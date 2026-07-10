Everyone Ate These In The '90s — The Iconic Frozen Treat Brand That Still Brings Instant Nostalgia

The Schwan's truck was the only thing that would slow me down during childhood summers in the '90s. I loved watching the driver unload mini pizzas and Drumstick ice creams into our big chest freezer — and the Flintstones Push Up treat I'd get as a prize for staying out of the way. They were a sherbet-style treat made by Nestle that came in six different flavors, each of which had a different character from the popular cartoon. Just like other '90s ice cream treats so nostalgic it hurts to remember, they weren't the easiest to eat. They were basically packaged in a toilet paper tube that always got saturated with melted sherbet. We all loved them anyway.

Flintstone's Push Ups were in almost every freezer in the 1990s, usually stocked alongside Otter Pops or Choco Tacos. You'd get them at school, from the ice cream truck, and you were likely to find them at every kid's birthday party. Nestle still makes them today, but they aren't Flintstone branded anymore. The company dropped all references to Wilma, Dino, Berry, and the crew. Now they're just called Push Ups. They still have that sweet sherbet (which is different from ice cream or gelato) inside of that iconic cardboard tube, though. And they still deliver the same immediate nostalgia when you rip open the top.