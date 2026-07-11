5 Leafy Greens Way Better For You Than Plain Old Lettuce

Lettuce is usually the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about salad bowls. Whether it's America's favorite iceberg lettuce or the fancier romaine, there's no denying this leafy green is a staple ingredient for salads everywhere. For the most part, the appeal of lettuce is unquestionable, as it's refreshing, versatile, and low in calories. Everyone who is counting calories or otherwise particular about the food they eat are likely to choose lettuce as their regular greens. However, lettuce isn't the most nutrient-dense option in the produce aisle. If you want something with more nutritional value, there are other leafy greens with significantly more vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber to offer.

So, if you want to pack your salads and other veggie-based meals with more nutrient-rich alternatives, it's time to swap out your usual lettuce for other leafy greens. You'll be surprised at how well these other greens go with the salad recipes that are part of your weekly menu. Some of them have bold, earthy, and peppery flavors, while others are just as mild as lettuce so you don't have to worry about drastically changing the taste of your favorite dishes. Whether you are looking to increase your veggie intake or simply want more from your daily greens, here are five leafy vegetables that are way better for you than plain old lettuce.