13 US Amusement Parks With The Absolute Best Food

Come one, come all for an around-the-world spread at Knoebels, one of the rare spots where gator bites and disco fries share a menu with Polish kielbasa and authentic haluski. Go with the gator for a crunchy taste of Southern Americana, and the gravy-smothered fries for a blast of retro flavor. Combine the kielbasa with the haluski for some Polish comfort-food, as the meatiness adds a savory note to the buttery blend of cabbage, onions, and kluski noodles. Or, grab a friend and try them all—Knoebels is revered among fans for its low prices.

At the typical big-name park, a family of four could realistically spend $1,000 in one day just for admission tickets and food. The same family could go to Knoebels and feast for $50. Knoebels is the country's largest free-admission theme park, and you're not obligated to spend a dime while you're there. If you do, you'll encounter prices like $4.50 for a ¼-pound of fudge in 16 flavors, $5 for a cheeseburger, and $2.75 for a fresh grilled cheese. If you're in central Pennsylvania, Knoebels is a fun stop for lunch or dinner, even if you have little interest in the over 60 rides spinning and soaring by.

Knoebels hosts a swarm of food stands and a 100-year-old eatery called The Alamo, 2026 winner of USA Today's Reader's Choice Award for Best Theme Park restaurant. The Alamo's signature meal, chicken and waffles, features real meat pulled off the bone and homemade, crispy waffles.