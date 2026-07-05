The 12 Best Restaurants Serving Wood-Fired Pizza In The US
Here in the U.S., there are just about as many pizza preferences as people — thick or thin crust, sauce on the bottom or top, pineapple on pizza as delicious or blasphemy — but there's one type, wood-fired, that seems to take itself more seriously than the rest, and for good reason. Many pizzaiolos who use wood-fired ovens spend time in Italy to train in the classic Neapolitan style, and some even get certified by AVPN (Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana), an Italian group that enforces strict guidelines for ingredients and preparation.
While some restaurants on this list are true Neapolitan-style serving pizzas fired in brick ovens imported from the old country, others simply celebrate what wood-fired char does to a delicious 'za. All, however, serve exceptional pies in a warm, friendly, full-service environment, and industry pros, food critics, and happy customers agree they are very good. We highly recommend giving one a try. You won't get burned.
1. Leña Pizza + Bagels (Cleveland, MS)
Born and raised in Mexico, trained in Naples, making pizza in the Mississippi Delta — not a life sequence one hears often, but it's working for Marisol Doyle, who has been making her pies at Leña since 2023. Recognition came almost immediately: Leña made The New York Times list of the 22 best pizza places in the U.S. in 2024, and it was named one of the 100 best pizza places in the world in 2024, 2025, and 2026 by the Best Pizza Awards, a ranking done by industry experts. Customers love it too. According to one Yelp reviewer, it serves "Authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizza that is better than in Naples."
The menu here changes weekly and includes the usual Neapolitan-stye suspects (Margherita, truffle, prosciutto and arugula), Americanized versions, and options that flex Doye's creative use of local produce, such as sweet potatoes and pecans. One Google reviewer, who drove two hours from Memphis to try Leña's, said it "was perfection, truly Neapolitan, few places I've had pizza in the south can touch this," adding that the service was impeccable and they will definitely be making the trip again. Another Yelp customer agreed, "One of the best pizzas I've ever had. The wood-fired grill makes the difference."
(662) 545-4771
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS, 38732
2. Jay's Artisan Pizza (Kenmore, NY)
While some restaurants on this list take themselves very seriously, Jay's Artisan Pizza prefers a more laid-back vibe, but that doesn't take away from the experience. One Yelp reviewer said it was the perfect spot for a low-key date night with good vibes and even better food. Jay's might be located in the area known for inventing pub-style buffalo chicken wings, but here the pizza pie reigns supreme. And "artisan" is not a stretch: Owner Joe Powers studied how to craft authentic Neapolitan pizzas in Naples and makes his pies in an imported handcrafted Pavesi oven. The upstate location means it is in proximity to dairy and produce farms, and Powers prioritizes using locally-sourced ingredients in addition to authentic Italian staples.
One regular comes back time and again for the Quattro Formaggi: "It's so cheesy and I love the thin crust! I love how the crust edges turn out from being wood fired," she shared on Yelp. Another Google reviewer, who drove eight hours from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, to try Jay's pizza, said, "I would, and WILL, gladly drive all that way back just to have another slice of your pizza. Best pizza experience of my life hands down." Seems like Jay's has earned its No. 7 spot on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2026 list.
2872 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217
3. Il Ritrovo (Sheboygan, WI)
Il Ritrovo opened in 2000 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a town of 50,000 located 60 miles north of Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. One might be surprised to see a top pizza spot in the Bratwurst Capital of the World, but self-taught chef Stefano Viglietti has quite a presence here. Il Ritrovo is VPN certified, which means the pizza makers follow the strict traditions of true Neapolitan pizza, so you know it's going to be good.
Viglietti sources his ingredients mindfully. He imports San Marzano tomatoes and bufala mozzarella from Italy, and he uses local Wisconsin mozzarella, which is some of the best mozzarella, according to pizza pros. "I do feel like I have a calling and that calling is to help people eat better, source locally, be more sustainable," Viglietti told TMJ4 News.
