13 US Amusement Parks With The Absolute Best Food
There are three reasons to visit an amusement park: Rides, shows, and gloriously over-the-top food. You don't get off a rollercoaster that just whipped you through the air at 124 mph and grab a wimpy sandwich you could've made at home. The excess adrenaline almost demands excess in food, too. You want giant twisty potatoes the size of your arm and funnel cakes sagging under a mass of sugar and cream.
For years, many parks relied on captive audiences, charging premium prices for forgettable burgers and soggy fries. Thankfully, those days are fading. Now, the top parks treat their menus with the same care as their headline coasters, hiring real chefs and building entire festivals around food alone. You can eat genuinely gourmet meals between rides, snack your way through a dozen countries without leaving Florida, or track down a fried chicken recipe that hasn't changed in nearly a century. Here's where to go for the 13 theme parks with the absolute best food.
1. Knoebels
Come one, come all for an around-the-world spread at Knoebels, one of the rare spots where gator bites and disco fries share a menu with Polish kielbasa and authentic haluski. Go with the gator for a crunchy taste of Southern Americana, and the gravy-smothered fries for a blast of retro flavor. Combine the kielbasa with the haluski for some Polish comfort-food, as the meatiness adds a savory note to the buttery blend of cabbage, onions, and kluski noodles. Or, grab a friend and try them all—Knoebels is revered among fans for its low prices.
At the typical big-name park, a family of four could realistically spend $1,000 in one day just for admission tickets and food. The same family could go to Knoebels and feast for $50. Knoebels is the country's largest free-admission theme park, and you're not obligated to spend a dime while you're there. If you do, you'll encounter prices like $4.50 for a ¼-pound of fudge in 16 flavors, $5 for a cheeseburger, and $2.75 for a fresh grilled cheese. If you're in central Pennsylvania, Knoebels is a fun stop for lunch or dinner, even if you have little interest in the over 60 rides spinning and soaring by.
Knoebels hosts a swarm of food stands and a 100-year-old eatery called The Alamo, 2026 winner of USA Today's Reader's Choice Award for Best Theme Park restaurant. The Alamo's signature meal, chicken and waffles, features real meat pulled off the bone and homemade, crispy waffles.
2. Universal Studios Florida
At Universal Studios Florida, culinary inspiration comes from the screen. Multiple sections of the park celebrate pop-culture heroes, guiding you into mini representations of their worlds. Inside Springfield, U.S.A.: Home of the Simpsons, you might wander into Bart and Homer or look up to see Krusty the Clown entertaining a group of children. Dinner could involve a stop at Cletus' Chicken Shack for fried meat served " hillbilly style" or at Lard Lad Donuts for the fan-favorite giant pink donut.
If Springfield's lineup doesn't make you salivate, journey into the uber-popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Diagon Alley. Here, you can enjoy treats beloved by the Boy Who Lived, like creamy Butterbeer (available hot, cold, or frozen) and Strawberry & Peanut Butter ice cream at Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour. Heartier meals lean British — highlights at the Leaky Cauldron include fish & chips, scotch eggs, and cottage pie, a rich and satisfying mix of beef, vegetables, and mashed tubers.
Bananas and controlled chaos reign at Illumination's Minion Land. Fuel your playtime with family-friendly fare, such as the adored Minion-shaped tots or the blue banana Freeze Ray Pop dipped in white chocolate. You can keep your inner foodie happy with options like crispy cauliflower served with coconut blue rice.
3. Dollywood
You don't need a guide to discover Dollywood's most craveable eats. Just follow your senses. A sizzle of hot oil announces homemade pork rinds, fried daily and served plain or BBQ-style; the sound of popping leads to fresh kettle corn. Go to the Spotlight Bakery, and your eyes can delight in the epic proportions of a 25-pound pie bulging out of a cast-iron skillet. Each slice is a three-pound showstopper that could comfortably feed multiple people.
