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The Old West wasn't known for its creature comforts. Cowboys didn't set out to trail cattle with a set of fully charged earbuds and packets of hydrating powder in their saddlebags. They had trail songs for entertainment, canteens filled with water, and a rough day's ride ahead.

Cowboys always had coffee on the campfire, though, and they drank it day and night. It was one of the first things they found in the morning, and they sipped it alongside meals like huevos rancheros, a flavorful Mexican breakfast that fueled cowboys in the Old West. They drank coffee for energy and morale all day while they worked and to pass the time on long trail rides. They drank it in the evenings at home and out on the range, and they used it to stay awake as they watched over livestock through the night. The brand they purchased most often was Arbuckles'.

The coffee scene wasn't so nuanced in the 1800s. Store-bought instant coffee brands and single-sourced coffee beans for blonde roast fans simply didn't exist yet. Arbuckles' developed a patented glazing process that allowed it to be the first brand to sell roasted coffee beans, and it was an immediate staple. Nearly everyone in the Old West had a brown, 1-pound package of Arbuckles' Ariosa Blend on hand, and there are plenty of cowboys who still drink it today.