And it does, as one pizza fan who tried the Margherita Classico, the Boscaiola, and a classic salame noted on Google. "The crust is perfect and the ingredients are clearly high quality," adding that the Boscaiola was the best mushroom pizza he's ever had. Other reviewers agree the crust is amazing, and a Yelp lunch customer raved, "Everything is clearly prepared with intention." The authentic vibe also gets high marks, according to another Google diner, who liked the rustic, cozy charm and felt like they were dining in Italy.
(920) 803-7516
515 S 8th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081
4. Una Pizza Napoletana (New York, NY)
There are passionate pizza chefs and then there's Anthony Mangieri, owner of Una Pizza Napoletana. He makes every pizza himself — if he can't be there, the restaurant is closed that day. Mangieri's dedication to the craft gets noticed: The spot is ranked No. 1 on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2026 list, and it has been since the outlet began reviewing U.S. pizzerias in 2022.
Mangieri's pizza is a marriage of craft and quality — the simple menu boasts a list of meticulously sourced ingredients. Wild oregano from the Amalfi Coast, sea salt from Sicily, and DOP buffalo mozzarella top the pies, and the olive oil drizzled on every pizza is cold-pressed from Sessana olives grown in Campania, Italy.
Those lucky enough to score a table appreciate the effort: "I really love the pizza, the crust is light, airy, chewy, and flavorful. The owner has an obsession with fresh and imported Italian ingredients," a Redditor raved. A YouTube reviewer agreed, saying the dough is made fresh daily; the crust is flaky, gooey, and perfectly charred; adding, "you can taste the freshness and it's incredible." When The New York Times placed Una Pizza No. 15 on its 2023 list of 100 best restaurants in New York City, the reviewer wrote that the crust "has more integrity and character than some of the people you talk to every day."
175 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
5. Lincoln Winebar (Mount Vernon, IL)
If the chalkboard outside of Lincoln Winebar says "Kinda ok-ish pizza sorta," the day you stop in, don't let it fool you. The humble pizzeria made The New York Times "22 of the Best Pizza Places in the United States" list in 2024. Although it's nestled in a southern Illinois town of less than 15,000 people, the famous pies punch with the heavyweights, according to this Yelp reviewer: "The pizza is some of the best I've had — truly outstanding. Service was great, and the ambience was warm and inviting."
The location might seem like the middle of nowhere, but it's in close proximity to many organic farms, where owner Jesse Sauerbrie gets a lot of his ingredients, including mushrooms, veggies, and greens. The simple menu consists of less than 20 items, with a seasonal pizza section devoted to combinations born out of available local produce. One Yelp reviewer, who says it's the best pizza outside Italy, loves the seasonal flavor combos, "Quality, flavor, execution — 10/10 all around!"
The white-tiled brick oven, imported from Italy, is the heart of the space and bears the motto, "Il cibo è importante," which translates to "food is important." It does its job and then some, according to this Google fan, "Best wood fire pizza ever. Love the cozy atmosphere and being able to watch our food be made." This little place is worth the trip.
(318) 895-9463
125 1st St W, Mount Vernon, IA 52314
6. Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana (Wakefield, RI)
Pasquale's owner was born in Naples and says that Neapolitan-style pizza is in his blood. He told Rhode Island Monthly: "It's something that is inside me. It's what I do. It's what I am." Perhaps the best culinary example of his dedication is the D.O.P pizza: The initials stand for "Denominazione d'Origine Protetta," a label for products that are certified authentic and are grown in a specific geographical region. The Piennolo tomatoes on that pie are grown only in the soils near Mount Vesuvius, and the buffalo mozzarella is imported from Campania, making every bite a trip to Italy.
