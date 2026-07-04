13 Of The Unhealthiest Canned Beans On Supermarket Shelves
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Canned beans are awfully convenient — simply store, open, heat, and eat. Unlike many dry bean varieties on the market, there's no soaking involved, and best of all, they can be enjoyed right out of the can. This makes for a snack that's easy to grab — and beans could pack several health benefits to boot.
Still, we'd be lying if we said there weren't at least a few drawbacks to consuming canned legumes. Because they often contain additives, added sugar, and excessive sodium, it's imperative you check each can to know what's inside. Sure, a quick indulgence here and there won't hurt, but, as always, knowledge is power when it comes to your health.
In the following post, we're revealing the 13 of the unhealthiest canned beans on supermarket shelves. Whether packed full of sodium or pumped with additives, each of the upcoming canned bean offerings should be carefully considered before making their way into your grocery cart. Sound interesting? Stick around. We're revealing some of the unhealthiest canned beans on the market.
1. Great Value Country Style Baked Beans
Great Value Country Style Baked Beans pack great flavor, and for only a little over $1 for 15 ounces at the time of publication, seems like a worthy no-fuss side dish. Unfortunately, these tasty little beans offer more than just flavor and convenience; Great Value Country Style Baked Beans also contain hefty amounts of salt and sugar.
Look, we understand that most canned baked beans will contain some amount of added sugar, and that's perfectly okay. Still, at 14 grams of added sugar per ½ cup (about the same amount of sugar found in three Dum-Dum pops), we can't help but think the amount contained in Great Value Country Style Baked Beans is a little excessive.
Also, be sure to take note of the sodium content here — each serving contains 610 milligrams of it, accounting for up to 27% of your daily recommended value. Considering that most Americans already consume too much salt as it is (at least, according to the American Heart Association) the amount offered in Great Value Country Style Baked Beans is of particular concern. All in all, although fans of these Walmart-branded canned beans rave about their flavor and affordability, you may want to think twice before granting them a permanent spot in your kitchen pantry.
2. La Costeña Refried Pinto Beans
La Costeña Refried Pinto Beans can certainly be enjoyed in moderation, though the high fat and high sodium content should give you pause. As you may already know, some refried bean varieties are cooked in pork lard, which, naturally, will yield higher fat amounts per serving. La Costeña Refried Pinto Beans are no different; they contain 7 grams of fat per serving and feature controversial soybean oil as well as pork lard as part of the mix.
In addition to high amounts of fat comes excessive sodium — though La Costeña Refried Pinto Beans isn't the worst we've seen at 530 milligrams per serving, it still accounts for 23% of your daily recommended value. Overindulgence could mean consuming way more salt than you should, particularly when eaten with other potentially salty pairings like homemade tortillas and seasoned Taco Bell-style ground meat.
Our advice? Try low-sodium refried beans instead. Goya Reduced Sodium Traditional Refried Beans, for example, have a significantly lower amount of sodium per can, and are lower in fat, too.
3. Van Camp's Beans Tomato Sauce
Van Camp's beans have seemingly been around for ages. But although this undeniably comforting can of legumes is certainly worth your while in terms of flavor, its ingredient list might make you think twice about making it a pantry staple.
Take Van Camp's Pork and Beans in Tomato Sauce, for example; this bean variety can be found for a minimal price at the time of publication, and its reviews are quite high. Still, if we're honest, we don't love what this can of nostalgia contains — both high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors are listed as part of the ingredients, something many canned bean options out there don't contain.
We know what you're thinking: How bad can a little high fructose corn syrup be? The answer is that while high fructose corn syrup isn't likely to make you sick on the spot, continued consumption of this corn-based ingredient can potentially lead to health risks over time. As for the artificial flavor, what more do we have to say? Call us purists, but we'd prefer to avoid artificial ingredients entirely if possible. Thus, Van Camp's is a canned bean option we'd recommend avoiding, especially if you plan to consume it on a daily basis.
4. Serious Bean Co. Sweet and Sassy Dr. Pepper Baked Beans
By now you know that baked beans often contain sugar, and a lot of it, at that. Still, there's no denying that some brands take things farther than they should by offering beans so sugary that we're almost afraid to eat them. What brand are we talkin' here? Serious Bean Co. Sweet and Sassy Dr. Pepper Baked Beans. As you could probably guess by its title, this can of soda-flavored beans comes packed with a lot more sugar than most varieties. And while it still isn't the worst offender on the list, the amount of sugar this particular canned bean variety contains is still mind-boggling, to say the least.