A good sense of smell will help you find Dollywoood's biggest hitters. Savory notes of BBQ sauce and fatty meat fill the nose near Miss Lillian's BBQ Corner and the Hickory House BBQ, while the famous homemade cinnamon bread at the Grist Mill perfumes the air with warm spices and tantalizing sugar. The bread is baked fresh every day and bathed in butter before it hits the oven, a calorie splurge that devotees say is worth the hit to their diets. Dollywood co-owner and kitchen superstar Dolly Parton ups the decadence even more and tops her cinnamon loaf with apple butter and icing.
Dollywood's Tennessee flair shines at the award-winning Aunt Granny's Restaurant. You'll nosh on Southern staples, like pot roast, hand-breaded fried chicken, black-eyed peas, and turnip greens. Bring the whole crew for this one; meals are served family-style with ample portions.
4. Disney's Animal Kingdom
Disney's Animal Kingdom defies mediocre theme park expectations with food that's rich in visual detail and flavor. Here at this Florida park, you'll find cheeseburger bao plump with juicy meat and vibrant, Instagram-ready slushies crowned with sunset-orange boba. Some of the park's most inventive menus exist inside Pandora — The World of Avatar, an area that transforms you into an eco-tourist exploring the alien wilds depicted in the Avatar movie series.
When you're done flying on banshees and hiking through floating mountains, go to Satu'li Canteen for a meal fit for an other-world adventurer. The popular Ocean Moon Bowl mixes tuna, veggies, and strands of deep-blue noodles that diners often crave for weeks after they go home. Another elevated choice is the build-your-own-bowl option. Reviewers applaud the shaved beef in particular, and you can pair it with rice and beans, salad, noodles, or a potato hash.
Want to escape the mass of people for a moment? The Animal Kingdom houses Nomad Lounge, one of Disney World's most beloved bars. In lovely weather, you can sit on the patio and gaze at the Discovery River and the surrounding lush greenery. Nomad's food is just as impressive as the view. The churros practically have their own following, and occasionally you can order the Tiffins bread service from the attached restaurant and try Pão de Queijo, Paneer Paratha, and Thai Curry Milk Bread, each served with its own sauce or chutney.
5. Nelis' Dutch Village
Most of the parks on this list have sprawling thrills you can enjoy for days, but Nelis' Dutch Village in Michigan offers a more niche version of fun that's perfect for families. The park is modeled like a historical Dutch village on festival day, with dancing, rides, and a petting zoo. The edible delights start with a $1 stroopwafel you can make yourself. Kids get a free coupon with their entry ticket, and they'll love smearing their treat with sticky syrup.
The village's main restaurant is the Hungry Dutchman. Yes, there are burgers and chicken strips, the stalwarts of every theme park menu. The servers will also bring Dutch delicacies and European coffee to your table. The Erwtensoep (split pea soup) comes with a currant roll and Dutch apple pie, while the Kroketten, a fried croquette, is paired with wheat bread and Dutch mustard. A trip to the Thirsty Dutchman after your meal lets you support Dutch culture and local industry by ordering Michigan-made beer and wine. Even more Dutch goodies are found at De Kaaswinkel, where you can choose from 22 imported Dutch cheeses, and De Koekjeshoek, a Dutch candy store. Fudge is sold in a separate shop where you can watch staff mixing imported Dutch cocoa with sugar and fresh dairy on marble tables.
6. SeaWorld Orlando
If you're in the mood for something out of the ordinary, SeaWorld Orlando has 16 eateries, two of which are incredible. Skip the ice cream parlors and hot dog joints, and instead look for signs announcing two of the ocean's most fearsome predators: Sharks and orcas.
Let's talk about the sharks first. Sharks Underwater Grill is part restaurant, part natural shark show. The performers are the well-fed sharks and smaller fish swimming lazily in the massive aquarium that forms one of the dining room walls. Kids are often mesmerized by the sharks' movements, and the food is almost as appealing. The Kobe sliders and truffle fries would be at home in a gourmet kitchen, and the salmon is beautifully plated and recognized for being tender.
The Dine with Orcas experience seats you next to an outdoor orca tank for an hour-long encounter. You'll watch the animals move about their tank while you eat, protected from splashes by a glass shield. After the meal, SeaWorld trainers join the show and lead the orcas through a few tricks. The menu at Dine With Orca's is limited, yet elevated enough to please those with discerning tastes. There's teriyaki-glazed salmon, a grilled portobello mushroom cap, and an herby roasted chicken.