Pasquale's is also VPN certified, which means it is considered true Neapolitan pizza. Pasquale's specifically does not allow takeout of its Neapolitan pies, because they are best eaten immediately. One Google reviewer, who enjoyed the vibe and the service, loved the sauce and thought the crust was perfect: "The chewy crust delivers exactly what it promises. ... If you want authentic Neapolitan without flying to Italy, this is as close as you're going to get." Another Yelp diner, who had the Margherita, raved about the flavors, noting the sauce was perfectly balanced and the crust was "ethereal." If you can't get to Rhode Island but are still craving 'za, you can make superior pizza sauce from scratch at home.
(401) 783-2900
59 S County Commons Way, Wakefield, RI 02879
7. Nardò (two locations in Southern California)
At Nardò in Huntington Beach, it's a family affair: Owner Gianni Chiloiro's nephew is a manager, one daughter painted the murals, and another chose the decor. Meanwhile, the name Nardò was Chiloiro's mother's maiden name. A Yelp review described, "The atmosphere was trendy, and combined a beachy and classic feel," which would be expected since it overlooks gorgeous Huntington Beach. The pizzas are made in an imported Stefano Ferrara oven and the VPN-certified pizzaiolo practiced the craft in Naples for a decade.
The menu includes traditional red and white Neapolitan pies alongside other Italian mainstays. Another Yelp diner raved about its authenticity and quality service, "As close to Italy as you can get! Service and staff were excellent. I've lived in Italy and this brought me right back." One self-described "home pizza chef" took to Google to rave about the pizza: "I can fully appreciate a masterful pizza when I have it. Nardò is it guys... Full stop. Perfectly soft and pillowy crust with all the flavors of Italy."
nardoitalian.com/narditalianrestaurant
Multiple locations
8. Tony's Pizza Napoletana (San Francisco, CA)
Tony Gemignani, owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana, is so obsessed with making pizza that he has seven different pizza ovens, serves 11 different styles, and wrote "The Pizza Bible," a 320-page guide dedicated to the craft. Gemignani has won many awards, including being tied for the No. 2 spot on the Top 50 Pizza USA 2026 list. Tony's wood-fired pies are traditional Napoletana — Marinara, Margherita, Capodimonte — in addition to more creative "California"-style options. Sourcing is obsessive here. Each week, he imports ingredients from Italy — like Caputo flour and D.O.P.-certified San Marzano tomatoes — and uses local purveyors whenever possible.
A Tripadvisor reviewer who enjoyed the authentic Margherita pizza, thought the meal was fabulous from start to finish, "I really liked the sauce — it was not thick and pasty but light and full of flavor. All ingredients were fresh. Service was spectacular." Another fan, who had the award-winning Pizza Porto, said that the crust hit the sweet spot between fluffy and soft. A Facebook reviewer also gave the place the highest praise, "Tony's is the best of the best. I eat there every chance I get."
(415) 835-9888
1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133
9. Grana Pizza Napoletana (Portland, OR)
The atmosphere at Grana isn't fussy, and that's by design. "We wanted a date night spot, a family-friendly spot, a twice-a-week pizza spot," co-owner Chris Flanagan told Oregon Public Broadcasting, rather than a special occasion or anniversary spot. It might be casual, but the pizza ranks up there with the best. Open since 2023, Grana was recognized on the 50 Top Pizza USA list after less than a year in business, and has been on it ever since. Reviewers also report the vibe here is welcoming and the service is consistent.
Grana's selection is tight but intentional: There are 12 options on the regular menu in keeping with the owners' commitment to simplicity. One happy diner shared their review on Google: "I have eaten pizza in Rome and Milan many times, and this pizza stood up to the challenge to impress my taste. It was simply perfection. The crust was soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. Felt like biting on a cloud. The combination of the toppings was brilliant and simple." A Yelp reviewer agreed, "Pizza was DELISH. Crust is chewy and airy, the toppings are dense and sooooo good." Grana's nationally-recognized pizzas prove that when you cook with carefully-sourced ingredients, you don't need bells and whistles to rise to the top.
