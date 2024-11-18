The French Fries Bobby Flay Called 'Unbelievably Perfect'
Bobby Flay is a well-known figure in the food and television industry. He owns 12 restaurants and hosts popular shows like "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Bobby's Triple Threat." The celebrity chef's accolades prove just how well-versed he is in cooking, so when he calls a dish "perfect," people should listen.
During a Food Network segment, Flay shared that he found the perfect French fry at Balthazar Restaurant in New York City. As Balthazar is known for its high-end French cuisine, it may be surprising that Flay picked fried food over anything else, but he was impressed by the simple item.
There are definitely hit-or-miss fries out there, and the quality comes down to the ingredients, the preparation, and the crispy-to-soft ratio of the exterior and interior of the fry. Thankfully, a Balthazar chef breaks down the cooking method for Flay's favorite french fries so we can (try to) make them at home or visit the New York restaurant for our own plate.
Breaking down the art of the perfect French fry
Everyone likes crispy French fries, whether they're shoestring, potato wedges, or the smiley-shaped fries served at middle school. However, making them from scratch takes some work. The chefs at Balthazar start by taking an Idaho potato and pressing it with a fry cutter that's been used for as long as the restaurant has been open. Before cooking the fries, they are soaked overnight in water to remove some starch.
The key component to taking these French fries to the next level is blanching them in peanut oil. Before they get too brown and are still soft to the touch, the chef will take them out of the fryer to prep before the lunch or dinner rush. Once a customer orders some, they throw them back in the fryer before they are plated. The result will be fresh, hot, and perfectly crisp French fries every time.
If you're trying this at home, you can continue to brown them until they crisp. Before you grab a bag of French fries the next time you're at the grocery store, you might want to make your own while taking notes from a New York restaurant.