Per every ½ cup, Serious Bean Co. Sweet and Sassy Dr. Pepper Baked Beans contains a shocking 17 grams of added sugar. And though high fructose corn syrup-free, the amount of sugar contained in this baked bean variety is nearly half of what the American Heart Association recommends in a single day. Oh, and in case you're wondering, the salt content isn't much better; at 19% of your daily recommended value, we'd say it's probably best to leave Serious Bean Co. Sweet and Sassy Dr. Pepper Baked Beans on the shelf.
5. Saucy Spoon Applewood Smoked Bacon Baked Beans
If you've never heard of Saucy Spoon, allow us to introduce you: This bean brand offers a variety of interesting bean flavors from Jalapeño & Bourbon to Spicy Roasted Chipotle. Sadly, some of the beans offered by this brand contain a little more sugar and additives than we'd like. As a result, it's one of the unhealthiest canned bean varieties we've seen on store shelves.
Per every ½ cup of Saucy Spoon Applewood Smoked Bacon Baked Beans, expect to get 11 grams of added sugar along with 460 milligrams of salt, working out to be about 20% of your daily value. Its ingredients aren't much better; unfortunately, this bean brand contains more additives than most, some of which include textured soy protein, caramel color, calcium chloride, maltodextrin, soybean oil, and more.
Phew! It's safe to say Saucy Spoon Applewood Smoked Bacon Baked Beans isn't part of the clean ingredient club. Sadly, we'll have to pass on these the next time we're in need of a can of delicious baked beans for our next recipe.
6. Campbell's Pork & Beans
Let's face it — most of us associate the Campbell's brand with all the best childhood classics. From tomato soup to its savory, sweet pork and beans, it's all good, right? Well ...
Though the flavor of Campbell's Pork & Beans is undoubtedly tasty, we can't help but notice a few off-putting qualities. First, Campbell's Pork & Beans is one of the few varieties, besides VanCamp's, that contains high fructose corn syrup. And while this common ingredient won't necessarily cause you to keel over at first bite, it may reap long-term health consequences if indulged in too often.
The other issue? Like others on the list, Campbell's Pork & Beans is wildly salty at 480 milligrams. This accounts for around 21% of your daily recommended value, and that's assuming you don't exceed ½ cup per serving. Sigh. Looks like Campbell's Pork & Beans is just another one of those totally tasty yet so unhealthy cans of beans that we just can't get behind. Choose another flavorful canned bean variety — or replace them with a hearty, homemade, husky rural baked bean recipe instead.
7. Bush's Steakhouse Recipe Grillin' Beans
Bush's Steakhouse Recipe Grillin' Beans not only sound delicious, but receive rave reviews from fans across the internet. Unfortunately, its delectable taste comes at a steep price; health-wise, Bush's Steakhouse Recipe Grillin' Beans aren't that great.
Featuring 18 grams of added sugar per ½ cup, this is the sugariest canned bean option on the list. It doesn't help that the can is also loaded with a hefty amount of sodium; expect 19% of your daily recommended value per serving. Lastly, because of its extreme sugar count, you can bet that Bush's Steakhouse Recipe Grillin' Beans is also quite high in terms of carbs — there's a whopping 39 grams of carbohydrates in only a single ½ cup serving, making this a potential no-no for those living a low-carb lifestyle.
On a positive note, Bush's Steakhouse Recipe Grillin' Beans doesn't contain many additives — though sugary, you at least don't have high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, or other icky add-ins to deal with. Whether or not you should pick up a can of this tasty canned bean option is up to you, but as always, mindful consumption is advised.
8. Van Camp's Original Beanee Weenees
Remember Beanee Weenees? We sure do. Brought to you by Gilbert Van Camp, this canned bean classic is a delicious play on sweet beans with savory hot dogs. Unfortunately, an honest assessment says this nostalgic pick isn't the greatest for your health — not only does it include high fructose corn syrup, but it includes a number of additives we'd rather not see in a can of legumes.
So, what's so bad about Van Camp's Original Beanee Weenees? Expect mechanically separated chicken franks doused in artificial flavors and soy ingredients, alongside corn syrup, dextrose, and sodium erythorbate. You'll also ingest 780 milligrams of sodium per 7-ounce can, which works out to a gnarly 34% of your daily recommended value.
Our advice? Skip the canned stuff and make your own beans with wieners instead. There are plenty of organic baked bean varieties out there featuring fewer additives (like these 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Traditional Baked Beans) and you can add hot dogs featuring minimal ingredients to the mix. This will create a flavor similar to VanCamp's but with fewer additives; fingers crossed that it'll taste better, too.