(971) 509-2646
2811 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
10. Zeneli Pizzeria (New Haven, CT)
According to our guide to America's regional pizza styles, New Haven-style pizza should be oval-shaped and a cross between Neapolitan and slices you'd get in the Big Apple, but you won't find it at Zeneli, a spot that made Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants in 2026. This family-owned pizzeria prides itself on its true Neapolitan pies. Before they opened Zeneli, the brothers traveled to Naples, each one mastering a piece of the pizza puzzle — from producing cheese to throwing pizza dough like a pro.
One diner described what might be the perfect Napoletana in a Yelp review: "The crust was paper thin, the sauce not acidic and not too sweet, and the toppings quite fresh and rustic. Really beautiful, and with that wonderful smoky aroma you get from a wood-fired oven." Another Google reviewer loves the authentic flavors, "I've been to Italy and feel like this restaurant is the closest you'll get to Italy in New Haven. The ingredients are beyond fresh and the service is incredible. Simple yet elegant. Would recommend time and time again."
Zeneli offers the whole package, as the atmosphere and service here is also a big draw. Many reviewers mention the warm vibes and attentive service from the owners, and the critic even mentioned it when the restaurant was put on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2026 list.
(203) 745-4194
138 Wooster St, New Haven, CT 06511
11. Francesco Martucci (Miami, FL)
Francesco Martucci in Miami has been open since January 2026 and immediately earned the No. 5 spot on the 2026 ranking of 50 Top Pizza restaurants in the U.S. "He's well deserving of the recognition. The creativity, style, and depth of flavor are next level. This isn't just a pizza restaurant ... it's a flavor bomb and a full experience," said one reviewer on Instagram. Martuccci also owns Pizzeria I Masanielli in his hometown of Caserta, Italy, which has been ranked the No. 1 pizza spot in the world.
The wood-fired section of the pizza menu reads like a shopping list straight from Italy: Fontana Lupo olive oil, rapini cream, Itrana olives, and 'nduja, as well as DOP-certified tomatoes and Romano. A Yelp reviewer, who tried the Capricciosa Secondo Martucci, along with other options, raved, "These pizzas are, without exaggeration, among the best I have ever tried. The dough was delicate, airy, and perfectly structured. You could taste the freshness in every ingredient — nothing felt heavy or overdone. The balance between tradition and refinement was evident," and noted that the ambience was chic and the decor intentional. But budget diners beware: Miami is the least affordable U.S. city for dining out, and this place is no exception.
(754) 219-5694
10 NE 27th Street, Miami, FL 33137
12. Partenope Ristorante (two locations in Texas)
Partenope Ristorante has been on the 50 Top Pizza USA roster for six years, and in 2026, received the special "Made in Italy" award for its commitment to celebrating Italian culture. It gets local accolades too, with D Magazine placing it on its top six list of pizza places in Dallas, citing premium ingredients (local sausage, Calabrian peppers) and a flavorful crust.
Its customers, such as this Google reviewer, also appreciate the fresh, authentic ingredients: "The Calabrese spicy pizza is where it's at. The Calabrian honey elevates this pie to a 10 out of 10." The crust at Partenope also gets high marks, particularly the flash-fried-then-baked base of the award-winning Montanara. It "takes the pizza to another level," said one Yelp fan.
Owner Dino Santonicola has wood-fired pizza in his blood — he was born and raised in Naples, Italy, and learned to cook there. The custom-designed pizza oven at the downtown Dallas location was imported from Naples. Its gorgeous, hand painted-tiles add to the warm ambience that diners appreciate as much as the pizza: "The framed pictures and decor reminded [me] of my Italian in-laws' house, so I felt the comfort of being at a home," wrote one Yelp customer.
Multiple locations
Methodology
To compile this list, we looked at whether restaurants had won national awards or been included on national "best of" lists, then turned to real customer reviews on social media (Yelp, Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook, Reddit) to see what people are saying. We looked for specifics about the pizza crust, ingredient combinations, staff interactions, and overall vibe. We also considered quality of ingredients, whether ingredients were mindfully sourced, and the owners' stories, as we believe that it takes an earnest heart to craft a perfect pizza.