You Need To Double-Check Your Cabinets For The '50s Pyrex Dish That's Worth A Fortune Today

Your mother or grandmother might have handed down her favorite recipes for tuna noodle casserole or Swedish meatballs, but what you should really be hoping for is that she passed down the dish she made those meals in — that is, if it's a Pyrex dish. Especially if it's vintage Pyrex and happens to have a valuable pattern on it.

Pyrex first saw the light of day (and the light of the oven) in 1915. Created by Corning Glass Works, it was designed to be highly heat-resistant. (It was initially created to keep railroad signal lights from breaking when hot glass met with cooler outdoor weather.) Later, a Corning employee brought home a wet cell battery jar made from Pyrex materials which had been converted into a baking dish to try at home. Once his wife used it successfully for her cooking, it launched an entire cookware line.

While Pyrex dishes have been decked out in countless patterns over the years, one pattern in particular is garnering a lot of attention and high auction prices these days: the "Lucky in Love" design, dating back to 1959. Printed on a 1-quart round opalware glass casserole dish, Lucky in Love has green grass and clovers on a plain white background with pink hearts sprinkled around the center of the dish.



Though its history is as cloudy as opal-colored glass, the pattern may have been part of a limited-release Pyrex gift set meant to appeal to stylish shoppers looking for something to spruce up their kitchen. It could also have been a test pattern that flopped. Either way, very few pieces were ever produced.

