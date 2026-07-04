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Canned beans are awfully convenient — simply store, open, heat, and eat. Unlike many dry bean varieties on the market, there's no soaking involved, and best of all, they can be enjoyed right out of the can. This makes for a snack that's easy to grab — and beans could pack several health benefits to boot.

Still, we'd be lying if we said there weren't at least a few drawbacks to consuming canned legumes. Because they often contain additives, added sugar, and excessive sodium, it's imperative you check each can to know what's inside. Sure, a quick indulgence here and there won't hurt, but, as always, knowledge is power when it comes to your health.

In the following post, we're revealing the 13 of the unhealthiest canned beans on supermarket shelves. Whether packed full of sodium or pumped with additives, each of the upcoming canned bean offerings should be carefully considered before making their way into your grocery cart. Sound interesting? Stick around. We're revealing some of the unhealthiest canned beans on the market.