7. Knott's Berry Farm
The fried chicken at Knott's Berry Farm has a reputation built on nine decades of adulation. Early Great Depression era visitors used to wait outside for hours to snag a table at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant. Rides were constructed to reduce the boredom of that long, tiresome wait in the California sun. Today, Knott's Berry Farm is a bustling theme park with over 40 attractions, and the famed chicken restaurant can dish up 2,500 fried chicken orders in a single weekend. The efficiency has changed, but the staff insists the chicken hasn't. "We just stuck with what Cordelia Knott did because that makes us unique," Knott's Marketplace director Melissa Laviano told the Orange County Register. "We haven't changed the recipe. None of it's changed. It's all the same. It's the same recipe that we've carried on this whole time."
The Knott's Berry Farm food scene doesn't rely solely on its chicken; the annual Boysenberry Festival attracts critics, influencers, and dedicated berry fans. For about four weeks, the park fills with stands selling everything from boysenberry swirl cheesecake to spicy boysenberry pork bulgogi, and boysenberry sautéed shrimp with creamy vegetarian orzo. You can wash everything down with specialty wines and craft beers sold exclusively at the festival.
8. Cedar Point
Cedar Point refuses to rest on its laurels. The Ohio park first opened over 150 years ago, and long-time fans say the food keeps getting better. There are restaurants serving wonderfully greasy, calorie-rich indulgences, like pan pizza, and spots where you can order roasted chicken that tastes as if it came from a restaurant. The Happy Friar is an example of the former type, just fried food and plenty of cheese. The joint's fried cheese-on-a-stick is actually one of Cedar Point's most-talked-about foods.
Visitors also heap accolades on BackBeatQue and The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill. At BackBeatQue, the claim to fame is smoked meat and classic southern sides. Get the pulled pork mac 'n cheese for an especially drool-worthy dinner. The Farmhouse Kitchen earns praise for its steak, chili, and flavorful chicken. For a sugary finish, head to French Quarter Confections for hot beignets or a funnel cake.
9. Epcot
Food lovers and thrill seekers naturally converge at Disney World's Epcot. Food festivals take over the park four times a year, the World Showcase features global culinary highlights, and you can go to Biergarten, one of the cheapest buffets on Disney World property. Most of Epcot's year-round gastronomic treasures are found in the various countries represented in the showcase. Perhaps unsurprisingly, France is a behemoth with multiple popular spots, including a crepe restaurant, a high-end steakhouse, and Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie, a bread shop and bakery that some guests visit multiple times a day. Also popular is Norway's Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe (get the school bread!) and Germany's Karamell-Küche cafe featuring Werther's caramel.
The food becomes more overtly gourmet during the food festivals. At the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, for instance, attendees could enjoy high-end flavor combinations such as Grilled Pork Belly with fresh raclette cheese, broccoli rabe, and pickled peppers. The 2026 Epcot Food & Wine Festival isn't until August, and we're already anticipating that the Grilled Bushberry-Spiced Shrimp Skewer and the Street Corn-Style Dumplings will be on the faves list.
10. Hersheypark
You might say that Hersheypark, the theme park owned by the iconic candy company, runs on chocolate and Reese's peanut butter. Hershey's chocolate is drizzled on bacon, mixed with BBQ sauce, and whipped into milkshakes, while you can taste the flavor of Reese's peanut butter slathered on grilled chicken and infused into cocktails. The Chocolatier Restaurant has a few other candy-themed surprises as well, such as Twizzlers' hot honey sauce on a cheesy and jammy focaccia crostini.
For dessert, hit the Simply Chocolate booth and get one of the award-winning king size shakes. The chocolate version is decorated with a sprinkle rim, chocolatey pretzels, and a thick chocolate cheesecake cupcake. If that sounds elaborate, Simply Chocolate also makes classic milkshakes and ice cream sundaes. Chocolate is the obvious flavor choice, but you can also branch out and try the more unique Moose Tracks or Black Raspberry ice cream flavors.
