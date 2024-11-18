The French Fries Bobby Flay Called 'Unbelievably Perfect'

Bobby Flay is a well-known figure in the food and television industry. He owns 12 restaurants and hosts popular shows like "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Bobby's Triple Threat." The celebrity chef's accolades prove just how well-versed he is in cooking, so when he calls a dish "perfect," people should listen.

During a Food Network segment, Flay shared that he found the perfect French fry at Balthazar Restaurant in New York City. As Balthazar is known for its high-end French cuisine, it may be surprising that Flay picked fried food over anything else, but he was impressed by the simple item.

There are definitely hit-or-miss fries out there, and the quality comes down to the ingredients, the preparation, and the crispy-to-soft ratio of the exterior and interior of the fry. Thankfully, a Balthazar chef breaks down the cooking method for Flay's favorite french fries so we can (try to) make them at home or visit the New York restaurant for our own plate.