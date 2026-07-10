Everyone Ate These In The '90s — The Iconic Frozen Treat Brand That Still Brings Instant Nostalgia
The Schwan's truck was the only thing that would slow me down during childhood summers in the '90s. I loved watching the driver unload mini pizzas and Drumstick ice creams into our big chest freezer — and the Flintstones Push Up treat I'd get as a prize for staying out of the way. They were a sherbet-style treat made by Nestle that came in six different flavors, each of which had a different character from the popular cartoon. Just like other '90s ice cream treats so nostalgic it hurts to remember, they weren't the easiest to eat. They were basically packaged in a toilet paper tube that always got saturated with melted sherbet. We all loved them anyway.
Flintstone's Push Ups were in almost every freezer in the 1990s, usually stocked alongside Otter Pops or Choco Tacos. You'd get them at school, from the ice cream truck, and you were likely to find them at every kid's birthday party. Nestle still makes them today, but they aren't Flintstone branded anymore. The company dropped all references to Wilma, Dino, Berry, and the crew. Now they're just called Push Ups. They still have that sweet sherbet (which is different from ice cream or gelato) inside of that iconic cardboard tube, though. And they still deliver the same immediate nostalgia when you rip open the top.
How Nestle's Push Ups have changed since the Flintstone era and where to find them now
Even though Nestle still sells Push Ups today, reviews say they don't think they taste the same as they did in the '90's. Like quite a few other '90s junk food snacks we miss, the recipe has likely changed over the years. "Not sure if it's the nostalgia speaking, but they taste significantly different now," writes one Redditor. Another comment agreed, saying, "Yeah, I remember the original Flintstones ones being ... creamier? Is that a good word to use here?" Others say the Push Ups taste sweeter now than they did when they were kids.
Nestle dropped the Flintstone's branding sometime around 1997 and branched out to other cartoon characters, like Scooby Doo. Characters from "The Lion King" graced the packaging for a while, too. Those Push Ups came with gummy bugs inside the sherbet; doubling down on the hands-on aspect of these popular treats. Today, Nestle Push Ups don't feature popular cartoon characters, but they're still everywhere. You can find them at Dollar General and most grocery stores next to the rest of the frozen treats. People online say they're buying them for their kids and grandkids — just like people have been doing for decades.