9. Amazon Grocery Original Baked Beans
Okay, so we're willing to admit that Amazon Grocery Original Baked Beans isn't the worst offender on the list; with clean ingredients like mustard seed, brown sugar, turmeric, and onion powder, it's hard to pit it against other canned bean ingredients that are much more offensive. That said, we can't look past its high sugar and sodium content. Like so many other varieties on the list, Amazon Grocery Original Baked Beans feature an exorbitant amount of each, making it one of the unhealthiest canned bean offerings on the market.
So, how much sugar and sodium are we talkin' here? Expect about 12 grams of added sugar per ½ cup, along with 520 milligrams of sodium, which is about 23% your recommended daily value. And since the American Heart Association recommends that people consume no more than 25 grams of sugar for women and 36 grams for men daily, we have no choice but to deem Amazon Grocery Original Baked Beans one of the less healthy canned bean options out there.
10. Hormel Chunky Chili Beans
Hormel Chunky Chili Beans works as a quick, satiating snack, but how does it fare in terms of nutrition? Not well, sadly. Though perfect for topping hot dogs or as an accompanying side dish to a main meal, this is a high-sodium variety we'd recommend skipping.
Though Hormel chili beans technically offer the same amount of sodium as other brands on the list at around 20% your daily recommended value per ½ cup, it is also true that you could potentially consume more of this variety than you would other bean types. Because it's chili, it can be enjoyed as a topping, a side dish, or even in a bowl on its own. It is for this reason that Hormel Chunky Chili Beans might potentially pose more of a threat to your sodium intake than others; it'd be quite easy to consume the 1 cup suggested serving size rather than a ½ cup portion, consequently resulting in 41% of your daily recommended value of sodium.
11. Joan of Arc Spicy Chili Beans
A gluten-free and kosher pick, Joan of Arc Spicy Chili beans garners mostly high reviews from people who love its affordable flavor. Still, this can of beans contains a few more ingredients than we'd prefer, resulting in a less-than-favorable outlook for this popular canned bean brand.
Joan of Arc Spicy Chili Beans contain soybean oil, which, as previously mentioned, can potentially trigger certain health issues like obesity over time. Not only that, but this canned bean brand also contains other additives that include modified food starch and calcium chloride. Don't care much about additives? We understand, but be sure not to overlook its salt content; at 21% of your daily value per ½ cup, a full cup of these beans would contribute to over 40% of your recommended intake.
The takeaway here? Joan of Arc Spicy Chili Beans might be a great choice for a once-in-a-while indulgence, but you may want to consider other options as a permanent addition to your pantry shelf.
12. Bush's Baked Beans Boston Recipe
Bush's Baked Beans Boston Recipe certainly sounds the part — described as offering rich, Bostonian flavor essenced with molasses and pork, who could object? Fans can't seem to get enough of this particular Bush's variety, either; at the time of publication, nearly every Amazon review was glowing with favor. Even so, Bush's Baked Beans Boston Recipe is no stranger to the all-too-familiar canned bean sugar and salt combo; every ½ cup contains 390 milligrams of sodium and 11 grams of added sugar.
At this point, you may be thinking the salt and sugar content contained in Bush's Baked Beans Boston Recipe isn't nearly as bad as many of the other, unhealthier baked beans on the list, and you'd be right. That still doesn't mean you should necessarily add it to your stash, though. Don't worry, all isn't lost — if you still want all the flavor of Bush's Bostonian baked beans, but are in need of a healthier pick, the brand offers Bush's Zero Sugar Baked Beans that contain, you guessed it, zero sugar. Sweet, right?
13. Westbrae Natural Organic Baked Beans
Westbrae Natural Organic Baked Beans might be, well, organic, but that doesn't mean it's a great replacement for the many of the other options on the list. Granted, it doesn't contain many of the additives others do — there isn't any high fructose corn syrup, and you won't have to worry about soy, calcium chloride, or artificial flavors floating within the can.
Unfortunately, Westbrae Natural Organic Baked Beans still contains a ghastly amount of sugar and, as usual, a whole lotta salt too. Expect 14 grams of added sugar per ½ cup, along with 460 milligrams of sodium, which constitutes 20% of your daily recommended value.
Does this mean Westbrae Natural Organic Baked Beans should never grace your table? Eh, not so fast. Though certainly packed full of sugar and salt, its ingredients are incredibly natural without any additives anywhere in sight. Instead of avoiding it completely, we'd caution you to be mindful — even without the typical icky ingredient additions, too much sugar and salt can do a number on your body if consumed in excess.
Methodology
The canned beans mentioned in this article were selected based on overall sodium, added sugar, and additives included. Details are subject to change. Remember that the information provided in the article is for entertainment purposes only aren't meant to replace recommendations from your doctor. As always, consult with your medical professional for personalized health advice.