Here's Where You Can Find The Cheapest Buffets At Disney World
To some, Disney World is the best place on the planet. From the rides, characters, and gift shops, the entertainment is endless at this famous theme park. There's really something for everyone to enjoy while enduring the crowds, and all that time and energy spent makes people hungry. Here, too, the options are endless, with an array of over-priced stands that sell your favorite fried food, or maybe a Butter Beer to revel in your inner-Harry Potter fandom; but when it's time to feed the whole family and sit down to catch a breath, a buffet might just be what is needed.
Depending on who you ask, buffets can be an easy way to satisfy your hunger or are something out of a horror movie. Buffets are a dime a dozen in places like Disney World, but as the world turns, so do the prices. Prices of all-you-can-eat buffets have spiked in recent years, including Disney World's offerings. Before you book that trip, there are a few options to check out that are the most affordable: Biergarten Restaurant, Boma—Flavors of Africa, and Cape May Café.
How to choose the buffet to dine at
On average, a person walks up to 10 miles a day at Disney World, so it might be a relief to know there are a few affordable buffets to check out, depending on where you are. For starters, Biergarten Restaurant, located in the World Showcase area, is connected to EPCOT. Here, you'll find German-style cuisine like bratwurst, schnitzel, strudels, and a beer stein if you're of age. Biergarten's prices for lunch and dinner are $49.00 per adult and $28.00 per child.
If you're near the Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Boma—Flavors of Africa might be the place to visit. Its food offerings range from over 50 African countries and is an excellent option for various family-style buffets. Boma's breakfast is $23.00 per child and $39.00 per adult. Dinner is a bit pricier, coming in at $35 per child and $58 per adult.
Finally, Cape May Café, located at Disney's Beach Club Resort, is just to the left of the World Showcase area. Cape May offers breakfast and dinner buffets with New England coast-style flavors like clam chowder, surf, and turf. Adults pay $49.00 and $33.00 for children; for dinner, the buffet stays at $49.00 for adults and $29.00 for kids. So the next time you're at Disney World, check out these cheaper options; fortunately, all three sound delicious in their own right.