Here's Where You Can Find The Cheapest Buffets At Disney World

To some, Disney World is the best place on the planet. From the rides, characters, and gift shops, the entertainment is endless at this famous theme park. There's really something for everyone to enjoy while enduring the crowds, and all that time and energy spent makes people hungry. Here, too, the options are endless, with an array of over-priced stands that sell your favorite fried food, or maybe a Butter Beer to revel in your inner-Harry Potter fandom; but when it's time to feed the whole family and sit down to catch a breath, a buffet might just be what is needed.

Depending on who you ask, buffets can be an easy way to satisfy your hunger or are something out of a horror movie. Buffets are a dime a dozen in places like Disney World, but as the world turns, so do the prices. Prices of all-you-can-eat buffets have spiked in recent years, including Disney World's offerings. Before you book that trip, there are a few options to check out that are the most affordable: Biergarten Restaurant, Boma—Flavors of Africa, and Cape May Café.