This Seasoning Saves Your Taste Buds From Torment

I'm a spicy food connoisseur and have been accused by my children of adding extra spice to almost everything I eat. Though I feel like I have a pretty good grasp of how much seasoning and/or pepper to add based on my tolerance, it does get out of hand sometimes if I misjudge the amounts. When a dish gets away from you and ends up too spicy, the typical advice is to reach for dairy or sugar. One surprising counter to heat worth trying, though, is ground cloves. While expensive, they can balance heat without diluting or muting your dish. Their subtle sweetness and earthy, aromatic profile can help round off the sharp edge of chiles, especially in layered sauces like mole or spicy tomato bases.

Just a pinch or two, added during cooking, is enough to tone things down. You're not trying to mask the spice; you're trying to bring it into harmony with the rest of the dish. This trick is especially helpful when working with spicy cuisines where dairy wouldn't be appropriate or desirable. And because cloves pair well with both savory and sweet elements, they integrate smoothly into a variety of recipes without standing out or overshadowing more delicate ingredients.