The 12 Best Restaurants Serving Wood-Fired Pizza In The US

Born and raised in Mexico, trained in Naples, making pizza in the Mississippi Delta — not a life sequence one hears often, but it's working for Marisol Doyle, who has been making her pies at Leña since 2023. Recognition came almost immediately: Leña made The New York Times list of the 22 best pizza places in the U.S. in 2024, and it was named one of the 100 best pizza places in the world in 2024, 2025, and 2026 by the Best Pizza Awards, a ranking done by industry experts. Customers love it too. According to one Yelp reviewer, it serves "Authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizza that is better than in Naples."

The menu here changes weekly and includes the usual Neapolitan-stye suspects (Margherita, truffle, prosciutto and arugula), Americanized versions, and options that flex Doye's creative use of local produce, such as sweet potatoes and pecans. One Google reviewer, who drove two hours from Memphis to try Leña's, said it "was perfection, truly Neapolitan, few places I've had pizza in the south can touch this," adding that the service was impeccable and they will definitely be making the trip again. Another Yelp customer agreed, "One of the best pizzas I've ever had. The wood-fired grill makes the difference."

lenapizzabagels.com

(662) 545-4771

331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS, 38732