What Really Happens To Costco Appliances That Get Returned To The Store

Costco's affordable Kirkland Signature products and beloved food court draw most of the attention to the store, but loyal patrons of the big box retailer know there's so much more they can access with their membership. There's an abundance of deals to score on clothing, electronics, and appliances, to name just a few. Because of Costco's famously easygoing return policy, some of those items inevitably circle back to the retailer for one reason or another. When appliances are returned, the store has two options: Put them back up for sale at a discount if they're still in pristine condition or sell them to a liquidation center.

One such outlet is B-Stock, which sells Costco's returned items to businesses that intend to resell them. It auctions off pallets full of Costco's most frequently returned appliances and other product categories, such as cookware, household furnishings, and jewelry. B-Stock performs a similar service for other retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Home Depot.

The clients that purchase Costco's unwanted appliances from liquidators range from large companies to a single person working out of a spare room, but they typically resell the goods they purchase on third-party sites (like eBay) to make a profit. For Costco, the aim is to make some of its money back even if it still takes a loss. That may seem foolish — after all, if people are profiting off of the returned goods, why wouldn't Costco resell the products itself? The answer lies in the massive amount of returned merchandise the store has to manage.