Beyond the chocolatey goodness, Hersheypark excels at BBQ. The Spring Creek Smokehouse keeps visitors happy with slow-cooked meats and comforting Southern-style sides. The brisket receives frequent shoutouts, as does the pulled pork and mac 'n cheese.
11. Silver Dollar City
Walking around Missouri's Silver Dollar City can inspire a sense of déja vu if you're familiar with Dollywood. The two parks are sister properties, sharing similar rides and menu options. Warm, gooey cinnamon bread gets a healthy slather of apple butter or sweet icing at Dollywood; the same treat is dressed up with apples, peaches, or chocolate and caramel drizzles at Silver Dollar City. The change lets your taste buds experience different flavor complexities.
Silver Dollar City lacks Dollywood's sparkly odes to Dolly Parton, but the park does pay homage to the country superstar's crowd-pleasing favorite food, the humble potato. There's the iconic Tater Twist, a spiral-cut potato served on a stick that some guests recommend for every trip, and a potato leek soup that's wonderful on a cold day. Potatoes show up again in a few of the park's much-sought-after skillet meals.
BBQ connoisseurs will appreciate how Silver Dollar City perfects the theme park smokehouse trend. USA Today readers named Rivertown Smokehouse as 2026's 2nd-best theme park restaurant because of mouthwatering options like a triple pork sandwich and white cheddar mac and cheese. Children can enjoy chicken bites.
12. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Your foodie adventure can start with a free beer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. For a limited time in 2026, every guest over 21 is eligible for one free 7-ounce beer per day, two if they are a Busch Gardens pass member. What you should put in your mouth next depends on when you visit. On a normal park day, Busch Gardens entices with stellar BBQ at Zambia Smokehouse and occasional live performances at Dragon Fire Grill & Pub. The food at the Dragon Fire Grill & Pub is varied enough to please the whole family, with sections for Asian, American, Mexican, and Italian dishes.
The park grows even more delicious when the annual Food, Wine & Garden Festival rolls in and introduces a world of new flavors. Attendees at this year's festival munched on options like Chipotle-Lime BBQ Salmon Bites and Grilled Baby Artichokes tossed with lemon butter and breadcrumbs. Anyone with a sweet tooth might have satisfied their craving with a Vanilla Whoopie Pie stuffed with strawberry cream.
13. Holiday World
Instead of offering free beer, Holiday World keeps guests hydrated with unlimited free soft drinks. For large families, that perk alone might be enough to catapult Holiday World to the top spot in food rankings. Just one soda at a competitor park might cost $5.50. Another major reason why you might adore Holiday World's grub is nostalgia. The theme park is split into five sections: Halloween, 4th of July, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and an attached water park. Ever wanted a full Thanksgiving dinner in July? You can have it at Holiday World. The satisfying turkey leg dinner comes with a gigantic piece of meat and some of the homey sides you'd see at Grandma's Thanksgiving spread.
Stores like the Candy Cane Confectionary revive memories of sugary Christmas mornings. The store is filled with fudge, sugar cookies, and frosted nuts. It's exactly the kind of place you'd imagine in Santa Claus, Indiana, where Holiday World is located. You can celebrate Halloween with a Monster Smash Burger topped with garlic cheese curds at Goblin Burgers and give a nod to the 4th of July with a freedom funnel cake flight. Or stick with the perennial favorite, pizza. Holiday World's version is so popular that 139,621 pizza slices were sold in 2021.
Methodology
Going to a theme park isn't like visiting the mall or stopping by the neighborhood pizza joint. As park prices grow, so do customer expectations. Your standards for a $25 cheeseburger aren't the same as for a $7 one. In 2026, great theme park food needs to be delicious and memorable, the kind of meal you're still thinking about on the drive home. The parks on our list were chosen based on industry awards, reviews from park-goers, and our own deep dive into the menus.
We evaluated each park's creativity, flavor, and overall menu quality before considering value for money. We also looked at whether the food feels like a meaningful part of the experience rather than an afterthought between rides, giving extra credit to parks that fully commit to their theming. Sit-down restaurants, quick-service meals, snacks, desserts, and signature specialties were all considered. Ultimately, every entry here delivers something genuinely worth eating, whether a park earned its spot through decades-old recipes or a single spectacular dish.